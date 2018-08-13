LEARY RACES TO A WIN AT THE HOOSIER SPRINT NATIONALS

Haubstadt, IN – August 11, 2018 – Sprint car driver C.J. Leary was in top form once again in conquering the high banks of Tri-State Speedway Saturday night. The Greenfield, IN, driver was the overall fastest qualifier from all three groups that timed. Then he won his heat before topping off the evening by winning the 14th annual Hoosier Sprint Nationals which paid $5,000 to win. It was a perfect winning performance!

It was Learyâ€™s second victory in a row in competition with MSCS.

Both of those races were held at Tri-State Speedway. The driver and his number 30 ride, which has become known as the HAUBSTADT Car, have been performing flawlessly at the track. Leary drives the Green-Tech Lubricants sprinter. After the race C.J. recognized his crew including Davey Jones and his father and car owner Chuck Leary. â€œ The car was really good again tonight. I hit my marks and here we are in victory lane again.â€

Robert Ballou raced to a strong second place finish in overtaking and passing a speedy Stephen Schnapf with just 3 laps to go in the 30 lap main. Schnapf had led the race for the first three laps. Polesitter and MSCS points leader Carson Short drove the Briscoe sprinter to a fourth place finish. Chase Stockon was fifth.

There was only one caution during the feature. It was for an incident involving three cars. Once the scene was cleared the action was fast and continuous. Nine cars finished on the lead lap.

Garrett Aitken was that ninth driver. In advancing up through the field he collected the Keizer Aluminum Wheels Hard Charger of the Race Award. Others in the second five included Daron Clayton in sixth followed by Josh Hodges and Dakota Jackson. Chet Williams was tenth. Aric Gentry received the Wilwood Tuff Brakes Award after finishing eleventh.

The MSCS heat races were very competitive as all three winning drivers emerged from within the pack to take victories. First heat winner Kyle Cummins had started fifth. C. J. Leary won the second heat after starting fourth. Third heat winner Stephen Schnapf had started third.

The B Main presented some problems for the 10 contestants to overcome. Trouble accompanied the start bringing out 2 yellow flags and a red flag. Garrett Aitken would win the race. Brandon Mattox moved up to finish second. Mattoxâ€™s car had rolled over in his heat race which then placed him at the tail to start the B. The red flag was for Kent Schmidt who flipped on the backstretch. However he capitalized on a quick trip to the work area to rebound from the effects of the accident and grab the fifth and final transfer spot.

Sprint car racing abounded. The IMCA Racesaver Sprints completed in the middle third of the program. Third heat winner Jeffery Wimmenauer won their 25 lap feature. Ethan Barrow took the runner-up spot and Anton Hernandez was third. Second heat winner John Paynter was fourth. Chris Babcock rounded out the top five. Fast qualifier Damon Fortune won the first heat but his car flipped in the feature.

Two drivers competed in both sprint classes. MSCS competitors Kendall Ruble and Eric Perrott also competed in the Racesaver Series.

Ruble led a portion of the Racesaver feature before encountering a problem in traffic. He restarted at the tail and was already up to seventh by the finish.

The UMP Modified feature was captured by Zack Fair of Petersburg, IN.

He became he first repeat winner in the division at the speedway this season. Dave Beck and Dustin Beck were next to cross the finish line. Fast qualifier Brandon McDowell and Levi Kissinger rounded out the top five. Fair and Mark Lamont won the two preliminary heats for the modifieds. Lamont finished sixth in the feature.

The next event for Tri-State Speedway will be coming up on September 2nd. It will be the Labor Day Weekend Challenge. The MSCS Sprints will be battling for $3,000 to win. The UMP Modifieds will be racing for a top prize of $1,000.

Provided as News and Information for MSCS.

SUMMARY – â€œHoosier Sprint Nationalsâ€ Tri-State Speedway at Haubstadt, IN August 11, 2018

Hoosier Tire MIDWEST SPRINT CAR SERIES:

Fastest Overall Qualifier (25 Entries) – C. J. Leary, 13.718 seconds

First Heat – 3c Kyle Cummins, 5 Carson Short, 10 Aric Gentry, _________ 74x Josh Hodges, 17 Kendall Ruble, 32A Garrett Aitken, _________ 27 Brian Wallace, 45 Eric Perrott, 98 Brandon Morin Second Heat – 30 C.J. Leary, 12 Robert Ballou, 32 Chase Stockon, ___________ 36 Collin Ambrose, 38 Chet Williams, 5K Kent Schmidt, ___________ 4B Donny Brackett, 11 James Lyerla Third Heat – 61m Stephen Schnapf, 5-o Daron Clayton, 3 Dakota Jackson, __________ 17gp Stevie Sussex, 52 Isaac Chapple, 90 Patrick Budde, __________ 20 Steve Thomas, 28 Brandon Mattox B Main – 32A Garrett Aitken, 28 Brandon Mattox, 4B Donny Brackett, _______ 98 Brandon Morin, 5K Kent Christian, 11 James Lyerla, _______ 90 Patrick Budde, 20 Steve Thomas, 45 Eric Perrott, 27 Brian Wallace

Feature (30 Laps) – 30 C. J. Leary, 12 Robert Ballou, 61m Stephen Schnapf,

________________5 Carson Short, 32 Chase Stockon, 5-o Daron Clayton, ________________74x Josh Hodges, 3 Dakota Jackson, 32a Garrett Aitken,

________________38 Chet Williams, 10 Aric Gentry, 36 Collin Ambrose, ________________4B Donny Brackett, 17 Kendall Ruble, 5K Kent Schmidt, ________________17gp Stevie Sussex, 3c Kyle Cummins, 98 Brandon Morin,

________________28 Brandon Mattox, 52 Isaac Chapple

IMCA Racesaver Sprints:

Top Overall Qualifier (22 Entries) – 39 Damon Fortune, 14.118 seconds Heat Winners – 39 Damon Fortune, 23 John Paynter, 15J Jeffery Wimmenauer Feature – 15J Jeffery Wimmenauer, 14 Ethan Barrow, 30 Anton Hernandez,

___23 John Paynter, 35 Chris Babcock, 19 Alfred Glaedrige, 17 Kendall Ruble, ___23F Luke Bland, 11 Scott Bradley, 14c Danny Clark, 22H Rod Henning, ___18A Alex Nolan, 5 Terry Arthur, 60 John Wolfarth, 28K Patrick Kren, ___ 45 Eric Perrott, 4 Colin Parker, 6c Chasteen Coleman, 50K Kevin Champoux, ___ 39 Damon Fortune, 18 AJ Carlson

UMP Open Wheel Modifieds:

Top Overall Qualifier – (20 Entries) – 18 Brandon McDowell, 16.345 seconds Heat Winners – 95z Zack Fair, 7 Mark Lamont Feature – 95z Zack Fair, 11 Dave Beck, 75 Dustin Beck, 18 Brandon McDowell, ___8K Levi Kissinger, 7 Mark Lamont, 84 Stan Beadles, 62K Joel Jenson, ___ 57 Matt Hines, 50 Tyler Weiss, 32 Matt Lane, 91K Jason Kibby, 47 Blake Davis, ___ 77 Shawn Cates, 15 Brandon Justus, 5B Don Brantley, 3M Trace Mehler, ___ 81 Mark Cole