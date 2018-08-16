Billy Moyer Now Sitting on 833 Career Wins Following Pevely Victory; Mansfield Ahead!

(BATESVILLE, ARKANSAS) Billy Moyer, of Batesville, Arkansas, dropped into Federated Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri on Saturday evening, August 11 and laid claim to his seventh feature win of the 2018 campaign! In a weekly UMP Super Late Model event, Billy won his heat race in preliminary action and later started third on the grid in the 25-lap headliner. The Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer then grabbed the top spot early in the feature distance and led the majority of the contest to bag the $1,200 winner’s check ahead of Ken Rumble, Jeff Herzog, Tim Ratajczyk, and Rickey Frankel!

A night earlier, the #21 team was in the pit area at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois for a $5,000 to win MARS Racing Series shootout. Billy placed third in his heat race and later started the 40-lap main event from the inside of the fifth row. The popular driver known as “Mr. Smooth” unfortunately suffered transmission woes during the course of the race and wound up retiring in the nineteenth position. Complete results from both weekend races can be viewed online at www.tricityspeedway.net and www.i55raceway.com.

With the annual running of the ‘Topless 100’ at the nearby Batesville (AR) Motor Speedway already getting washed out on August 16-18, Billy Moyer Racing (BMR) will sit idle until next weekend’s inaugural ‘Dirt Million.’ The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will sanction the fledgling crown jewel spectacular at Mansfield Motor Speedway in Mansfield, Ohio on August 24-25. A pair of twin 30-lap, $10,000 to win features will be held to kick off the big weekend on Friday in the Buckeye State, while the 100-lap ‘Dirt Million’ is scheduled for Saturday. At the current time, the total purse stands at over $361,000 with over $180,000 earmarked for the winner of the extra-distance affair. More information on this lucrative event can be found online at www.dirtmillion.com.

Billy Moyer Racing (BMR) would like to thank the following sponsors for their continued support: Mesilla Valley Transportation, Henderson Motorsports, Victory Race Cars by Billy Moyer, Jack’s Auto Parts, M&S Concrete, All Makes Collision, Karl Chevrolet, Karl Performance, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Sunoco Race Fuel, AMSOIL, Car City, Watters Autoland, Sybesma Graphics, Midwest Sheet Metal, Sweet Mfg., Deatherage Opticians, Hoosier Racing Tires South, AFCO Racing Products, Performance Bodies & Parts, Bulldog Rear Ends, ISC Racers Tape, Out-Pace Racing Products, Penske Racing Shocks, Eibach Springs, Bert Transmission, Hooker Harness, Joie of Seating, MSD Ignition, TWM Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, FK Rod Ends, Fuel Safe Cells, Beyea Headers, Allstar Performance, Stealth Carburetors, Wiles Driveshafts, Accu-Force Shock Dynos, Wilwood Engineering, Strange Oval, Bell Helmets, Delph Communications, Intercomp, Champ Pans, Bad Boy Mowers, Hanson Industrial, KRC, and DirtCarLift.com.

The latest dirt on Billy Moyer Racing (BMR) can be found all year long by clicking on www.BillyMoyer.com.

