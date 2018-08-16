Dennis Erb, Jr. Set to Invade Wilmot & LaSalle After Topless 100 Postponement

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. returned to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series scene from August 8-11 in a lucrative four-day stretch at the venerable Florence Speedway in Union, Kentucky. In Wednesday’s $12,000 to win ‘Ralph Latham Memorial,’ Dennis qualified well and ran second in his heat race prior to winding up thirteenth in the rain-shortened 50-lap main event, which was contested on a very rough racing surface. At Florence on Thursday night in the ‘North/South Shootout,’ which paid $10,000 to the winner, Dennis utilized a series provisional to gain access into the 50-lap contest and later placed twenty-first in the caution-free affair.

On Friday evening at the Cincinnati-area speedplant, a double set of heat races with combined passing points were held to set the lineups for Saturday’s $50,000 to win ‘North/South 100.’ Dennis ran seventh in his first heat race of the night, while he finished fifth in his final prelim. Following a third place effort in his B-Main on Saturday, Dennis was forced to take an emergency provisional and rolled off twenty-sixth on the starting grid in the 100-lap crown jewel main event. The Carpentersville, Illinois hotshoe was then able to pick off eleven competitors during the ‘North/South 100’ to salvage a fifteenth place performance. Complete results from the long week at Florence Speedway can be viewed online at www.lucasdirt.com.

With the annual ‘Topless 100’ at Batesville (AR) Motor Speedway already canceled due to inclement weather this weekend, Dennis will take advantage of the opportunity to race much closer to home on August 17-18. He will enter a pair of American Ethanol Late Model Tour throwdowns at Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wisconsin and LaSalle Speedway in LaSalle, Illinois. Both single day shows will boast a $4,000 payday. More information on the doubleheader weekend can be obtained by logging onto www.aelmt.com.

In other news, Dennis has officially registered for the ‘Dirt Million’ on August 24-25 at Mansfield Motor Speedway in Mansfield, Ohio. Please visit https://www.dirtmillion.com/denniserbjr/ to purchase tickets, camping, merchandise, etc. for the ‘Dirt Million’ and help support the Dennis Erb Racing team. Each dollar spent at checkout selecting Dennis Erb, Jr. will earn him reward points and the top four drivers in the Driver Reward Points Rankings will receive provisionals into the ‘Dirt Million’ main event, which at this point will pay over $180,000 to win! Dennis appreciates your support!!!

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, RhinoAg, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Black Diamond Chassis, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, PrintWorx, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, CV Products, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Jones Racing Products, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., T&D Machine Products, TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com