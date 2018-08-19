Lucas Lee Takes AMS Victory for the 7th Annual Take Em Off 40 at Charleston Speedway

CHARLESTON IL – AUGUST 18, 2018 CHARLESTON

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series completed the weekend doubleheader at Charleston Speedway Saturday night. Lucas Lee from Paris, TN would pilot his #12L BruceBilt Chassis entry to victory in the 7th Annual Take Em Off 40 and collect the $4,000 prize.

QuickCar Racing Products Fast Time Award Winner Will Krup would lead the field to green Saturday night with Josh Harris following closely in second place. The event’s first caution would be for the slowing K67 machine of Danny Schwartz with a flat right front tire. On the restart, Krup would maintain the lead but new contender Tyler Nicely would slide into second position. Nicely would quickly begin to pressure Krup for the lead; however, the event would be slowed for a second time for an apparent mechanical failure on the Robbie Eilers entry. Krup and Nicely would begin a side-by-side duel on the lap nine restart that would see each driver take turns leading laps before Nicely would establish himself as the clear leader on lap thirteen. As the top side of the speedway became dominant at the event’s midpoint, Nicely and Krup would welcome new challenger Lucas Lee. The trio would begin to edge away from the field running bumper-to-bumper for several laps; however, the lead trio would begin to encounter lap traffic on lap thirty-three. The leaders would begin an intense battle for the lead as each driver attempted different avenues to navigate lap traffic. Lee would charge into turn three under Nicely making slight contact. As Lee would power off turn four to assume the lead position, Krup would make significant contact with Nicely. Krup would suffer a right front flat tire as he would lose control of his mount in turn one to bring out the event’s final caution as the field would complete lap thirty-seven. The restart would see Nicely charge into turn one under Lee, but Lee would be able to accelerate off turn two and maintain his advantage. Lee would lead the remaining three laps of the event and collect his first series victory of 2018. Nicely would settle for second position and Allen Weisser would finish in third position. Series point leader Trent Young would finish fourth and Steven Brooks would complete the top five.

The remainder of the top ten at the completion of the Summit Racing Equipment A-Main at Charleston Speedway would be Brandon McDowell, Josh Harris, Kasey Schrock, Marty Lindeman, and Ryan Cary.

The next event for the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Series will be August 30th at Tri City Speedway. The event will pay $2,000.00 to the winner.

Race Summary

Saturday, August 18, 2018

Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL)

Quick Car Racing Products Overall Fast Time: Will Krup (13.120 seconds)

Fast Time Group A: Will Krup (13.120 seconds)

Fast Time Group B: Tyler Nicely (13.290 seconds)

Summit Racing Equipment Heat #1 Finish (10 laps): Will Krup, Craig Kern, Brandon McDowell, Rick Conoyer, David Shain, Ryan Buckler, Gabriel Kirtley, Arby Burton

Hypercoils Heat #2 Finish (10 laps): Allen Weisser, Trent Young, Marty Lindeman, Justin Jones, Josh Sissom, Bob Pohlman, Rich Dawson, Justin Haley

Fast Shafts Heat #3 Finish (10 laps): Tyler Nicely, Robbie Eilers, Tait Davenport, Ryan Cary, Kenny Carmichael Jr, Danny Schwartz, Rodney Standerfer, Jared Thomas

F.A.S.T. Heat #4 Finish (10 laps): Josh Harris, Lucas Lee, Steven Brooks, Kasey Schrock, John Clippinger, Randy Shuman, Cole Hussong, Kenny Carmichael, Sr.

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #1 (12 laps): Kenny Carmichael Jr, Josh Sissom, Danny Schwartz, David Shain, Justin Haley, Ryan Buckler, Rich Dawson, Bob Pohlman, Rodney Standerfer, John Clippinger, Arby Burton, Jared Thomas, Randy Shuman, Gabriel Kirtley, Kenny Carmichael Sr., Don Kiger

A-Main Finish (40 laps):

FINISH CAR # DRIVER NAME

1 12L Lucas Lee

2 25 Tyler Nicely

3 25w Allen Weisser

4 10y Trent Young

5 5 Steven Brooks

6 18m Brandon McDowell

7 22 Josh Harris

8 83 Kasey Schrock

9 MB4 Marty Lindeman

10 44 Ryan Cary

11 28 Rodney Standerfer

12 16c John Clippinger

13 55 Justin Jones

14 25c Craig Kern

15 K7 Gabriel Kirtley

16 92c Kenny Carmichael Jr

17 12 Rick Conoyer

18 19 Will Krup

19 18 Tait Davenport

20 87 David Shain

21 K67 Danny Schwartz

22 3E Robbie Eilers

23 81 Josh Sissom

Race Statistics

Entrants: 33

Race Leaders: 3 (Will Krup 1-10, 12), (Tyler Nicely 11, 13-36), (Lucas Lee 37-40)

Cautions: 6

Red Flags: 0

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Provisionals: Gabriel Kirtley & John Clippinger

Charleston Speedway Track Provisional: Rodney Standerfer

Time of Race: n/a

Margin of Victory: n/a

Quick Car Racing Products Fast Time Award ($100 cash): Will Krup

Allstar Performance Hard Charger Award ($100 certificate): Rodney Standerfer

Maxima Racing Oil Tough Fifth Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): Steven Brooks

Wilwood Lucky Seven Award ($50 certificate): Josh Harris

Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #1 Winner ($50 certificate): Will Krup

Hypercoil Springs Heat Race #2 (certificate for one spring): Allen Weisser

Fast Shafts Heat Race #3 ($75 certificate): Tyler Nicely

FAST Ignition Systems Heat Race #4 ($250 certificate): Josh Harris

Out Pace Racing Products B-Main Awards ($75 certificate): Justin Haley

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings (after 08/18/18)

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME POINTS

1 10y Trent Young 3030

2 22 Josh Harris 2815

3 80 Rich Dawson 2210

4 1s Brian Shaw 1895

5 K7 Gabriel Kirtley 1875

6 16c John Clippinger 1810

7 55 Blaze Melton 1770

8 18 Tait Davenport 1660

9 81c Chris Cole 1535

10 81 Mark Cole 1450

*Points are unofficial until close of business on the Tuesday following race day*

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Upcoming 2018 Schedule of Events

August 30 (Thursday) Tri City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

August 31 (Friday) Farmer City Speedway (Farmer City, IL): 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$250 to start

September 1 (Saturday) Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL): 50 laps/$10,000 to win/$600 to start – 6th Annual Casey’s AMS Modified Nationals

September 2 (Sunday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$300 to start

September 21-22 (Friday & Saturday) Mansfield Motor Speedway (Mansfield, OH): $10,000 to win – American Modified Series Championship Weekend

