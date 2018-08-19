Highland Speedway Results – 8/18/18

B Modifieds
A Feature 1
20 laps | 00:13:30.251
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Billy Knebel
|Pocohontas, IL
|52
|2
|1
|Jimmy Cummins
|Highland, IL
|19
|3
|2
|Michael Ripperda
|25
|4
|6
|Marty Smith
|Troy, IL
|55
|5
|8
|Owen Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|5S
|6
|7
|Doug Tye
|Collinsville, IL
|4D
|7
|5
|Cale Hartnagel
|Pocahontas, IL
|29H
|8
|3
|Nathan Schmitt
|Summerfield, IL
|19S
|9
|12
|Ryan Hamilton
|Fairview Heights, IL
|58R
|10
|11
|Stephen Fohne
|Troy, IL
|29
|11
|9
|Josh Heuiser
|Marine, IL
|1H
|12
|16
|Cody Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|787
|13
|13
|Jarrett Stryker
|Millstadt, IL
|18
|14
|19
|Ryan Timmons
|Centralia, IL
|23
|15
|14
|Chris Mercurio
|Millstadt, IL
|56JR
|16
|17
|Steven Wolf
|Edwardsville, IL
|88
|17
|18
|Chandler Smith
|Highland, IL
|22
|18
|15
|Noah Sugg
|Greenville, IL
|69S
|19
|10
|Bret Eilerman
|Highland, IL
|63E
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:02:01
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Cale Hartnagel
|Pocahontas, IL
|29H
|2
|3
|Nathan Schmitt
|Summerfield, IL
|19S
|3
|4
|Billy Knebel
|Pocohontas, IL
|52
|4
|5
|Bret Eilerman
|Highland, IL
|63E
|5
|1
|Jarrett Stryker
|Millstadt, IL
|18
|6
|7
|Cody Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|787
|7
|6
|Ryan Timmons
|Centralia, IL
|23
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:02:01
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Doug Tye
|Collinsville, IL
|4D
|2
|4
|Marty Smith
|Troy, IL
|55
|3
|2
|Michael Ripperda
|25
|4
|6
|Stephen Fohne
|Troy, IL
|29
|5
|3
|Chris Mercurio
|Millstadt, IL
|56JR
|6
|5
|Steven Wolf
|Edwardsville, IL
|88
Heat 3
8 laps | 00:01:58
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Jimmy Cummins
|Highland, IL
|19
|2
|3
|Owen Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|5S
|3
|4
|Josh Heuiser
|Marine, IL
|1H
|4
|6
|Ryan Hamilton
|Fairview Heights, IL
|58R
|5
|5
|Noah Sugg
|Greenville, IL
|69S
|6
|2
|Chandler Smith
|Highland, IL
|22
Street Stocks
A Feature 1
17 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Dustin McClintock
|Marissa, IL
|72
|2
|3
|Trevor Isaak
|9X
|3
|4
|Eric Harris
|St. Jacob, IL
|36
|4
|6
|Terry McCann
|Cottage Hills, IL
|68
|5
|1
|Marc McClintock
|Marissa, IL
|70
|6
|7
|Danny O’Dell
|Wood River, IL
|32
|7
|5
|Cody Ventimiglia
|63V
|8
|10
|Kipp Schaefer
|53
|9
|9
|Travis Zobrist
|Highland, AL
|787
|10
|15
|Austin Tettaton
|31J
|11
|14
|Todd Eyman
|Alhambra, IL
|16E
|12
|11
|David Sims
|95
|13
|16
|James Eck
|Daminsville, IL
|53E
|14
|12
|Bronson Miller
|Carrollton, IL
|88D
|15
|17
|Sydnee Cory
|St. Jacob, IL
|20
|16
|13
|Garry Klaus
|Highland, IL
|27
|17
|8
|Cody Huelsman
|58
|18
|18
|Matt Tettaton
|44K
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:01:52
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Marc McClintock
|Marissa, IL
|70
|2
|6
|Trevor Isaak
|9X
|3
|3
|Cody Ventimiglia
|63V
|4
|2
|Kipp Schaefer
|53
|5
|5
|Garry Klaus
|Highland, IL
|27
|DNS
|–
|James Eck
|Daminsville, IL
|53E
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Dustin McClintock
|Marissa, IL
|72
|2
|6
|Terry McCann
|Cottage Hills, IL
|68
|3
|1
|Cody Huelsman
|58
|4
|2
|David Sims
|95
|5
|5
|Todd Eyman
|Alhambra, IL
|16E
|6
|3
|Sydnee Cory
|St. Jacob, IL
|20
Heat 3
8 laps | 00:02:07
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Eric Harris
|St. Jacob, IL
|36
|2
|4
|Danny O’Dell
|Wood River, IL
|32
|3
|2
|Travis Zobrist
|Highland, AL
|787
|4
|5
|Bronson Miller
|Carrollton, IL
|88D
|5
|3
|Austin Tettaton
|31J
|6
|6
|Matt Tettaton
|44K
UMP Late Models
A Feature 1
30 laps | 00:10:00.955
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|7
|Chad Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|78
|2
|1
|Mark Voigt
|Marine, IL
|30
|3
|3
|Shannon Kuhn
|Highland, IL
|11
|4
|5
|Adam Tischhauser
|Greenville, IL
|T4
|5
|6
|Matt Bailey
|Highland, IL
|52
|6
|2
|Dan Jacober
|22
|7
|4
|Jason Suhre
|Highland, IL
|4
|8
|9
|Jason Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|87
|9
|11
|Matt Koch
|Aviston, IL
|96
|10
|14
|Trent Workman
|18W
|11
|13
|Mike Hammerle
|St. Charles, MO
|16H
|12
|12
|Kerry Gaultney
|21
|13
|8
|Mark Oller
|67
|14
|10
|Travis Horner
|Marine, IL
|9T
Dash 1
6 laps | 00:01:21
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Adam Tischhauser
|Greenville, IL
|T4
|2
|2
|Chad Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|78
|3
|5
|Matt Bailey
|Highland, IL
|52
|4
|3
|Mark Voigt
|Marine, IL
|30
|5
|6
|Mark Oller
|67
|6
|4
|Shannon Kuhn
|Highland, IL
|11
Heat 1
10 laps | 00:02:16
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Adam Tischhauser
|Greenville, IL
|T4
|2
|5
|Mark Voigt
|Marine, IL
|30
|3
|2
|Matt Bailey
|Highland, IL
|52
|4
|6
|Jason Suhre
|Highland, IL
|4
|5
|7
|Jason Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|87
|6
|4
|Matt Koch
|Aviston, IL
|96
|7
|3
|Mike Hammerle
|St. Charles, MO
|16H
Heat 2
10 laps | 00:02:19
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Chad Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|78
|2
|5
|Shannon Kuhn
|Highland, IL
|11
|3
|7
|Mark Oller
|67
|4
|4
|Dan Jacober
|22
|5
|1
|Travis Horner
|Marine, IL
|9T
|6
|2
|Kerry Gaultney
|21
|7
|6
|Trent Workman
|18W
UMP Modifieds
A Feature 1
25 laps | 00:06:11.593
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Zach Schantz
|Highland, IL
|128
|2
|1
|Zeb Moake
|Freeburg, IL
|87Z
|3
|4
|Tyler Diebert
|Highland, IL
|84
|4
|3
|Chad Sellers
|Breese, IL
|E55
|5
|6
|Rob Lee
|Sorento, IL
|9L
|6
|10
|Shaun Horstmann
|54
|7
|7
|Dennis Ponder
|Collingsville, IL
|7
|8
|9
|TJ Frazier
|Lebanon, IL
|5F
|9
|14
|Steve Stevenson
|1
|10
|11
|Mark Enk
|St. Ann, MO
|117
|11
|15
|Brian Shubirg
|Troy, IL
|31
|12 (DNF)
|16
|James Edens
|Lima, OH
|88R
|13 (DNF)
|8
|Ryan Eilers
|Highland, IL
|3
|14 (DNF)
|5
|Brian Bielong
|Summerfield, IL
|70
|15 (DNF)
|12
|Rayce Baker
|Pinckneyville, IL
|71
|16 (DNF)
|13
|Len Garson
|Pocahonta, IL
|25
Dash 1
6 laps | 00:01:27
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Zeb Moake
|Freeburg, IL
|87Z
|2
|2
|Zach Schantz
|Highland, IL
|128
|3
|3
|Tyler Diebert
|Highland, IL
|84
|4
|4
|Chad Sellers
|Breese, IL
|E55
|5
|5
|Rob Lee
|Sorento, IL
|9L
|6
|6
|Dennis Ponder
|Collingsville, IL
|7
Heat 1
10 laps | 00:02:11
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Zeb Moake
|Freeburg, IL
|87Z
|2
|2
|Tyler Diebert
|Highland, IL
|84
|3
|3
|Rob Lee
|Sorento, IL
|9L
|4
|6
|Brian Bielong
|Summerfield, IL
|70
|5
|4
|TJ Frazier
|Lebanon, IL
|5F
|6
|5
|Mark Enk
|St. Ann, MO
|117
|7
|8
|Len Garson
|Pocahonta, IL
|25
|DNS
|–
|Brian Shubirg
|Troy, IL
|31
Heat 2
10 laps | 00:02:25
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Zach Schantz
|Highland, IL
|128
|2
|5
|Chad Sellers
|Breese, IL
|E55
|3
|4
|Dennis Ponder
|Collingsville, IL
|7
|4
|2
|Ryan Eilers
|Highland, IL
|3
|5
|7
|Shaun Horstmann
|54
|6
|8
|Rayce Baker
|Pinckneyville, IL
|71
|7
|6
|Steve Stevenson
|1
|8
|3
|James Edens
|Lima, OH
|88R