Fan Appreciation Night at Lucas Oil Speedway features tight championship chases and vintage race cars

WHEATLAND, Missouri (Aug. 14, 2018) – The home stretch of Lucas Oil Speedway’s Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series resumes Saturday night with tight points battles to watch at TA/Petro Fan Appreciation Night Presented by The Ozarks CW/O-Zone.

In the first of two remaining programs until season champions are crowned, fans also will be treated to food and drink specials – $1 nachos, $2 hot dogs and $2 soft drinks – plus the Show-Me Vintage Racers with a car show on the midway and 10-lap exhibition race after intermission.

The Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds headline the racing action with a special 25-lap, $1,000-to-win main event. Darron Fuqua of Mayetta, Kansas holds a 98-point lead over four-time reigning track champion Jeff Cutshaw in the title chase.

Things are much closer in the other three divisions. The Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models is particularly intriguing with just 75 points separating the top six. Aaron Marrant of Richmond, the 2016 track champ, is five points in front of 2017 champion Johnny Fennewald with Kaeden Cornell just 20 behind.

JC Morton of Springfield clings to a 13-point lead over Taylor Moore with Kris Jackson just 38 behind in the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods. Waynesville’s David Hendrix has a 21-point cushion over Brian Schutt in the Big O Tires Street Stocks.

Fans might feel like they’re going back in time when they see the Show-Me Vintage Racers on display and on the track. SMVR President Mickey Fleehart said he expects 10-18 cars from his organization to attend, with a wide variance of years, makes and models.

“They’re replica race cars, all vintage-body cars, with 35-40-year-old technology in them,” Fleehart said. “This is a big deal for us to come up there and try to put on a good show. We had a race scheduled there several years back and it got rained out. It’s a joy for us to be going down there.”

Some of the cars Fleehart expects will be on hand include a 1933 Ford Coupe, a 1964 Chevrolet Malibu, a 1956 Ford, a 1963 Ford Fairlane, a 1938 Chevrolet Sedan, a 1973 Chevrolet Chevelle, a 1968 Ford Falcon and possibly a 1923 Model-A Sedan. Fans can find out more about the club by visiting smvr.net.

Gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7.

Fans also are reminded that the previously scheduled Level 5 Off Road UTV/Side by Side Series event for Saturday has been cancelled.

In addition to the food and drink specials, there also will be some giveaway items courtesy of TA/Petro Stopping Center, the largest full-service travel center company in the United States. Serving professional drivers and motorists alike, its mission is to take care of all highway travelers in the finest full-service facilities on the road and, with over 30 years of experience, TravelCenters of America has established itself as a leader in serving travelers. Visit TA-Petro.com for more information.

Admission prices:

Adults (ages 16 and over) $12

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $9

Youth (ages 6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family pass $25

Pit pass $30

For ticket information on all events at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2018, contact Admission Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or by email at nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com.

