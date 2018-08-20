STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin 8.20.2018

Below are the rankings after last weekend. Unfortunately the Topless 100 was cancelled this past weekend with rain in the forecast of an already soaked Batesville Motor Speedway. Most of the Lucas guys took the week off to prepare for this week’s historical event “Dirt Million” in Mansfield, Ohio.

The World of Outlaws did have 3 races this past week, it all started in Georgetown, Delaware where Chris Madden picked up the win this past Thursday night. The series than headed to Pennsylvania for 3 races. The race at Williams Grove Friday was washed out, than the troops headed for Port Royal. What a fantastic place and the racing is always fantastic as well. Mike Marlar picked up the win at Port Royal Saturday. Sunday night still in Pennsylvania saw a surprise winner Kansas driver Chase Junghans pick up the checkers at Eriesz Speedway. All the World of Outlaw shows paid $10,000 to win. Brandon Sheppard might not have won a race over the weekend, but was on the podium all 3 races finishing second at two of them. Brandon continues to lead the STLRacing.com Rankings and might be the guy to beat at Mansfield this weekend.

Brian Shirley picked up another win over the weekend, and he should have won both Ethanol races this past weekend. Friday night at Wilmont Shirley had a 9 second lead over the field when he got into the lapped car of Rich Bell. Shirley bounced back Saturday night at LaSalle and destroyed the field at Izzo’s place.

Other notable wins over the weekend included Jimmy Mars taking home $5,000 at Red Cedar and Jackie Boggs taking home $5,000 at Portsmouth.

This week all eyes will be on the “Dirt Million” at Mansfield Motor Speedway the purse is already near $400,000 and the winner is guaranteed $175,000 to win and just to make the feature event is over $3,000. You can expect nearly 100 cars on the grounds. Action kicks off Friday with two features paying $10,000 to win. Only the top four from both features will be locked into Saturday’s “Dirt Million”. The other remaining competitors will need to transfer from heats and consolation events. There are no Lucas provisionals, and the only provisionals Saturday are based on the Driver Rewards Program. Max Blair is currently leading the reward points followed by Scott Bloomquist, Benjamin Mott, and Bobby Pierce. Those four drivers at this time will be locked into the feature Saturday night.

Anytime there is big money on the line it is hard to pick against Scott Bloomquist. I just don’t say this because I live in Illinois but Brandon Sheppard, Bobby Pierce, Brian Shirley, and Shannon Babb can get the job done this week.

For more information on the Dirt Million – the website www.dirtmillion.com

August 24th – 25th Mansfield Motor Speedway located Mansfield, Ohio

StlRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 8.20.2018

1 Brandon Sheppard

2 Scott Bloomquist

3 Jonathan Davenport

4 Chris Madden

5 Mike Marlar

6 Brian Shirley

7 Dale McDowell

8 Jimmy Owens

9 Bobby Pierce

10 Tim McCreadie

11 Shannon Babb

12 Josh Richards

13 Devin Moran

14 Earl Pearson Jr.

15 Ricky Weiss

16 Hudson O’Neal

17 Chris Simpson

18 Don O’Neal

19 Brandon Overton

20 Billy Moyer

21 Shane Clanton

22 Zach Dohm

23 Chase Junghans

24 Ryan Unzicker

25 Dennis Erb Jr.

Enjoy the races and keep supporting your local dirt tracks !!

Dirty Don – this week I will travel to Ohio to the Dirt Million.