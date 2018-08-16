St. Louis Speed Festival races to Anheuser-Busch Biergarten

Friday for INDYCAR-themed happy hour, Victory Lap Amber Lager

August 15, 2018, St. Louis Region – The 2018 St. Louis Speed Festival is a daily series of events leading up to the August 24-25 INDYCAR Weekend at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois. The grand finale is the second annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline for the Verizon IndyCar Series on August 25, which delivers the cars and stars of the Indianapolis 500 to the St. Louis-Metro East area.

On Friday, August 17, The Biergarten at the Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery will host an INDYCAR-themed happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., featuring Victory Lap Amber Lager, the Gateway Girls street team, race cars and ticket giveaways. The Biergarten is located at 1200 Lynch St. in St. Louis.

Victory Lap Amber Lager

Victory Lap is an amber lager brewed by the passionate brewers at the Anheuser-Busch Research Pilot Brewery as a part of the Underground Collection. A standard American Lager at heart, Victory Lap has a crisp, clean body with a pleasant spicy and herbal flavor, and utilizes a two-barley blend to create its deep crimson color. Fermented with traditional Anheuser-Busch yeast and filtered to a crystal clear clarity, this lager is a colorful, refreshing beer to enjoy during the summer heat or at the track.

The Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery has a unique Research Pilot Brewery, which provides a place for up-and-coming brewmasters to experiment with ingredients and brewing techniques.

Research Pilot Brewery brewmasters brew The Underground Collection – unique, limited-run beers that guests can try in The Biergarten. The Underground Collection selection of beers changes often; beer lovers 21 and older can visit The Biergarten to explore these unique brews.

The Biergarten

Opened in 2013, The Biergarten at the Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery is one the largest patios in St. Louis and offers a relaxing, family-friendly experience in a setting reminiscent of traditional German beer gardens. Guests of The Biergarten can enjoy a delicious, full fare menu to pair with more than 30 available brews. Additionally, The Biergarten hosts a variety of events that give visitors a more in-depth and hands-on experience with a variety of the highest-quality beers from Anheuser-Busch.

Every day at 3 p.m., The Biergarten holds a ceremonial Brewmaster toast to pay tribute to the most important work Anheuser-Busch brewmasters do every day – quality control. Each day from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., guests have the opportunity get their picture taken with a world-famous Budweiser Clydesdale.

Before or after relaxing in The Biergarten, guests are invited to learn more about the history of Anheuser-Busch and time-honored brewing traditions on a complimentary brewery tour. Guests 21 and older can taste two free beer samples, and those under the age of 21 will receive a free fountain drink ticket. Visitors can also upgrade to one of the exclusive tour options including the Bud Light Tour, Beermaster Tour, Beer School or Beer Museum Tour. Reserve a tour spot or learn more at BudweiserTours.com.

Hours: The Biergarten is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Address: 1200 Lynch St., St. Louis, MO 63118

INDYCAR truly is an international event. In addition to America’s best drivers, the second annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline also draws competitors from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

Tickets for the second annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline may be purchased online at www.gatewaymsp.com or by calling the GMP ticket office at (618) 215-8888. Tickets start at just $35. Kids 15 and under are free (general admission) with a paid adult. Support races include Indy Lights and the Pro Mazda Series. New this year is the addition of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West Monaco Cocktails Gateway Classic presented by the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame on Friday.

Friday, August 24

8 a.m. — Parking lots open.

9a.m. — Spectator gates open.

9:15 a.m. — INDYCAR garage open.

9-10 a.m. – Vintage Indy Registry Open Wheel Icons practice.

10:15-11:15 a.m. — NASCAR K&N Pro Series practice.

11:30 a.m.-Noon — Pro Mazda practice.

Noon – Kartplex opens.

12:15-1:15 p.m. — Verizon IndyCar Series practice.

1:30-3 p.m. — NASCAR K&N Pro Series final practice.

3:15-4 p.m. — Indy Lights practice.

4 p.m. — Coors Light Pole Night opening ceremonies.

4:15-5:15 p.m. — INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 qualifying.

5:30-6 p.m. — NASCAR K&N Pro Series qualifying.

6:15-7 p.m. — Pro Mazda qualifying.

7:15-7:45 p.m. — Indy Lights qualifying.

8-9 p.m. — Final INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 practice.

9 p.m. — NASCAR K&N Pro Series driver introductions.

9:15 p.m. — NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West Monaco Cocktails Gateway Classic presented by West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame.

10 p.m. – Kartplex closed.

Midnight — INDYCAR garage closed.

Saturday, August 25

10 a.m. — Parking lots open.

11 a.m. — Spectator gates open; Kartplex open.

Noon-1 p.m. – Vintage Indy Registry Open Wheel Icons.

2 p.m. — Verizon IndyCar Series garage opens.

2:45-3:30 p.m. — Vintage Indy Registry Open Wheel Icons.

3-7 p.m. — Rumble Before the Roar pre-race party.

3-4 p.m. — INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 driver autograph session.

3:45 p.m. — Pro Mazda Championship Presented By Cooper Tires race (55 laps).

4:45 p.m. — Indy Lights Presented By Cooper Tires Series race (60 laps).

6 p.m. — INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 warm-ups.

7 p.m. – The show starts at 7 p.m.! Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline (248 laps, 310 miles, 500k)

9:40 p.m. — Post-race fan invasion and track scavenger hunt.

10 p.m. – Kartplex closed.

Schedule is subject to change.

For more information on Gateway Motorsports Park, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.gatewaymsp.com. Follow GMP on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

About Gateway Motorsports Park

Gateway Motorsports Park is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 340 acres, Gateway Motorsports Park is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. Gateway Motorsports Park’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, 1.6-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility and a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue. Gateway Motorsports Park was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from St. Louis Attractions Association.