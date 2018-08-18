Young Begins Take Em Off Weekend With Win At Charleston Speedway

CHARLESTON IL – AUGUST 17, 2018

The first event of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series weekend doubleheader took place Friday night at Charleston Speedway. Trent Young would grab his third series victory of the season in his #10y Pierce Platinum Chassis entry.

Mike Harrison and Gabe Menser would lead the field to green for the 30-lap feature event. Harrison would grab the early lead with Will Krup settling into the second position. Harrison and Krup quickly began to catch the tail-end of the field on lap-9. On lap-11, Harrison would drop to the bottom groove attempting to navigate lap-traffic while Krup would maintain the high-side momentum. As the duo would split the back markers, Krup would bounce off the outside retaining wall exiting turn four and make contact with Harrison sending both drivers spinning into turn one. The accident would end Krup’s event and Harrison would be forced to restart at the end of the field. As a result of the unfortunate circumstances for both front runners, Josh Harris would inherit the race lead. Once past the mid-point of the event, Harris and new second place contender Trent Young would begin to edge away from the field thus continuing their season long battle during Friday night’s event. However, bad luck would impact Harris with 5 laps to go as he would lose control of his #22 MBR Chassis attempting to lap slower traffic in turn one thus slowing the event for the sixth time. Young would take the point on the restart and never look back to collect the $2,000 pay day at Charleston Speedway. Allen Weisser would take second place as Tyler Nicely completed the podium finishers. Rich Dawson would settle for fourth position while Lucas Lee rounded out the top five.

The remainder of the top ten at the completion of the Summit Racing Equipment A-Main at Charleston Speedway would be Justin Haley, “Allstar Performance Hard Charger” Gabriel Kirtley, James Walters, Randy Shuman, and Rodney Standerfer.

The next event for the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Series will be August 18th at Charleston Speedway. The event will pay $4,000.00 to the winner.

Race Summary

Friday, August 17, 2018

Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL)

Quick Car Racing Products Overall Fast Time: Marty Lindeman (12.800 seconds)

Fast Time Group A: Marty Lindeman (12.800 seconds)

Fast Time Group B: Trent Young (12.850 seconds)

Summit Racing Equipment Heat #1 Finish (8 laps): Gabe Menser, Marty Lindeman, Randy Shuman, Tyler Nicely, John Clippinger, Brian Shaw, Gabriel Kirtley, Austin White, Brent Hudson

Hypercoils Heat #2 Finish (8 laps): Mike Harrison, Allen Weisser, Rich Dawson, Rodney Standerfer, Justin Haley, Kasey Schrock, Matt Dillon, Brandon Barker, Cody Schrock

Fast Shafts Heat #3 Finish (8 laps): Will Krup, Trent Young, James Walters, Cole Hussong, Danny Schwartz, Arby Burton, Ryan Buckler, Bob Pohlman

F.A.S.T. Heat #4 Finish (8 laps): Josh Harris, Lucas Lee, RJ Pruitt, Ryan Cary, Tanner Reed, Robbie Eilers, Don Kiger, Michael Wesselman, Ed Kuhn

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #1 (10 laps): Justin Haley, Gabriel Kirtley, Brian Shaw, Kasey Schrock, John Clippinger, Matt Dillon, Cody Schrock, Austin white, Brandon Barker, Brent Hudson

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #2 (10 laps): Danny Schwartz, Tanner Reed, Bob Pohlman, Don Kiger, Michael Wesselman, Ryan Buckler, Ed Kuhn, Arby Burton

A-Main Finish (30 laps):

FINISH CAR # DRIVER NAME

1 10y Trent Young

2 25w Allen Weisser

3 25 Tyler Nicely

4 80 Rich Dawson

5 12L Lucas Lee

6 24 Justin Haley

7 K7 Gabriel Kirtley

8 34w James Walters

9 62 Randy Shuman

10 28 Rodney Standerfer

11 83 Kasey Schrock

12 40 RJ Pruitt

13 44 Ryan Cary

14 22 Josh Harris

15 98c Cole Hussong

16 MB4 Marty Lindeman

17 1s Brian Shaw

18 24h Mike Harrison

19 148 Gabe Menser

20 19 Will Krup

21 K67 Danny Schwartz

22 34T Tanner Reed

Race Statistics

• Entrants: 36

• Race Leaders: 3 (Mike Harrison 1-10), (Josh Harris 11-25), (Trent Young 26-30)

• Cautions: 7

• Red Flags: 1

• Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Provisionals: Brian Shaw & Kasey Schrock

• Time of Race: n/a

• Margin of Victory: n/a

• Quick Car Racing Products Fast Time Award ($100 cash): Marty Lindeman

• Allstar Performance Hard Charger Award ($100 certificate): Gabriel Kirtley

• Maxima Racing Oil Tough Fifth Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): Lucas Lee

• Wilwood Lucky Seven Award ($50 certificate): Gabriel Kirtley

• Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #1 Winner ($50 certificate): Gabe Menser

• Hypercoil Springs Heat Race #2 (certificate for one spring): Mike Harrison

• Fast Shafts Heat Race #3 ($75 certificate): Will Krup

• FAST Ignition Systems Heat Race #4 ($250 certificate): Josh Harris

• Out Pace Racing Products B-Main Awards ($75 certificate): John Clippinger & Bob Pohlman

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings (after 08/17/18)

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME POINTS

1 10y Trent Young 2995

2 22 Josh Harris 2780

3 80 Rich Dawson 2160

4 1s Brian Shaw 1895

5 K7 Gabriel Kirtley 1770

6 55 Blaze Melton 1770

7 16c John Clippinger 1640

8 81c Chris Cole 1535

9 18 Tait Davenport 1525

10 81 Mark Cole 1450

*Points are unofficial until close of business on the Tuesday following race day*

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Upcoming 2018 Schedule of Events

• August 18 (Saturday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 50 laps/$5,000 to win/$500 to start

• August 31 (Friday) Farmer City Speedway (Farmer City, IL): 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$250 to start

• September 1 (Saturday) Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL): 50 laps/$10,000 to win/$600 to start – 6th Annual Casey’s AMS Modified Nationals

• September 2 (Sunday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$300 to start

• September 21-22 (Friday & Saturday) Mansfield Motor Speedway (Mansfield, OH): $10,000 to win – American Modified Series Championship Weekend

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2018 Official Sponsors

• Summit Racing Equipment: “Title Sponsor for the American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #1”

• ALLSTAR Performance: “Official Hard Charger of the Race” Award Sponsor at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events

• FAST Fuel/Air/Spark/Technology: “Official Ignition System” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #4”

• KBC Graphics: “Official Graphics Company” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

• Maxima Racing Oil: “Official Oil” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Tough Fifth Place Award Sponsor

• Quick Car Racing Products: “$100 Fast Qualifier Award” at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events

• VP Racing Fuels: “Official Race Fuel” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

• Wilwood: “Official Brakes” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and “Lucky 7” Award Sponsor

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2018 Marketing Partners

• Bandit Race Cars

• Brucebilt Performance

• Fast Shafts (“Sponsor of Heat Race #3”)

• Fox Shocks

• Hypercoils (“Sponsor of Heat Race #2”)

• Impressive Race Cars

• Maximum Energy Development

• Mullins Race Engines

• Oakley Motorsports

• Out-Pace Race Products (Official B-Mains Sponsor)

• Print Worx

• RACEceiver

• Reaper Race Cars

• UMP Dirt Car

For the latest breaking news concerning the American Modified Series, including the latest series standings, 2018 tour schedule, and more visit the official website at www.americanmodifiedseries.com.

Like us on Facebook (American Modified Series)

Follow us on Twitter (@AMSmodified)

View on Instagram (americanmodifiedseries)

—

Chris Westerfield (AMS)

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

P.O. Box 1741

Glasgow, KY 42142

www.americanmodifiedseries.com