Highly Anticipated COMP Cams Topless 100 Awaits

BATAVIA, OHIO (August 14, 2018) – One of the most highly anticipated events of the season awaits the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series competitors this weekend.
The 26th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions is slated for Thursday-Saturday, August 16th-18th, at Batesville Motor Speedway in Batesville, Ark. The crown jewel event is co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil.
In 2018, for the first time in its 26-year history, the Topless 100 will feature a complete program of Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains and a $5,000-to-win main event on Thursday and Friday nights. Drivers will earn points in each of the two preliminary nights that will determine the lineups for Saturday night’s finale. The IMCA Modifieds will also compete in a full program on Thursday and Friday nights, chasing a $750 top prize.
Saturday’s festivities will kick off with a driver autograph session at 6:30pm. Hot laps will begin at 8:00pm, followed by consolation events for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The 100-lap, $40,000-to-win Topless 100 will cap off the weekend action. The IMCA Modifieds will once again compete in a full program on Saturday night – highlighted by a $750 top prize.
“The Topless 100 has a rich history and ranks as one of the most prestigious events to win in dirt late model racing,” said Rick Schwallie, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Director. “The expanded format featuring three action-packed days of racing is sure to make this the most exciting Topless 100 to date.”
The event’s unique format, featuring dirt late models without a roof, gives spectators an up close look, as drivers wrestle their 800+ horsepower machines around the lightning-fast, 3/8-mile oval. Scott Bloomquist became the first five-time winner of the Topless 100 in 2017. Bloomquist inherited the lead on lap-66 and led the remaining laps to score the $40,000 victory. Gregg Satterlee, Dennis Erb Jr., David Breazeale, and Tim McCreadie rounded out the top five.
For more information on the COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions, visit: www.batesvillemotorspeedway.com or call the Speedway Office at (870) 251-0011.
About COMP Cams:
For more than 35 years, the COMP Cams mission has never changed: to produce the highest-performing products possible, provide customers with superior service, and to lead the industry in technological development. While the COMP Performance Group has grown to multiple companies and hundreds of employees, we still retain the competitive spirit and desire to be the very best that has positioned COMP Cams as the absolute leader in valve train components. To learn more about COMP Cams, visit: www.compcams.com.
About Nutrien Ag Solutions:
As the largest producer of potash by capacity and one of the world’s largest producers of nitrogen and phosphate, Nutrien provides the three key nutrients growers need to produce healthier, more abundant crops. Their Ag-Retail operations supply key products and services directly to growers – including crop nutrients, crop protection, and seed, as well as agronomic and application services – to help meet the world’s ever growing-demand for food and fiber. To learn more about Nutrien Ag Solutions, visit: www.nutrien.com.
Lucas Oil Championship Standings:
|POS
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|POINTS
|TRAIL BY
|1
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|6460
|2
|0
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|6305
|-155
|3
|1R
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|6265
|-195
|4
|1
|Earl Pearson Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|6065
|-395
|5
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|5970
|-490
|6
|32
|Bobby Pierce
|Oakwood, IL
|5900
|-560
|7
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|5880
|-580
|8
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|5860
|-600
|9
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|5825
|-635
|10
|14
|Darrell Lanigan
|Union, KY
|5390
|-1070
|11
|22
|Gregg Satterlee
|Indiana, PA
|5335
|-1125
|12
|25Z
|Mason Zeigler ®
|Chalk Hill, PA
|5325
|-1135
|13
|28
|Dennis Erb Jr.
|Carpentersville, IL
|5125
|-1335
|14
|40B
|Kyle Bronson ®
|Brandon, FL
|5110
|-1350
® = Rookie of the Year Contender
Track Information:
Batesville Motor Speedway
Phone Number: 870-251-0011
Location: 5090 Heber Springs Road, Batesville, AR 72550
Directions: Eight miles west of Batesville, at the junction of SR 14 & SR 25, located on Heber Springs Road.
Website: www.batesvillemotorspeedway.com
Tire Rule for Thursday-Friday, August 16th-17th:
Fronts – Hoosier Rib 28.5 1350
Left Rear – Hoosier LM40
Right Rear – Hoosier LM40
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains
*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.
*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.
Tire Rule for Saturday, August 18th:
Fronts – Hoosier Rib 28.5 1350, LM40
Left Rear – Hoosier LM40
Right Rear – Hoosier LM40
*For the B-Mains, competitors may use 4 new tires
*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.
*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.
Thursday-Friday Event Purse: 1. $5,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $550, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500
26th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions Event Purse:
- $40,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $5,000, 5. $4,000, 6. $3,750, 7. $3,500, 8. $3,000, 9. $2,800, 10. $2,700, 11. $2,500, 12. $2,400, 13. $2,350, 14. $2,300, 15. $2,250, 16. $2,200, 17. $2,150, 18. $2,125, 19. $2,100, 20. $2,075, 21. $2,050, 22. $2.025, 23. $2,000, 24. $2,000, 25. $2,000, 26. $2,000
Previous Topless 100 Winners:
1993 – Tony Cardin
1994 – Freddy Smith
1995 – Billy Moyer
1996 – Bill Frye
1997 – Billy Moyer
1998 – Wendell Wallace
1999 – Scott Bloomquist
2000 – Jimmy Mars
2001 – Scott Bloomquist
2002 – Billy Moyer
2003 – Shannon Babb
2004 – Dale McDowell
2005 – Billy Moyer
2006 – Scott Bloomquist
2007 – Jimmy Mars
2008 – Tim McCreadie
2009 – Jimmy Owens
2010 – Jared Landers
2011 – Scott Bloomquist
2012 – Steve Francis
2013 – Terry Phillips
2014 – Jimmy Owens
2015 – Shannon Babb
2016 – Rain Out
2017 – Scott Bloomquist