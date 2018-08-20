BC39 CAR COUNT HITS 86 AS PAST CHAMP THORSON FILES ENTRY

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Speedway, Indiana………Eighty-six is the count thus far on the latest entry list update for the Driven2SaveLives “BC39” presented by NOS Energy Drink USAC P1 Insurance National Midget event on September 5-6 at the Dirt Track at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Among the newest entries is 2016 USAC National Midget champion Tanner Thorson of Minden, Nev., who will take the reins of the Steve Reynolds/Rip Jetson No.21 for the race on the new quarter-mile oval dirt oval, located inside turn three of the world-famous 2.5-mile oval.

Thorson has competed in four series events this season, all coming during “Indiana Midget Week,” finishing in the top-five twice with a 5th at Lincoln Park Speedway and a 2nd at Lawrenceburg Speedway. His 12 career series wins are tied with, among others, 1990 series champ and five-time Brickyard 400 winner Jeff Gordon.

Also part of the new crop of entries is the “Royersford Rocket,” Steve Buckwalter, a USAC P1 Insurance National Midget feature winner at Gas City I-69 Speedway and ARDC Midget champ, both happening in 2010. Buckwalter is a versatile wheelman, currently a regular on the dirt portion of the Silver Crown circuit and a standout in winged sprint cars in Pennsylvania.

Among the others entered previously include a venerable who’s who of USAC Midget racing, including NASCAR stars Kyle Larson, 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year Chase Briscoe, USAC Triple Crown champ Tracy Hines, Jerry Coons, Jr. and J.J. Yeley, who is also a veteran of both the Indianapolis 500 and Brickyard 400, plus Monster Energy NASCAR Cup multi-time winner Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champ Christopher Bell, USAC Silver Crown and National Sprint Car titlist Chris Windom, current USAC National Midget point leader Logan Seavey, two-time USAC National Sprint Car champ Brady Bacon and 2017 USAC National Midget champ Spencer Bayston.

Nine-time Indianapolis 500 starter Sarah Fisher will field a car for Dave Darland, the winningest USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car driver of all-time. Reigning USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car owner champion Baldwin Brothers Racing will field Greenfield, Indiana’s C.J. Leary, a recent “Indiana Sprint Week” winner at Bloomington Speedway, in their familiar orange No. 5. ARDC Midget champion and current USAC Eastern Midget point leader Alex Bright of Collegeville, Pa. has entered his own No. 77 in which he recently raced to 2nd and 4th place finishes during “Pennsylvania Midget Week.”

Entries are continuing to be filed each and every day. Drivers and teams can enter the event at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2018-bc39.

The Driven2SaveLives “BC39” presented by NOS Energy Drink kicks off the week of racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway leading up to the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard powered by Florida Georgia Line on Sunday, September 9.

The race will take place at the new quarter-mile dirt oval located inside turn three of the famed 2.5-mile oval and will include a unique format that concludes with a 39-lap feature Sept. 6 in the richest Midget racing event in recent history. The event will feature more than $70,000 in purse and incentives, including a $15,000 winner’s purse – the largest in Midget racing.

For the first night of action on Wednesday, September 5, will feature hot laps, heat races and a pursuit race. The public gates open at 3pm with cars set to get on track at 6:30pm.

On Thursday, September 6, on-track action will begin with hot laps, as all cars will practice with their respective qualifying races, before getting into the qualifying races and the alphabet mains, concluding with the A-Main event. The public gates open at 3pm with cars set to get on track at 6pm.

Tickets are now on sale for the Driven2SaveLives “BC39” presented by NOS Energy Drink at the Dirt Track at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on September 5-6 featuring the USAC P1 Insurance Midget National Championship.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.indianapolismotorspeedway.com/events/usac or via phone at the IMS ticket office at (317) 492-8500.

DRIVEN2SAVELIVES “BC39” PRES. BY NOS ENERGY DRINK ENTRY LIST

(86 cars as of August 20, 2018)

0 STEVE BUCKWALTER/Royersford, PA (Steve Buckwalter)

1 KYLE LARSON/Elk Grove, CA (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

1BR DAVE DARLAND/Lincoln, IN (SFH Racing Development)

1K BRAYTON LYNCH/Springfield, IL (Rusty Kunz Racing)

1ST SHANE COTTLE/Kokomo, IN (Daryl Saucier)

1T TYLER SHOEMAKER/Bloomington, IL (Jay Mounce)

2D MATT SHERRELL/Owasso, OK (Dan & Patricia Harris)

2ND JEB SESSUMS/Burleson, TX (Dan & Patricia Harris)

3 TBA (Ray Racing)

3D RICH DRANGMEISTER/Hobart, IN (Rich Drangmeister)

3N JAKE NEUMAN/New Berlin, IL (Jim Neuman)

4D ROBERT DALBY/Anaheim, CA (Ken Dalby)

5 ®C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Baldwin Brothers Racing)

5B CHASE BRISCOE/Mitchell, IN (Briscoe Racing)

5x ROY CARUTHERS/Indianapolis, IN (Boyle Racing Headquarters)

7 GAGE WALKER/Fairland, IN (Brian Walker)

7BC TYLER COURTNEY/Indianapolis, IN (Clauson-Marshall Racing)

7CG TBA (Seven, LLC)

7CH CRITTER MALONE/Pittsboro, IN (Seven, LLC)

7p BRIAN PETERSON/Mukwonago, WI (Brian Peterson)

10 LANCE BENNETT/Aurora, CO (Bennett Motorsports)

11 TRACY HINES/New Castle, IN (Leader Card Racers)

11A ANTON HERNANDEZ/Arlington, TX (Brandon Gray)

11L AARON LEFFEL/Springfield, OH (Chuck Taylor)

11T TREY OSBORNE/Columbus, OH (Chuck Taylor)

11Y TRAVIS YOUNG/Casey, IL (Travis Young)

12 J.B. GILBERT/Charleston, IL (J.B. Gilbert)

15 ®JASON McDOUGAL/Broken Arrow, OK (Petry Motorsports)

15c CARSON GARRETT/Littleton, CO (Broc Garrett)

17BC JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (Clauson-Marshall Racing – Matt Wood)

17D DAKOTA JACKSON/Elizabethtown, IN (Koontz Racing)

17K MICHAEL KOONTZ/Bloomington, IN (Koontz Racing)

17s RICKY STENHOUSE, JR./Olive Branch, MS (Clauson-Marshall Racing)

17w SHANE GOLOBIC/Fremont, CA (Clauson-Marshall Racing/Matt Wood)

21 CHRISTOPHER BELL/Norman, OK (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

21D JUSTIN DICKERSON/Pittsboro, IN (Justin Dickerson)

21K KARTER SARFF/Mason City, IL (Steve Reynolds)

21x TANNER THORSON/Minden, NV (Steve Reynolds/Rip Jetson)

24 LANDON SIMON/Tipp City, OH (Landon Simon Racing)

24x DAVID PRICKETT/Fresno, CA (Neverlift Motorsports)

25 JERRY COONS, JR./Tucson, AZ (Petry Motorsports)

25p DYLAN PETERSON/Sioux Falls, SD (Vance Peterson)

25s ALEX SCHRIEVER/Sioux Falls, SD (Jeff Davis)

25x GIO SCELZI/Fresno, CA (Tom Malloy)

27 TUCKER KLAASMEYER/Paola, KS (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

27z ®ZANE HENDRICKS/Stillwater, OK (Tucker-Boat Motorsports)

35 CHRIS WINDOM/Canton, IL (Petry Motorsports)

35L ANDREW LAYSER/Collegeville, PA (Alex Bright Racing)

35x CHRIS BAUE/Indianapolis, IN (Chris Baue)

39 KYLE MAY/New Palestine, IN (Kyle May)

39BC ®ZEB WISE/Angola, IN (Clauson-Marshall Racing)

46 KENNEY JOHNSON/Bethany, CT (Jeff Johnson)

46x ROBBY SPINO/Wallingford, CT (Robby Spino)

49 ANDY BRADLEY/Bloomington, IN (Andy Bradley)

54 MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (Steve Bordner)

56x MARK CHISHOLM/Cheyenne, WY (Mark Chisholm)

57A ANDREW FELKER/Carl Junction, MO (Bill Ecker)

57B CHASE McDERMAND/Springfield, IL (Bill Ecker)

57D DANIEL ROBINSON/Ewing, IL (McCreery Motorsports)

57F NATE FOSTER/Greenwood, IN (Nate Foster)

57K KEVIN STUDLEY/Brownsburg, IN (Kevin Studley)

63 KEVIN THOMAS, JR./Cullman, AL (Joe Dooling)

63D J.J. YELEY/Phoenix, AZ (Joe Dooling)

67 ®LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

67F KYLE O’GARA/Beech Grove, IN (SFH Racing Development)

67K HOLLY SHELTON/Sacramento, CA (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

69 RYAN SMITH/Kunkletown, PA (SFH Racing Development)

71 RYAN ROBINSON/Foresthill, CA (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

71K TANNER CARRICK/Lincoln, CA (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

71x BRYAN DROLLINGER/Lomita, CA (Drollinger Racing)

72 ®SAM JOHNSON/St. Peters, MO (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

76E TBA (FMR Racing)

76m BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (FMR Racing)

77 ALEX BRIGHT/Collegeville, PA (Alex Bright Racing)

77x OLIVIA BENNETT/Aurora, CO (Bennett Motorsports)

83 KARSYN ELLEDGE/Mooresville, NC (Tucker/Boat Motorsports)

84 CHAD BOAT/Phoenix, AZ (Tucker/Boat Motorsports)

88 TYLER NELSON/Olathe, KS (Tyler Nelson Racing)

89 BRAYDAN WILLMINGTON/Marulan, New South Wales, Australia (Team RayPro)

91 SHANE COCKRUM/Benton, IL (Harris Racing)

91T TYLER THOMAS/Collinsville, OK (Brian Thomas)

93K RILEY KREISEL/Warsaw, MO (DKR Motorsports)

97 SPENCER BAYSTON/Lebanon, IN (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

99p DILLON WELCH/Carmel, IN (Kami Ronk)

99w KOREY WEYANT/Springfield, IL (Jay Mounce)

TBA (Clauson-Marshall Racing)

**(R) represents a USAC P1 Insurance National Midget Rookie of the Year contender.