Sheets wins USRA Modified thriller as Woods, Cornell and Jackson also prevail at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, Missouri (Aug. 19, 2018) – Jon Sheets lost a Pitts Homes USRA Modified feature heartbreaker earlier this season at Lucas Oil Speedway when he was passed in the final turn of the final lap.

On Saturday night, Sheets turned the tables and earned a thrilling last-lap victory of his own, taking the 25-lap, $1,000-to-win main event on Fan Appreciation Night.

Other feature winners in the program presented by TA/Petro and The Ozarks CW/O-Zone were Burl Woods (Big O Tires Street Stocks), Kaeden Cornell (Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models) and Kris Jackson (Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods).

A total of 112 cars checked into the pits in the next-to-last Big Adventure Weekly Racing Series program of the season. Added entertainment saw Allen Guthrie, driving a 1963 Ford Fairlane, win the Show-Me Vintage Racing Club exhibition race just before the regular features.

Sheets made a final-lap, final-turn pass to beat Lance Town and earn his first feature win of the season.

“We’ve been trying real hard all year,” Sheets said. “We started off and we sucked this year and we got better and finally got one done.”

Town, who started on the pole, had a comfortable lead in a race that had been caution free until a lap-20 caution. That put Jeff Cutshaw, Sheets and Darron Fuqua right behind Town on the restart and set the stage for a five-lap shootout.

Sheets, of Liberal, Mo., passed Cutshaw to move into second on lap 23 and, on the final lap, used the high line to slip past Town by about six feet at the finish line.

“You just have to stay calm and hit your marks every time,” Sheets said of his mind-set as the white flag waved. “If you get nervous or excited, he’s going to drive off from you.”

Sheets said the caution gave him a chance to think about how to approach the final laps.

“Lance drove a great race,” Sheets said. “That last restart I thought to myself, ‘I can get in line and follow them and run third or try something here.’ It paid off.”

Cutshaw finished third with Fuqua, who started in 10th, rallying for fourth to protect his season points lead.

Woods holds off Flood in Street Stocks: With an eye toward this fall’s Big Buck 50, several newcomers joined the action in the Big O Tires Street Stock division with a stout 27-car field on hand. It was Burl Woods of Republic holding off James Flood to earn his first feature win of the season.

Woods started on row two and took over the lead from Brian Schutt on lap three. He never gave it up but, after a caution on lap 13 bunched the field, he had to hold off a hard charge from Flood the rest of the way.

“The track was great. I got on that bottom and got the lead and the rest was history,” Woods said.

Brian Schutt finished third with 2017 track champion Toby Ott fourth. Schutt picked up some ground on points leader David Hendrix, who finished seventh, to set up a battle between the cousins entering next week’s season championships. The two began the night separated by 21 points.

Cornell earns second Late Model win: Young Kaeden Cornell held off Will Vaught to earn his second Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Model feature win of the season. He had to withstand restarts over the final laps to capture the win over the driver he called his racing idol.

“The guy that I probably look up to the most in racing was right behind me,” Cornell said of Vaught. “This is pretty cool for me. I out-ran him in go-karts once, but I never dreamed I’d ever out-run him in a Late Model.”

Cornell passed Vaught and Aaron Poe and took over the lead on lap 13 and had opened about a 10-car-length command when a caution flew with three laps remaining. That put Vaught and Poe behind Cornell in a single-field restart.

The Willard High School senior had the checkers in sight when another yellow came out on the final lap, as Aaron Poe and Josh Poe spun in turn two. Cornell was up to the task to hold off the veteran Vaught, who normally runs in open Late Models.

Larry Ferris finished third with Johnny Fennewald fourth and points leader Aaron Marrant in fifth. Cornell, Marrant and Fennewald all are in contention for the season points title with the trio separated, unofficially by five points.

Jackson makes it four in a row: Kris Jackson of Lebanon earned his fourth straight Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod feature win, leading all 20 laps. It was his sixth triumph of the season at Lucas Oil Speedway and 19th USRA feature win overall.

“Our car was pretty good tonight,” Jackson said. “I love this race track when it’s slick like this. It is so much fun when your car does what you want it to do.”

Jackson, working through lapped traffic, had nearly a three-second lead over Moore and Morton when a lap-16 caution erased that big margin and gave the challengers a chance.

It proved no problem for the USRA B-Mod national points leader. He won by about five car lengths over Moore (who started eighth) with Andy Bryant finishing third and Morton fourth.

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY RESULTS (August 18, 2018)

Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series

Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds

A-Feature – 1. Jon Sheets, Liberal, Mo. 2. Lance Town Wellsville, Ks. 3. Jeff Cutshaw Bolivar, Mo. 4. Darron Fuqua Mayetta, Ks. 5. Jason Pursley Hermitage, Mo. 6. Lucas Gibbs Udall, Ks. 7. Travis Saurer(r) Elizabet, Mn. 8. Evan Hubert 9. Ronnie Woods Mexico, Mo. 10. Daniel Franklin Berryville, Ar. 11. Chad Davis Tulsa, Ok. 12. Josh Hughes West Plains, Mo. 13. Mike Striegel Hermitage, Mo. 14. Tracy Wolf Buffalo, Mo. 15. Kendall Shultz Broken Arrow, Ok. 16. J D Kelley Walnut Grove, Mo. 17. Daniel Wosoba El Dorado Springs, Mo. 18. Skip Miller Branson, Mo. 19. Chase Jones Eldorado Springs, Mo. DNS. Eric Casey Love, Ark.

Heat 1 – 1. Lance Town Wellsville, Ks. 2. Evan Hubert 3. Jeff Cutshaw Bolivar, Mo. 4. Tracy Wolf Buffalo, Mo. 5. Ronnie Woods Mexico, Mo. 6. Mike Striegel Hermitage, Mo. 7. Daniel Wosoba El Dorado Springs, Mo. 8. J D Kelley Walnut Grove, Mo. 9. Eric Casey Love, Ar. 10. Travis Saurer(r) Elizabet, Mn.

Heat 2 – 1. Jon Sheets Liberal, Mo. 2. Chad Davis Tulsa, Ok. 3. Lucas Gibbs Udall, Ks. 4. Jason Pursley Hermitage, Mo. 5. Daniel Franklin Berryville, Ar. 6. Darron Fuqua Mayetta, Ks. 7. Josh Hughes West Plains, Mo. 8. Kendall Shultz Broken Arrow, Ok. 9. Skip Miller, Branson, Mo. 10. Chase Jones Eldorado Springs, Mo.

Big O Tires Street Stocks

A-Feature – 1. Burl Woods Republic, Mo. 2. James Flood Crane, Mo. 3. Brian Schutt Lebanon, Mo. 4. Toby Ott Wheatland, Mo. 5. Darren Turner Hartsburg, Mo. 6. Kyle Slader Muskogee, Ok. 7. David Hendrix Waynesville, Mo. 8. Jim Moody Odessa, Mo. 9. Johnny Coats Joplin, Mo. 10. Marc Carter Warrensburg, Mo. 11. Bobby Barnett Republic, Mo. 12. Danny Womack Spiro, Ok. 13. Cody Frazon Lamonte, Mo. 14. Tim Petty Niangua, Mo. 15. Larry J Ferris Kansas City, Ks. 16. Josh Halbrook Springfield, Mo. 17. Ted Welschmeyer Tebbetts, Mo. 18. Jason Thurman Chanute, Ks. 19. Francisco Escamilla Niangua, Mo. 20. Bradley Gideon Ozark, Mo. 21. Dalton Imhoff Jamestown, Mo. 22. Toby Lindell Muskogee, Ok. 23. Tony Anglin Walnut Ridge, Ar. 24. Harlan Kennedy Wheatland, Mo.

B-Feature – 1. Johnny Coats Joplin, Mo. 2. Jason Thurman Chanute, Ks. 3. Dalton Imhoff Jamestown, Mo. 4. Larry J Ferris Kansas City, Ks. 5. Harlan Kennedy Wheatland, Mo. 6. Francisco Escamilla Niangua, Mo. 7. Toby Lindell Muskogee, Ok. 8. Josh Halbrook Springfield, Mo. 9. Nicholas Gibson(r) Garden City, Mo. DNS. Steve Scott Pittsburg, Mo. DNS. Randy Gilmore Flemington, Mo.

Heat 1 – 1. Marc Carter Warrensburg, Mo. 2. Danny Womack Spiro, Ok. 3. Burl Woods Republic, Mo. 4. Ted Welschmeyer Tebbetts, Mo. 5. Tim Petty Niangua, Mo. 6. Bradley Gideon Ozark, Mo. 7. Harlan Kennedy Wheatland, Mo. 8. Steve Scott Pittsburg, Mo. 9. Toby Lindell Muskogee, Ok.

Heat 2 – 1. Darren Turner Hartsburg, Mo. 2. Tony Anglin Walnut Ridge, Ar. 3. Brian Schutt Lebanon, Mo. 4. Cody Frazon Lamonte, Mo. 5. David Hendrix Waynesville, Mo. 6. Francisco Escamilla Niangua, Mo. 7. Randy Gilmore Flemington, Mo. 8. Dalton Imhoff Jamestown, Mo. 9. Larry J Ferris Kansas City, Ks.

Heat 3 – 1. James Flood Crane, Mo. 2. Toby Ott Wheatland, Mo. 3. Jim Moody Odessa, Mo. 4. Kyle Slader Muskogee, Ok. 5. Bobby Barnett Republic, Mo. 6. Josh Halbrook Springfield, Mo. 7. Jason Thurman Chanute, Ks. 8. Nicholas Gibson(r) Garden City, Mo. 9. Johnny Coats Joplin, Mo.

Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models

A-Feature – 1. Kaeden Cornell Willard, Mo. 2. Will Vaught Crane, Mo. 3. Larry Ferris Nevada, Mo. 4. Johnny Fennewald Appleton City, Mo. 5. Aaron Marrant Richmond, Mo. 6. Tommy Cordray Browning, Mo. 7. Cody Holtkamp Holts Summit, Mo. 8. Todd McCoin Barnett, Mo. 9. Daniel Jessen Joplin, Mo. 10. Dustin Hodges Centralia, Mo. 11. Larry Jones El Dorado Springs, Mo. 12. Phil Edmondson Marionville, Mo. 13. Tucker Cox Jefferson City, Mo. 14. Ashlee Lancaster Sturgeon, Mo. 15. Lane Ehlert Republic, Mo. 16. Josh Poe Peculiar, Mo. 17. Aaron Poe Warrensburg, Mo. 18. Jason Sivils Bolivar, Mo. 19. Chad Richwine Lee’s Summit, Mo. 20. Gregg Truelove Liberty, Mo. 21. John Willard Mound City, Ks. DNF. Jimmy Thomas Battlefield, Mo. DNF. Jimmy Jobe Odessa, Mo. DNF. Jon Binning Warrensburg, Mo.

B-Feature – 1. Tommy Cordray Browning, Mo. 2. Phil Edmondson Marionville, Mo. 3. Gregg Truelove Liberty, Mo. 4. Jason Sivils Bolivar, Mo. 5. Tucker Cox Jefferson City, Mo. 6. John Willard Mound City, Ks. 7. Jimmy Thomas Battlefield, Mo. 8. Jimmy Jobe Odessa, Mo. 9. Wesley Briggs Olathe, Ks. 10. Bob Cummings Sedalia, Mo. 11. Ryan Ferris Nevada, Mo. 12. Darek Wiss Centralia, Mo.

Heat 1 – 1. Cody Holtkamp Holts Summit, Mo. 2. Aaron Poe Warrensburg, Mo. 3. Will Vaught Crane, Mo. 4. Ashlee Lancaster Sturgeon, Mo. 5. Todd McCoin Barnett, Mo. 6. Gregg Truelove Liberty, Mo. 7. John Willard Mound City, Ks. 8. Ryan Ferris Nevada, Mo. 9. Bob Cummings Sedalia, Mo. 10. Jimmy Thomas Battlefield, Mo.

Heat 2 – 1. Aaron Marrant Richmond, Mo. 2. Larry Ferris Nevada, Mo. 3. Josh Poe Peculiar, Mo. 4. Daniel Jessen Joplin, Mo. 5. Dustin Hodges Centralia, Mo. 6. Phil Edmondson Marionville, Mo. 7. Tommy Cordray Browning, Mo. 8. Jason Sivils Bolivar, Mo. 9. Jimmy Jobe Odessa, Mo.

Heat 3 – 1. Johnny Fennewald Appleton City, Mo. 2. Jon Binning Warrensburg, Mo. 3. Kaeden Cornell Willard, Mo. 4. Chad Richwine Lee’s Summit, Mo. 5. Larry Jones El Dorado Springs, Mo. 6. Lane Ehlert Republic, Mo. 7. Darek Wiss Centralia, Mo. 8. Wesley Briggs Olathe, Ks. 9. Tucker Cox Jefferson City, Mo.

Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods

A-Feature – 1. Kris Jackson Lebanon, Mo. 2. Taylor Moore Bois D Arc, Mo. 3. Andy Bryant Fort Scott, Ks. 4. J C Morton Springfield, Mo. 5. Mitchell Franklin Camdenton, Mo. 6. Tyler Kidwell Chanute, Ks. 7. Michael Bowers Rogersville, Mo. 8. Mike Striegel Hermitage, Mo. 9. Luke Nieman Nortonville, Ks. 10. Greg Woodcock Neosho, Mo. 11. Austin Joplin Willard, Mo. 12. Matthew Kay Chanute, Ks. 13. Brandon Walsh Ash Flat, Ar. 14. Donald Jackson Lebanon, Mo. 15. J C Newell Buffalo, Mo. 16. Robbe Ewing Stockton, Mo. 17. Bobby Williams Hermitage, Mo. 18. Ricky Watkins Brookline, Mo. 19. Quentin Taylor Wheatland, Mo. 20. Mark Long Willard, Mo. DNF. Rex Harris Macks Creek, Mo. DNF. Dayton Newell Stoutland, Mo. DNF. Greg Scheffler Pittsburg, Mo. DNF. Brian Webster Holts Summit, Mo.

B-Feature 1 – 1. Luke Nieman Nortonville, Ks. 2. Brian Webster Holts Summit, Mo. 3. Greg Scheffler Pittsburg, Mo. 4. Brandon Walsh Ash Flat, Ar. 5. Brian Myers Lebanon, Mo. 6. John Fellers Flemington, Mo. 7. Gary Fain Lone Jack, Mo. 8. Jeremy Hazel Lynchburg, Mo. 9. Hannah Frazee Cleveland, Mo. DNS. Mike Green Fair Grove, Mo. DNS. Robert Heydenreich Bolivar, Mo.

B-Feature 2 – 1. Ricky Watkins Brookline, Mo. 2. Quentin Taylor Wheatland, Mo. 3. Robbe Ewing Stockton, Mo. 4. Mark Long Willard, Mo. 5. Rich Reynolds Ash Grove, Mo. 6. Blake Horton Koshkonong, Mo. 7. Andy Chrisenberry Chilhowee, Mo. 8. David Harris Chilhowee, Mo. 9. Dillon McCowan Urbana, Mo. 10. Ryan Lewis Urbana, Mo.

Heat 1 – 1. Michael Bowers Rogersville, Mo. 2. Austin Joplin Willard, Mo. 3. Mitchell Franklin Camdenton, Mo. 4. Greg Woodcock Neosho, Mo. 5. Ricky Watkins Brookline, Mo. 6. Dillon McCowan Urbana, Mo. 7. Quentin Taylor Wheatland, Mo. 8. Brian Myers Lebanon, Mo. 9. Ryan Lewis Urbana, Mo. 10. Robbe Ewing Stockton, Mo.

Heat 2 – 1. J C Morton Springfield, Mo. 2. Taylor Moore Bois D Arc, Mo. 3. Mike Striegel Hermitage, Mo. 4. J C Newell Buffalo, Mo. 5. Dayton Newell Stoutland, Mo. 6. Rich Reynolds Ash Grove, Mo. 7. David Harris Chilhowee, Mo. 8. Mike Green Fair Grove, Mo. DNS. Robert Heydenreich Bolivar, Mo.

Heat 3 – 1. Rex Harris Macks Creek, Mo. 2. Bobby Williams Hermitage, Mo. 3. Matthew Kay Chanute, Ks. 4. Mark Long Willard, Mo. 5. Luke Nieman Nortonville, Ks. 6. John Fellers Flemington, Mo. 7. Brandon Walsh Ash Flat, Ar. 8. Andy Chrisenberry Chilhowee, Mo. 9. Jeremy Hazel Lynchburg, Mo.

Heat 4 – 1. Kris Jackson Lebanon, Mo. 2. Andy Bryant Fort Scott, Ks. 3. Tyler Kidwell Chanute, Ks. 4. Gary Fain Lone Jack, Mo. 5. Donald Jackson Lebanon, Mo. 6. Greg Scheffler Pittsburg, Mo. 7. Brian Webster Holts Summit, Mo. 8. Blake Horton Koshkonong, Mo. 9. Hannah Frazee Cleveland, Mo.

Up next: Champions will be crowned next Saturday in all four divisions on Bill Roberts Chevrolet-Buick Season Championship Night Presented by KTTS. Also, it is Public Safety Appreciation Night as all Police, Fire, and Rescue personnel will be admitted free with ID. Gates will open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7.

For ticket information on all events at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2018, contact Admission Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or by email at nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com. Fans also can go online to purchase tickets for any event on the 2018 schedule.

