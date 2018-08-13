DARLAND RIDES AGAIN AT SPRINGFIELD SATURDAY FOR KAZMARK

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Springfield, Illinois (Aug. 13, 2018)………Dave Darland, a three-time winner on the Springfield Mile, has teamed up with car owner Gene Kazmark to compete in this Saturday’s “Bettenhausen 100” USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series race at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

Darland leads all drivers in series history with 198 career starts entering the event on the one-mile dirt oval and has made five starts in 2018 with a best finish of 9th in May’s “Hoosier Hundred” at the Indiana State Fairgrounds after charging from the 28th starting spot.

Kazmark’s No. 92 will make its debut appearance on the dirt this season after a pair of strong performances on the pavement with driver Jim Anderson, who finished 8th at Brownsburg, Indiana’s Lucas Oil Raceway in May and 4th at Madison International Speedway in Wisconsin back in June.

Darland has won the “Bettenhausen 100” on three occasions, in 1997, 1999 and 2003. His three Springfield Champ Car wins are tied for third all-time with driver Rodger Ward, Al Unser, Mario Andretti and Tony Bettenhausen. Darland leads all drivers in terms of mileage completed at Springfield with 1951 and could become the first driver to break 2000 this Saturday.

Additionally, Darland tops the list with the most times running at the finish (15) and has completed the full 100-mile distance on 13 occasions, tied for the lead. He’s also tied for the most top-10’s at Springfield, earning 13th of them throughout his career.

The 1997 champion’s 14 career wins ranks sixth in series history alongside seven-time Springfield Silver Crown winner Chuck Gurney. Darland, who leads all drivers with 62 career USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car wins, made the field for his first “Bettenhausen 100” in 1991, starting 24th and finishing 33rd for car owner Frank Faurote.

Kazmark’s Joliet, Illinois-based team competed with the Silver Crown series full-time with Chris Windom last season, scoring a victory in the 2017 season opener at the Terre Haute (Ind.) Action Track.

Darland and the Kazmark team are among the 40-plus entries expected for Saturday’s event, which traces its roots with AAA and USAC Championship racing back to Billy Winn’s victory in 1934.

On Saturday, registration and pits will open at 7am, grandstands and ticket office at 9pm, Silver Crown practice at 10am, qualifying at 11:30am, Sportsman hot laps at noon, Silver Crown semi at 12:30pm, Sportsman heats at 1pm and the “Bettenhausen 100” at 2pm.

You can listen to all the action LIVE on the USAC App or watch on-demand within a day of the race at http://www.Loudpedal.TV/.