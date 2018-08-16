Springfield Raceway Hosts Watson Metal Masters Night

Saturday , August 18-After another night last week of racing action that kept you on the edge of your seat, Springfield Raceway will be back in action with Watson Metal Masters night at the races. Fans will be treated with all 5 classes racing on the 1/4 mile clay oval . With only 2 weeks left in the Championship Chase the action should be heated as there is only a few points separating Drivers in the classes .

Jim Body will be looking to grab his 3rd win of the season in The High-powered USRA Modifieds. Body, who had won the last 2 features before taking off last week for a little family vacation time but will find a talented field of A Mod drivers ready for the challenge including point leader Jody Tillman, James Thompson, Jerry Lankton and a host of others as they not only chase the track title, but USRA National points.

The real question is who can race there way into The Midwest Modz Feature. Over 30 entries last week saw several top point and front runners either not making the feature or running a B Feature-Great action.

Jackie Dalton heads the track points in The Reliable Chevrolet USRA B Mod class as we all know how much talent they all have, flip a coin to see who will take home the win.

The always exciting Pure Stocks and Legends help to make a night that won’t disappoint you

Pit Gate open at 4:45

Grandstands open at 6:00

Hot at 7;00

Racing at 7:30

For more information go to the springfieldraceway web page or check us out on Facebook.

About Watson Metal Masters

Watson Metal Masters, Inc. is a stainless steel tank and vessel manufacturer located in Springfield, MO. They are a family owned and operated company and have grown tremendously over the past few years.

Owner Bill Schahuber says their biggest challenge is hiring qualified people. There is a skills gap in the labor market because of the high number of baby boomers retiring. So many of them were in the trades, working with their hands and building things. It is getting harder and harder to find that type of person these days, Bill says.

Watson Metal Masters is always looking to hire skilled fabricators, welders and grinders of stainless steel. This is a great industry to be a part of in the Springfield market, with about 20% of all manufacturing jobs being in the stainless steel industry, according to the Springfield Chamber of Commerce.

Springfield Raceway is the perfect place for Watson to advertise because of the culture of the racing community. They are tight nit group of people that build their cars, race against each other and hang out together before and after the events. That is much like the Watson shop is. They have many company-family outings and get togethers. They build tanks and get to hand out together evenings, weekends and company events.

If you are looking for a great company to work for and have the skills Watson is looking for, come apply in person or on line