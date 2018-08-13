STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin 8.13.2018Below are the rankings after last weekend’s North South 100 at Florence Speedway. Who would of ever thought Canadian driver Ricky Weiss would have won the North/South 100. No doubt the kid has raised some eyebrows this year but I don’t think any of us would have predicted him to win $50,000. Weiss in his Bloomquist chassis jumped up 10 spots in the rankings. Tim McCreadie looks to be back in form, he picked up his first Lucas win of the season last Thursday night. Tim had a new Pro Power Chevy under the hood this past weekend and maybe now, this will springboard the New Yorker. Brandon Sheppard still holds the top spot in the rankings. The Rocket House car took the week off to prepare for 4 World of Outlaw events this week. Sheppard took advantage of the off week and jumped in the family hotrod, he ran second Friday night at Tri-City and won Sunday night at Jacksonville Speedway not far from his house.

Brian Shirley success continued, he won the MARS event at Tri-City Speedway Friday night, finished second on Saturday at Fairbury behind Shannon Babb at the FALS Frenzy, and finished the weekend off with a 3rd place finish at Jacksonville Speedway Sunday night behind Brandon Sheppard and Bobby Pierce. Shirley will head to Wisconsin this weekend and try to pick up some valuable UMP Points this weekend. What a year it could be podiums at crown jewels, Summer National Championship, and also could win the UMP National Championship.

Shannon Babb took home $10,000 Saturday night, he was the class of the field, he qualified number one and started on the pole and the rest was history at Fairbury. Babb will head south to Arkansas to the Topless 100 this week. Babb is always tough there and has won the event.

It should be noted that Hudson O’Neal will have season ending shoulder surgery. He will be out for 5 months. The kid was really coming on as of late, ran well at Cedar Lake, he won the Lucas event Wednesday night and wrapped up the weekend taking 3rd in the North/South 100. The kid will be missed at the race track.

The Lucas Series will be in Batesville, Arkansas this weekend for 3 straight nights at the Batesville Motor Speedway. The Topless 100 kicks off Thursday and Friday with two nights of preliminary action paying $5,000 to win. Saturday night will be the finale paying $40,000 to win.

The World of Outlaw are back in action this week, the series will head to Delaware, before heading to Pennsylvania for 3 straight nights starting at Williams Grove Friday, Port Royal Saturday and Eriez Sunday night.

StlRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 8.13.2018

1 Brandon Sheppard

2 Scott Bloomquist

3 Jonathan Davenport

4 Chris Madden

5 Mike Marlar

6 Brian Shirley

7 Dale McDowell

8 Jimmy Owens

9 Bobby Pierce

10 Tim McCreadie

11 Shannon Babb

12 Josh Richards

13 Devin Moran

14 Earl Pearson Jr.

15 Ricky Weiss

16 Hudson O’Neal

17 Chris Simpson

18 Don O’Neal

19 Brandon Overton

20 Billy Moyer

21 Shane Clanton

22 Zach Dohm

23 Ryan Unzicker

24 Tyler Erb

25 Chase Junghans

Enjoy the races and keep supporting your local dirt tracks !!

Dirty Don – see you at the races !!