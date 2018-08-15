STUFF TO KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Gateway Motorsports Park’s 2018 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 INDYCAR Weekend

STUFF TO KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

August 15, 2018, St. Louis Region – Here are some things race fans headed to Gateway Motorsports Park for the August 24-25 INDYCAR Weekend should know to make their experience more enjoyable.

The 2018 edition of the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 INDYCAR race will start one hour earlier than the 2017 event.

Food trucks! Eleven – count ‘em – 11 of the St. Louis region’s most popular food trucks will be on property to tickle the taste buds of even the most discerning foodie fans.

GMP officials recommend fans arrive no later than 3 p.m. on race day for the ultimate event experience – including the INDYCAR driver autograph session, Rumble Before the Roar party and Dr. Zhivegas pre-race show.

For better pre-event traffic flow, fans are advised to program their GPS units to this address: 2031 Collinsville Road, Fairmont City, Illinois. This will lead fans to the track’s new three-lane express roadway and expanded parking areas – and will avoid potential front gate traffic.

Parking discounts: Early-bird, $10, cash-only parking in GMP’s North 40 parking lot from 10 a.m. to noon (or until the North 40 lot is full). This lot is farthest from the entrance and will be the last lot to leave on race day – perfect for tailgaters. All other day-of parking is $20 per vehicle, cash only.

INDYCAR truly is an international event. In addition to America’s best drivers, the second annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline also draws competitors from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

Tickets for the second annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline may be purchased online at www.gatewaymsp.com or by calling the GMP ticket office at (618) 215-8888. Tickets start at just $35. Kids 15 and under are free (general admission) with a paid adult. Support races include Indy Lights and the Pro Mazda Series. New this year is the addition of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West Monaco Cocktails Gateway Classic presented by the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame on Friday.

Friday, August 24

8 a.m. — Parking lots open.

9a.m. — Spectator gates open.

9:15 a.m. — INDYCAR garage open.

9-10 a.m. – Vintage Indy Registry Open Wheel Icons practice.

10:15-11:15 a.m. — NASCAR K&N Pro Series practice.

11:30 a.m.-Noon — Pro Mazda practice.

Noon – Kartplex opens.

12:15-1:15 p.m. — Verizon IndyCar Series practice.

1:30-3 p.m. — NASCAR K&N Pro Series final practice.

3:15-4 p.m. — Indy Lights practice.

4 p.m. — Coors Light Pole Night opening ceremonies.

4:15-5:15 p.m. — INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 qualifying.

5:30-6 p.m. — NASCAR K&N Pro Series qualifying.

6:15-7 p.m. — Pro Mazda qualifying.

7:15-7:45 p.m. — Indy Lights qualifying.

8-9 p.m. — Final INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 practice.

9 p.m. — NASCAR K&N Pro Series driver introductions.

9:15 p.m. — NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West Monaco Cocktails Gateway Classic presented by West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame.

10 p.m. – Kartplex closed.

Midnight — INDYCAR garage closed.

Saturday, August 25

10 a.m. — Parking lots open.

11 a.m. — Spectator gates open; Kartplex open.

Noon-1 p.m. – Vintage Indy Registry Open Wheel Icons.

2 p.m. — Verizon IndyCar Series garage opens.

2:45-3:30 p.m. — Vintage Indy Registry Open Wheel Icons.

3-7 p.m. — Rumble Before the Roar pre-race party.

3-4 p.m. — INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 driver autograph session.

3:45 p.m. — Pro Mazda Championship Presented By Cooper Tires race (55 laps).

4:45 p.m. — Indy Lights Presented By Cooper Tires Series race (60 laps).

6 p.m. — INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 warm-ups.

7 p.m. – The show starts at 7 p.m.! Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline (248 laps, 310 miles, 500k)

9:40 p.m. — Post-race fan invasion and track scavenger hunt.

10 p.m. – Kartplex closed.

Schedule is subject to change.

