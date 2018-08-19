Comer Doubles At Springfield As Green Takes USRA Mod Feature

Springfield Raceway Results-Watson Metal Masters Night On The “Quick-Quarter”

USRA Modifieds Presented By Budweiser

1) Brian Green 2) James Thompson 3) Jim Body 4) Andrew Smith 5) Mickey Burrell 6) Jody Tillman 7) Scotty Allen 8) Jerry Lankton

Allen gets the opening shot from the pole with Green rim-riding the top side. Allen has the flywheel hub bust slowing the leader as Green takes charge and Thompson is charging on the bottom side while Body who started 8th is working the lightning fast track. Thompson is gaining on Green when Brian finds a sweet spot and pulls away for his 1st of the season. For The USRA Modifieds, this was their season championship night as they are off next week. Jody Tillman earns the hard fought season track title with Thompson a strong 2nd in points.

USRA B Modifieds presented by Reliable Chevrolet

1) Justin Comer 2) Sam Petty 3) Rex Merritt 4) Derek Watson 5) Aaron Scroggins 6) Sawyer Crigler 7) Michael Foster 8) Kaden Miller 9) Gene Sisco 10) Russell Niehoff 11) Bill Schahuber 12) Jace Parmley 13) Scott Crigler 14) Jimmy Body III 15) Kelly Hicks 16) Tyler Knudtson 17) Ryan Thomas 18) Jake Asbell 19) Andy Beauchamp 20) Lexy Vanzandt

B Ft-( Top 6 To A) 1) Watson 2) Miller 3) Body III 4) Vanzandt 5) Foster 6) Thomas 7) Rod Inman 8) Jeff Hooper DNS-Jackie Dalton, Jacob Long, Kyle Long, Dwight Niehoff, Shawn Duncan.

Comer earns the pole with Scroggins on his outside-Comer gets the opening shot with 2-3 wide action behind the leader. Only 1 caution in the 20 lapper as Knudtson, Hicks and Beauchamp get together in turn 2. Knudtson to the pits and rejoins as the field takes the green. Sam Petty is now moving on Scroggins for position as Merritt stays close. Lots of movers from deep in the field as Foster is making ground along with Watson picking his spots. Lexy Vanzandt knows how to get around The quick-Quarter and is moving forward but gets a little to tight off turn 4 and spins to the infield on her charge. Petty and Merritt are gaining quickly on Comer as on lap 18 they start to pick-up lapped traffic. Gaining on the leader, heading to the final lap, Beauchamp goes aeound in turn 4 right in front of the leaders while racing for position in the pack. Comer takes his 1st of the season in another action packed B Modified feature as 16 cars finish on the lead lap.

Midwest Modz Presented By Casey’s General Stores

A Ft.-1) Andy Aust 2) Robert High 3) Scott Campbell 4) Rick Lampe 5) Rob Muilenburg 6) Jerad McIntire 7) Elijah Keepper 8) Gary Krebs 9) Kyle Lafferty 10) Jarrod Hilton 11) Donnie Aust 12) Kyle Bates 13) Ian Morisset 14) Ken Walker 15) Matt Williams 16) Tim Mullins 17) Melvin Bresee DQ-Justin Wald.

B Ft #1( Top 3 to A Ft.) 1) Bresee 2) Walker 3) Williams 4) Shawn Carlberg 5) Dalton Tidwell 6) Jonathon Dean 7) Dusty Sanderson 8) Jack Owens

B Ft #2( Top 3 To A) 1) Bates 2) Hilton 3) Morisset 4) Jamey Petty 5) Austin Treadway 6) Johnny Bettes 7) Roy Kelley 8) Jeremy Lahey

If you want some intense action all night long, it has been the Midwest the last 2-3 weeks.

Feature-15 laps, Green, White, Checkered as Aust starts up front and proves to the the car to beat tonight but High stays close behind along with Wald The real intense action was for 3rd as as many as 5 cars were swapping spots, racing clean and hard as Muilenburg and Campbell were tied in the points going into the night with Keepper just a notch behind them. With an average of just over 29 cars plus the last 3 weeks, They have been showing everyone how to go through heat race qualifying and B features to get that sweet 18 car starting grid.

Pure Stocks Presented By Pepsi

1) Randy High 2) Kyle Purvis 3) Christopher Sawyer 4) Tyrel Jones 5) Richard Sparks 6) Jacob Cater 7) Brandon Sanders 8) Anthony Kalman 9) Michael Williams DQ-Garrett Tillman .

Each week The Pures have been our 1st Main event feature and trust me-They don’t disappoint 2-3 wide action, tonight Cater gets the opening spot with cars jockeying for positions early. Randy High is hitting his groove as he goes to the bottom side to get the top spot as Bohnsteadt winner Purvis follows, Tillman, Sawyer and point leader Jones make it a 5 car pack with Sparks gaining to join the fun. Only 1 caution as Jones and Tillman get together in turn 1 and both go to the rear. High holding back Purvis when Purvis makes a small bobble in turn 2 costing him several cars while Sawyer, Jones, Tillman and Sparks and Cater are swapping spots as High gets his 2ns win of the season.

Missouri Dirt Legends Presented By Wheeler Metals

1) Justin Comer 2) Dave Comer 3) Mike Gilbert 4) Wayne Johnston 5) James McDugle 6) Trenton Simon 7) Steve Harshbarger 8) Danny DeMasters 9) Justin Pearish 10) Steven Harshbarger Jr. 11) Chance Gilbert 12) Colin Bowen 13) Rick Nichols 14) Graysn Cox

2-3 wide, sometimes 4 deep action are the Legends every week. Comer shot by the pack on lap 7 from his 12 or so starting spot after earning a hard win in the B Mods. Using the top side lane around a 3 wide battle, he had to hold back hs dad Dave in the closing stages after a caution for Simon and Johnston. Mike Gilbert makes a strong showng tonight leading early. The car count has been coming back strong for the Legends which means more action than Talladega can provide.

Next week-The Malvern Bank Cash Money Late Models tackle the Quick-Quarter on season championship night. USRA B Mods, Midwest Modz, Pure Stocks and Legends are in action as the championships will be decided, Normal qualifying procedures are in place-B Mods-open draw and passing points to set the field. Midwest, Legends and Pures normal race night procedures. The Malvern Bank Cash Money Late Models are hitting in excess of 25-27 cars per race and provided action all night long as the pints are extra tight. Grandstand Adult Admission is only $20. Pit Passes are $35 with Race time at 7:30