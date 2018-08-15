Lincoln Speedway Set To Begin Busy State Fair Race Weekend



410 Non Wing Sprints To Headline Friday Night Racing

(Lincoln, IL) This weekend is, as always, a racefan’s dream in Central Illinois. With four huge events in three days, fans from all over the country make this a vacation destination. It all begins on Friday night, August 17, at Lincoln Speedway, followed by two afternoons of racing at the Illinois State Fair, and a Saturday night of action at Macon Speedway. At Lincoln, the 410 Non-Wing Sprint Cars headline a four division program.

When it comes to Lincoln Speedway, Sprint Cars seem to be about the biggest draw, other than the Summer National event in July. For the second year in-a-row, the 410 Non-Wing Sprint Cars will be the top division on the Friday card of State Fair race weekend. It is an unsanctioned show, paying $1,200 to win and $150 to start.

A good field of sprints is expected with many competitors having Lincoln Speedway right in their backyard. Drivers who fans will likely see include Korey Weyant, Mitchell Davis, Andy Baugh, Austin Archdale, Terry Babb, Jimmy Lyerla, Bobby Lee Logan, Steve Thomas, Mitch Wissmiller, AJ Bruns, and many more.

The Midwest Big Ten Series Pro Late Models will be running their next to last race of the season, having completed eight events at three different tracks already in 2018. Springfield, IL driver, Jake Little, currently leads the points but is currently on a tour of duty with the military. Fellow Springfield driver, Guy Taylor, is second in points, while Cody Maguire, Rudy Zaragoza, and Kyle McMahon round out the top five. The points will likely shuffle a lot over the next two events, as only the best eight finishes for each driver counts toward the standings.

Lincoln Speedway is also down to the final two nights of DIRTcar Modified racing and the championship battle literally can’t get any closer. Just a couple weeks ago, Brian and Austin Lynn, the father-son combination from Mason City, IL, had four points separating them. Now, the two drivers find themselves in a complete tie with 364 points each. Mike Brooks sits third, while Brandon Roberts and Ray Bollinger complete the top five.

Rounding out Friday’s classes will be the Nutech Seed DII Midgets presented by Bailey Chassis. Mason City, IL driver, Andy Baugh, is atop the current standings and has a comfortable advantage over Springfield, IL’s Daltyn England. Mark McMahill, Kevin Battefeld, and Robby McQuinn complete the top five.

Pit gates open Friday at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Lincoln Speedway DIRTcar Pro Late Model Standings

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 356 0 2 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 338 18 3 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 328 28 4 45 Kyle McMahon Mt Vernon IL 308 48 5 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 306 50 6 7Z Michael Maestas Lincoln IL 298 58 7 77 Patrick Younger Decatur IL 244 112 8 11 Jarod Shasteen Macon IL 244 112 9 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 220 136 10 67R Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 210 146



Midwest Big Ten Pro Late Model Standings

Pos Car # Name City State Points Gap 1 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 374 0 2 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 374 0 3 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 360 14 4 67R Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 324 50 5 45 Kyle McMahon Mt. Vernon IL 314 60 6 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 266 108 7 4K Tyson Skinner New Berlin IL 216 158 8 2K Kyle VanDorn New Berlin IL 212 162 9 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 202 172 10 77 Patrick Younger Decatur IL 190 184



Lincoln Speedway DIRTcar Modified Standings

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 364 0 2 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 364 0 3 3 Mike Brooks Peoria IL 320 44 4 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland IL 274 90 5 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee IL 234 130 6 32 Donovan Lodge Andover IL 196 168 7 28 Kevin Morrow Pekin IL 152 212 8 48 Casey Lappin Bartonville IL 144 220 9 43 Jared Thomas Edinburg IL 144 220 10 19 Jimmy Sinkhorn Taylorville IL 140 224



Nutech Seed DII Midgets By Bailey Chassis Standings