Highly Anticipated COMP Cams Topless 100 Awaits

BATAVIA, OHIO (August 14, 2018) – One of the most highly anticipated events of the season awaits the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series competitors this weekend.

The 26th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions is slated for Thursday-Saturday, August 16th-18th, at Batesville Motor Speedway in Batesville, Ark. The crown jewel event is co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil.

In 2018, for the first time in its 26-year history, the Topless 100 will feature a complete program of Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains and a $5,000-to-win main event on Thursday and Friday nights. Drivers will earn points in each of the two preliminary nights that will determine the lineups for Saturday night’s finale. The IMCA Modifieds will also compete in a full program on Thursday and Friday nights, chasing a $750 top prize.

Saturday’s festivities will kick off with a driver autograph session at 6:30pm. Hot laps will begin at 8:00pm, followed by consolation events for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The 100-lap, $40,000-to-win Topless 100 will cap off the weekend action. The IMCA Modifieds will once again compete in a full program on Saturday night – highlighted by a $750 top prize.

“The Topless 100 has a rich history and ranks as one of the most prestigious events to win in dirt late model racing,” said Rick Schwallie, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Director. “The expanded format featuring three action-packed days of racing is sure to make this the most exciting Topless 100 to date.”

The event’s unique format, featuring dirt late models without a roof, gives spectators an up close look, as drivers wrestle their 800+ horsepower machines around the lightning-fast, 3/8-mile oval. Scott Bloomquist became the first five-time winner of the Topless 100 in 2017. Bloomquist inherited the lead on lap-66 and led the remaining laps to score the $40,000 victory. Gregg Satterlee, Dennis Erb Jr., David Breazeale, and Tim McCreadie rounded out the top five.

For more information on the COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions, visit: www.batesvillemotorspeedway.com or call the Speedway Office at (870) 251-0011.

About COMP Cams:

For more than 35 years, the COMP Cams mission has never changed: to produce the highest-performing products possible, provide customers with superior service, and to lead the industry in technological development. While the COMP Performance Group has grown to multiple companies and hundreds of employees, we still retain the competitive spirit and desire to be the very best that has positioned COMP Cams as the absolute leader in valve train components. To learn more about COMP Cams, visit: www.compcams.com.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions:

As the largest producer of potash by capacity and one of the world’s largest producers of nitrogen and phosphate, Nutrien provides the three key nutrients growers need to produce healthier, more abundant crops. Their Ag-Retail operations supply key products and services directly to growers – including crop nutrients, crop protection, and seed, as well as agronomic and application services – to help meet the world’s ever growing-demand for food and fiber. To learn more about Nutrien Ag Solutions, visit: www.nutrien.com.

Lucas Oil Championship Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS TRAIL BY 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 6460 2 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 6305 -155 3 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 6265 -195 4 1 Earl Pearson Jr. Jacksonville, FL 6065 -395 5 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 5970 -490 6 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 5900 -560 7 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 5880 -580 8 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 5860 -600 9 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 5825 -635 10 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 5390 -1070 11 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 5335 -1125 12 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA 5325 -1135 13 28 Dennis Erb Jr. Carpentersville, IL 5125 -1335 14 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL 5110 -1350

® = Rookie of the Year Contender

Track Information:

Batesville Motor Speedway

Phone Number: 870-251-0011

Location: 5090 Heber Springs Road, Batesville, AR 72550

Directions: Eight miles west of Batesville, at the junction of SR 14 & SR 25, located on Heber Springs Road.

Website: www.batesvillemotorspeedway.com

Tire Rule for Thursday-Friday, August 16th-17th:

Fronts – Hoosier Rib 28.5 1350

Left Rear – Hoosier LM40

Right Rear – Hoosier LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Tire Rule for Saturday, August 18th:

Fronts – Hoosier Rib 28.5 1350, LM40

Left Rear – Hoosier LM40

Right Rear – Hoosier LM40

*For the B-Mains, competitors may use 4 new tires

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Thursday-Friday Event Purse: 1. $5,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $550, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500

26th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions Event Purse:

$40,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $5,000, 5. $4,000, 6. $3,750, 7. $3,500, 8. $3,000, 9. $2,800, 10. $2,700, 11. $2,500, 12. $2,400, 13. $2,350, 14. $2,300, 15. $2,250, 16. $2,200, 17. $2,150, 18. $2,125, 19. $2,100, 20. $2,075, 21. $2,050, 22. $2.025, 23. $2,000, 24. $2,000, 25. $2,000, 26. $2,000

Previous Topless 100 Winners:

1993 – Tony Cardin

1994 – Freddy Smith

1995 – Billy Moyer

1996 – Bill Frye

1997 – Billy Moyer

1998 – Wendell Wallace

1999 – Scott Bloomquist

2000 – Jimmy Mars

2001 – Scott Bloomquist

2002 – Billy Moyer

2003 – Shannon Babb

2004 – Dale McDowell

2005 – Billy Moyer

2006 – Scott Bloomquist

2007 – Jimmy Mars

2008 – Tim McCreadie

2009 – Jimmy Owens

2010 – Jared Landers

2011 – Scott Bloomquist

2012 – Steve Francis

2013 – Terry Phillips

2014 – Jimmy Owens

2015 – Shannon Babb

2016 – Rain Out

2017 – Scott Bloomquist