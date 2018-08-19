KFKF Country 94.1 FM Radio Victories go to Blackburn, Wood, Raffurty, Smith, and Billings at Central Missouri Speedway!

Unsanctioned: Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks

Central Missouri Speedway, Warrensburg, MO

Event #16, August 18, 2018

(Warrensburg, MO) The quest for the Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) track championships continued Saturday night on KFKF Country 94.1 FM Radio Race Night! All total, 85 drivers signed in for competition with 12 Pure Stocks, 17 B-Mods, 22 Mod-Lites, 12 Street Stocks, and 22 Modifieds.

Preliminary Heat Race Recap: J.R. Billings kicked off the night with a Pure Stock win by besting Spencer Reiff in heat one with Jaren Powrie of Nevada, Missouri taking heat two over Jason Ryun. B-Mods competed in three heat races with Jeremy Lile returning to victory lane as he took the win over Chad Walker. Brad Smith returned to CMS in a big way with a heat win in race number two as he beat Jake Richards to the line. In heat three, it was a big win for Johnny McGinnis of Hardin, Missouri over Richard Streker. Mod-Lites also ran in three heat races to start their night and it was Brian Ziegler taking the win over Jeff Raffurty. Donnie Dannar bested Michael Raffurty in heat two while Dillon Raffurty drove to the win in heat three over Cody Miller.

Heat-race action continued with the Street Stocks as strong-running Allen Perryman took the checkers over Bobby Ruff in heat one while in heat two, it was Brett Wood taking the checkers over Michael Mullins. Nathan Vaughn returned to CMS after a several-week absence and claimed the heat one victory over Brian Johnson. Dean Wille claimed heat two ahead of Rick Beebe while Chad Lyle drove to the win in heat three over Kevin Blackburn, completing the night’s preliminary action.

Main Events Recap: The swift-moving pace of the night continued when the Pure Stocks returned to the track for their 15-lap main event. J.R. Billings, in search of his first-ever main-event victory, started the event on the pole along-side multiple feature-race winner Jason Ryun. Billings shot out to the early race lead with Ryun hounding him the entire race distance. Caution flags flew on lap 4 and 6 but Billings never relinquished the lead with Ryun along for the ride. In the end, Billings went on to claim his first-ever CMS win with Ryun second followed by Steve Evans, Darrin Christy, and Spencer Reiff in the top five.

Johnny McGinnis sat on the pole of the 20-lap B-Mod feature event with Brad Smith of Belton, Missouri to his outside. The opening laps of the main event were set at a torrid pace as Smith grabbed the lead. The field raced under green-flag conditions for the first 14 laps with Smith comfortably out front. Chad Walker made a rare CMS appearance a success as he consistently ran up front with Jacob Ebert and Jake Richards also among the top five. When racing resumed after the lap-14 restart. Smith went on to record his 34th career CMS win with Walker running a strong second. Ebert finished third with Richards fourth and Kameron Grindstaff continuing his late-season surge in fifth.

Mod-Lites were next in the lineup with their 20-lap main event and it was Donnie Dannar and Brian Ziegler who led the charge in search of a win over season-long dominator Dillon Raffurty. Mod-Lites also set a strong pace throughout the field with several laps of quick-paced green-flag action with Ziegler pacing the field while being continually hounded by Dannar and Raffurty with Cody Miller and Kevin White Lurking. The pace of the race was only interrupted one time for a single caution. Late in the race, with Dannar showing the way, the familiar #46 of Dillon Raffurty found a way around Dannar and Ziegler to move to the point. By race end, it was Dillon Raffurty who went on to collect his ninth CMS victory of the season. Dannar finished a solid night in the runner-up spot with Cody Miller third, Kevin White fourth, and Ed Griggs from deep in the field to finish fifth.

Street Stocks then took to the speedway for their 15-lap main event. Point’s leader Brett ‘Woody’ Wood was in search of his first win of the year with surging Allen Perryman to his outside. Wood was strong from the onset with Perryman and Bobby Ruff, in his final night of racing after a wonderful 30-year plus career also ran strong near the front. Back-to-back cautions flew on laps four and five for single-car spins. When action continues, the pace quickly picked back up with Wood and Perryman in a solid run to the finish. Ruff was stout, but misfortune struck when he received left-front damage on the car, ultimately retiring to the infield to end his race career. Meanwhile, Jay Prevete and Jimmy Ngo advanced forward but not enough as Wood finally broke through to victory lane in 2018 to take his 31st career CMS win. Prevete finished second with Ngo third, Perryman slipped to fourth at the finish with Mullins rebounding to fifth.

The final race of the night was the 25-lap main event for the Modifieds, who once again fell short of racing for the season-long guaranteed bonus payout with 22 cars on hand, two short of the needed 24 competitors for the bonus. None-the-less, the 22 cars took to the field for their main event. Nathan Vaughn and Dean Wille led the field to the initial green and from the onset it was a caution-riddled affair with two attempts at starting the race unfolded. Once the field settled in, the drivers finally settled into a race groove with Vaughn and Wille in a classic battle at the front. The early cautions saw point’s leaders Chad Lyle and Terry Schultz fall to the back of the field as they worked to move back forward. A lap-13 caution then fell over the field as drivers worked to move forward in the ranks. Meanwhile, ninth-starting Kevin Blackburn advanced to the front as with Wille and Vaughn continuing their strong efforts near the front. Blackburn eventually moved forward to claim the point but Wille and Vaughn held strong inside the top three never letting Blackburn to check out on the field. At the end of the night, caution flew one more time on lap 21 to slow the field with Blackburn eventually going on to collect his second-consecutive victory with Wille settling in for second. Vaughn was strong in third with Lyle rebounding for a fourth-place run while Randal Schiffelbein, Jr., recorded his best-ever CMS finish in fifth.

Coming Up Next Week: Next Saturday, August 25 is Midwest Coating Race Night featuring weekly racing in Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks. Great service is Midwest Coatings, Inc. key asset and prime objective. We operate a complete manufacturing facility, not merely a warehouse full of “stock ink,” and custom blend to our customer’s exact specifications. We normally deliver orders in less than four hours after they are received.

Pits Open 4:30 – Grandstands 5 – Hot Laps 7 – Racing at 7:30. General Admission: Adults $12, Military/Student I.D. $10, Seniors Age 65-74 $10, Kids 6 to 12 Years $6, Children Five and Under and Seniors 75 and Older Free! All Pit Passes $30. On Race Day Call 660.747-2166. For complete information, head to www.centralmissourispeedway.net. Complete results, schedule of events, and much more may be found on the track’s website.

A-Main Results from 8-18-18

PURE STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 1. J R Billing (185)

Kansas City, Ks. 100 2. 2. Jason Ryun (27)

Kansas City, Mo. 95 3. 6. Steve Evans (89E)

Warrensburg, Mo. 91 4. 5. Darrin Christy (3B)

Kansas City, Ks. 87 5. 4. Spencer Reiff (7)

Kansas City, Mo. 84 6. 9. Dakkota Brisbin (42)

Richmond, Mo. 81 7. 7. Joey Harper (21)

Buckner, Mo. 78 8. 3. Jaren Powrie (74)

Nevada, Mo. 76 9. 8. Zach Johnson (43)

Sibley, Mo. 74 10. 10. Gale Harper (28JR)

Warrensburg, Mo. 72 11. 12. Rodger Detherage (25x)

Windsor, Mo. 70 DNS. 11. Dustin Dillon (22)

Warrensburg, Mo. 45

B MOD A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 2. Brad Smith (99)

Belton, Mo. 100 2. 3. Chad Walker (04)

Kansas City, Ks. 95 3. 7. Jacob Ebert (94)

Oak Grove, Mo. 91 4. 6. Jake Richards (7J)

Lansing, Ks. 87 5. 10. Kameron Grindstaff (14)

Independence, Mo. 84 6. 16. Steve Clancy (12c)

Odessa, Mo. 81 7. 4. Jeremy Lile (05)

Higginsville, Mo. 78 8. 8. Cale Tuner (66T)

Fulton, Mo. 76 9. 12. Chris Brockway (03)

Knob Noster, Mo. 74 10. 5. Richard Streker (R4)

Lee’s Summit, Mo. 72 11. 14. Dylan Hoover (22)

Columbia, Mo. 70 12. 1. Johnny McGinnis (10M)

Hardin, Mo. 68 13. 11. Larry Drake (27D)

Osceola, Mo. 66 14. 17. Michael King (14K)

Warrensburg, Mo. 64 15. 9. Gary McGinnis (38)

Blue Springs, Mo. 62 16. 15. Olen Stephens (12JR)

Warrensburg, Mo. 60 17. 13. Ernie Walker (80)

Sedalia, Mo. 58

MOD LITE A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 4. Dillon Raffurty (46)

Kansas City, Mo. 100 2. 1. Donnie Dannar (171)

Oak Grove, Mo. 95 3. 3. Cody Miller (7)

Kansas City, Mo. 91 4. 6. Kevin White (33)

Desoto, Ks. 87 5. 20. Ed Griggs (47)

Pleasant Hill, Mo. 84 6. 2. Brian Ziegler (65z)

Bates City, Mo. 81 7. 11. David Raffurty (64)

Kansas City, Mo. 78 8. 5. Jeff Raffurty (98)

Holt, Mo. 76 9. 9. Travis Alexander (36)

Tonganoxie, Ks. 74 10. 8. Justin Raffurty (75)

Kansas City, Mo. 72 11. 7. Michael Raffurty (41)

Kansas City, Mo. 70 12. 10. Tony Kerr (73)

Grandview, Mo. 68 13. 14. Tony Sterner (14T)

Harrisonville, Mo. 66 14. 17. Josh Crump (31)

Urich, Mo. 64 15. 18. Anthony Lane (02)

Belton, Mo. 62 16. 12. Josh Guy (09)

Knob Noster, Mo. 60 17. 19. Mark Lane (33L)

Grain Valley, Mo. 58 18. 16. Robert Baslee (4R)

Holden, Mo. 56 19. 13. Jesse Wright (67w)

Peculiar, Mo. 55 20. 21. David Thomas (85)

Kansas City, Mo. 54 21. 22. Lucas Gillette (02G)

Peculiar, Mo. 53 22. 15. Tyler Furrell (34)

Belton, Mo. 52

STREET STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 1. Brett Wood (7)

Warrensburg, Mo. 100 2. 6. Jay Prevete (25xxx)

Windsor, Mo. 95 3. 5. Jimmy Ngo (60)

Independence, Mo. 91 4. 2. Allen Perryman (3P)

Belton, Ms. 87 5. 4. Michael Mullins (M20)

Kingsville, Mo. 84 6. 7. Chad Eickleberry (09)

Warrensburg, Mo. 81 7. 9. Dave Anderson (76)

Grandview, Mo. 78 8. 11. Brandon Hays (54)

California, Mo. 76 9. 10. Krystal Guy (7K)

Warrensburg, Mo. 74 10. 3. Robert Ruff (X15)

Raymore, Mo. 72 11. 12. Randy Jester (51)

Odessa, Mo. 70 12. 8. Danny Monroe (22M)

Jamestown, Mo. 68

MODIFIED A-Feature