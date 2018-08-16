POWRi Midgets Ready For Camfield Memorial At Macon Speedway



Saturday Night Race Will Be Final 2018 Visit For Exciting Series

Belleville, IL – This weekend, the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League are set to invade the mighty Macon Speedway for the Fourth Annual Camfield Memorial. The Fourth Annual Rich Camfield Memorial honors the late Rich Camfield, a tremendous supporter of midget racing, nationwide. Saturday’s show at Macon Speedway will be the final visit in 2018 for POWRi.

Heading into the Camfield Memorial, Tucker Klaasmeyer holds a 70-point advantage over Ryan Robinson in POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League competition, while Zach Daum holds third. Leading POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League Rookie of the Year contender, Karter Sarff sits in fourth with Jake Neuman in fifth. Logan Seavey holds sixth with Joe B. Miller in seventh. Holley Shelton, Tanner Carrick, and Kyle Schuett round out the top ten.

In POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League competition, Austin Schaeffer holds a 170-point advantage over Harley Hollan. Joe B. Miller sits in third, a mere 20-points behind Hollan. Jordan Howell holds the fourth position, while Riley Goodno is in fifth. Gunner Ramey is currently in sixth with Jackson Frisbie in seventh. Trevin Littleton, Garet Williamson, and Jeremy Camp round out the top ten.

In Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model action, Springfield, IL’s Guy Taylor leads the standings comfortably by 116 points over fellow Springfield driver, Jake Little. Little is currently on military duty. Donny Koehler has been running strong as of late and sits third in the points. Dakota Ewing has four feature wins and is fourth, while Cody Maguire is fifth in the track’s Pro Late Model standings. There is a $100 bonus up for grabs Saturday night to the driver who has the best average finish between Lincoln Friday and Macon Saturday. In addition, Pro Late drivers who run both events this weekend get a free pit pass Saturday.

Boody, IL driver Shawn Ziemer looks on his way to a championship, leading his fellow competitors by 102 points. However, several nights remain so anything can happen. Ziemer has claimed one feature win but has ten top tens in twelve starts. Lincoln, IL’s Justin Crowell has had a strong season and is second in the standings, also claiming one feature win. Jerit Murphy, Larry Russell, Jr., and Darrell Dick complete the top five.

Rounding out Saturday’s action will be the DIRTcar Hornet class. Springfield, IL’s Mike Eskew leads the points by 62 over Jeremy Reed but Eskew will miss this Saturday for his own wedding, a pretty valid reason to miss. Decatur, IL driver, Jeremy Reed, is ready to pounce, sitting only 62 points behind. Reed has claimed six feature wins this year and a win on Saturday with Eskew’s absence would pull him within two points of the top spot. Steve Stine, Matt Reed, and Marty Sullivan complete the top five.

Pit gates open Saturday at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission will be $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League



POWRi Speedway Motors Micros

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 690 0 2 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 574 116 3 14 Donny Koehler Macon IL 572 118 4 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 550 140 5 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 540 150 6 2K Kyle VanDorn New Berlin IL 468 222 7 45M Kyle McMahon Mt Vernon IL 428 262 8 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 402 288 9 11 Jarod Shasteen Macon IL 300 390 10 5H Anthony Harter Sherman IL 292 398



Macon Speedway DIRTcar Street Stocks

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 23Z Shawn Ziemer Boody IL 616 0 2 24 Justin Crowell Lincoln IL 514 102 3 58 Jerit Murphy Lodge IL 490 126 4 X7 Larry Russell Decatur IL 446 170 5 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 334 282 6 19 Matthew Yaden Monticello IL 324 292 7 5 Terry Reed Decatur IL 320 296 8 122 Timmy Dick Monticello IL 274 342 9 55S Jason Scrimpsher Decatur IL 262 354 10 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 248 368



Macon Speedway DIRTcar Hornets