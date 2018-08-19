Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Highland Speedway --> Highland Speedway Results – 8/18/18

Highland Speedway Results – 8/18/18

B Modifieds

A Feature 1

20 laps | 00:13:30.251

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Billy Knebel Pocohontas, IL 52
2 1 Jimmy Cummins Highland, IL 19
3 2 Michael Ripperda 25
4 6 Marty Smith Troy, IL 55
5 8 Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL 5S
6 7 Doug Tye Collinsville, IL 4D
7 5 Cale Hartnagel Pocahontas, IL 29H
8 3 Nathan Schmitt Summerfield, IL 19S
9 12 Ryan Hamilton Fairview Heights, IL 58R
10 11 Stephen Fohne Troy, IL 29
11 9 Josh Heuiser Marine, IL 1H
12 16 Cody Zobrist Highland, IL 787
13 13 Jarrett Stryker Millstadt, IL 18
14 19 Ryan Timmons Centralia, IL 23
15 14 Chris Mercurio Millstadt, IL 56JR
16 17 Steven Wolf Edwardsville, IL 88
17 18 Chandler Smith Highland, IL 22
18 15 Noah Sugg Greenville, IL 69S
19 10 Bret Eilerman Highland, IL 63E

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:02:01

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Cale Hartnagel Pocahontas, IL 29H
2 3 Nathan Schmitt Summerfield, IL 19S
3 4 Billy Knebel Pocohontas, IL 52
4 5 Bret Eilerman Highland, IL 63E
5 1 Jarrett Stryker Millstadt, IL 18
6 7 Cody Zobrist Highland, IL 787
7 6 Ryan Timmons Centralia, IL 23

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:02:01

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Doug Tye Collinsville, IL 4D
2 4 Marty Smith Troy, IL 55
3 2 Michael Ripperda 25
4 6 Stephen Fohne Troy, IL 29
5 3 Chris Mercurio Millstadt, IL 56JR
6 5 Steven Wolf Edwardsville, IL 88

Heat 3

8 laps | 00:01:58

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Jimmy Cummins Highland, IL 19
2 3 Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL 5S
3 4 Josh Heuiser Marine, IL 1H
4 6 Ryan Hamilton Fairview Heights, IL 58R
5 5 Noah Sugg Greenville, IL 69S
6 2 Chandler Smith Highland, IL 22

Street Stocks

A Feature 1

17 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Dustin McClintock Marissa, IL 72
2 3 Trevor Isaak 9X
3 4 Eric Harris St. Jacob, IL 36
4 6 Terry McCann Cottage Hills, IL 68
5 1 Marc McClintock Marissa, IL 70
6 7 Danny O’Dell Wood River, IL 32
7 5 Cody Ventimiglia 63V
8 10 Kipp Schaefer 53
9 9 Travis Zobrist Highland, AL 787
10 15 Austin Tettaton 31J
11 14 Todd Eyman Alhambra, IL 16E
12 11 David Sims 95
13 16 James Eck Daminsville, IL 53E
14 12 Bronson Miller Carrollton, IL 88D
15 17 Sydnee Cory St. Jacob, IL 20
16 13 Garry Klaus Highland, IL 27
17 8 Cody Huelsman 58
18 18 Matt Tettaton 44K

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:01:52

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Marc McClintock Marissa, IL 70
2 6 Trevor Isaak 9X
3 3 Cody Ventimiglia 63V
4 2 Kipp Schaefer 53
5 5 Garry Klaus Highland, IL 27
DNS James Eck Daminsville, IL 53E

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Dustin McClintock Marissa, IL 72
2 6 Terry McCann Cottage Hills, IL 68
3 1 Cody Huelsman 58
4 2 David Sims 95
5 5 Todd Eyman Alhambra, IL 16E
6 3 Sydnee Cory St. Jacob, IL 20

Heat 3

8 laps | 00:02:07

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Eric Harris St. Jacob, IL 36
2 4 Danny O’Dell Wood River, IL 32
3 2 Travis Zobrist Highland, AL 787
4 5 Bronson Miller Carrollton, IL 88D
5 3 Austin Tettaton 31J
6 6 Matt Tettaton 44K

UMP Late Models

A Feature 1

30 laps | 00:10:00.955

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 7 Chad Zobrist Highland, IL 78
2 1 Mark Voigt Marine, IL 30
3 3 Shannon Kuhn Highland, IL 11
4 5 Adam Tischhauser Greenville, IL T4
5 6 Matt Bailey Highland, IL 52
6 2 Dan Jacober 22
7 4 Jason Suhre Highland, IL 4
8 9 Jason Zobrist Highland, IL 87
9 11 Matt Koch Aviston, IL 96
10 14 Trent Workman 18W
11 13 Mike Hammerle St. Charles, MO 16H
12 12 Kerry Gaultney 21
13 8 Mark Oller 67
14 10 Travis Horner Marine, IL 9T

Dash 1

6 laps | 00:01:21

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Adam Tischhauser Greenville, IL T4
2 2 Chad Zobrist Highland, IL 78
3 5 Matt Bailey Highland, IL 52
4 3 Mark Voigt Marine, IL 30
5 6 Mark Oller 67
6 4 Shannon Kuhn Highland, IL 11

Heat 1

10 laps | 00:02:16

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Adam Tischhauser Greenville, IL T4
2 5 Mark Voigt Marine, IL 30
3 2 Matt Bailey Highland, IL 52
4 6 Jason Suhre Highland, IL 4
5 7 Jason Zobrist Highland, IL 87
6 4 Matt Koch Aviston, IL 96
7 3 Mike Hammerle St. Charles, MO 16H

Heat 2

10 laps | 00:02:19

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Chad Zobrist Highland, IL 78
2 5 Shannon Kuhn Highland, IL 11
3 7 Mark Oller 67
4 4 Dan Jacober 22
5 1 Travis Horner Marine, IL 9T
6 2 Kerry Gaultney 21
7 6 Trent Workman 18W

UMP Modifieds

A Feature 1

25 laps | 00:06:11.593

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Zach Schantz Highland, IL 128
2 1 Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL 87Z
3 4 Tyler Diebert Highland, IL 84
4 3 Chad Sellers Breese, IL E55
5 6 Rob Lee Sorento, IL 9L
6 10 Shaun Horstmann 54
7 7 Dennis Ponder Collingsville, IL 7
8 9 TJ Frazier Lebanon, IL 5F
9 14 Steve Stevenson 1
10 11 Mark Enk St. Ann, MO 117
11 15 Brian Shubirg Troy, IL 31
12 (DNF) 16 James Edens Lima, OH 88R
13 (DNF) 8 Ryan Eilers Highland, IL 3
14 (DNF) 5 Brian Bielong Summerfield, IL 70
15 (DNF) 12 Rayce Baker Pinckneyville, IL 71
16 (DNF) 13 Len Garson Pocahonta, IL 25

Dash 1

6 laps | 00:01:27

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL 87Z
2 2 Zach Schantz Highland, IL 128
3 3 Tyler Diebert Highland, IL 84
4 4 Chad Sellers Breese, IL E55
5 5 Rob Lee Sorento, IL 9L
6 6 Dennis Ponder Collingsville, IL 7

Heat 1

10 laps | 00:02:11

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL 87Z
2 2 Tyler Diebert Highland, IL 84
3 3 Rob Lee Sorento, IL 9L
4 6 Brian Bielong Summerfield, IL 70
5 4 TJ Frazier Lebanon, IL 5F
6 5 Mark Enk St. Ann, MO 117
7 8 Len Garson Pocahonta, IL 25
DNS Brian Shubirg Troy, IL 31

Heat 2

10 laps | 00:02:25

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Zach Schantz Highland, IL 128
2 5 Chad Sellers Breese, IL E55
3 4 Dennis Ponder Collingsville, IL 7
4 2 Ryan Eilers Highland, IL 3
5 7 Shaun Horstmann 54
6 8 Rayce Baker Pinckneyville, IL 71
7 6 Steve Stevenson 1
8 3 James Edens Lima, OH 88R
