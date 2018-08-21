BC39 ENTRY LIST OVER 90! USAC TO CUTOFF ENTRIES AUG. 29

Speedway, Indiana………The entry list for the Driven2SaveLives “BC39” presented by NOS Energy Drink has surged to over 90 drivers for the September 5-6 event at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

At this rate, the event would be the largest car count for a USAC P1 Insurance National Midget race since the final event held at Ascot Park in 1990 when 109 drivers competed in the “Turkey Night Grand Prix.”

Entries are continuing to be filed each and every day. Drivers and teams can enter the event at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2018-bc39.

However, the cutoff for all drivers and teams entering to compete in the “BC39” will be Wednesday, August 29 at noon. Pit passes will continue to be sold through raceday at http://www.BC39.com/.

Tickets are still available for both nights of the “BC39” that feature a plethora of racing. The first ever night race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will take place Wednesday, September 5 with hot laps, 12 heart-stopping heat races and a unique pursuit race hitting the quarter-mile dirt oval.

On Thursday, September 6, hot laps, qualifying races and the last chance races will feed into the 39-lap A-Main for which the winner will take home $15,000, the most of any midget race in the USA, among a purse and incentives that total over $70,000.

Pit passes do not include a seat in either the reserved grandstands located right next to the track or general admission stands, so grab yours now!

Pit passes, reserved and general admission tickets can be purchased online at http://www.TheBC39.com/ or via phone at the IMS ticket office at (317) 492-8500.

Among the others entered previously include a venerable who’s who of USAC Midget racing, including NASCAR stars Kyle Larson, 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year Chase Briscoe, USAC Triple Crown champ Tracy Hines, Jerry Coons, Jr. and J.J. Yeley, who is also a veteran of both the Indianapolis 500 and Brickyard 400, plus Monster Energy NASCAR Cup multi-time winner Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champ Christopher Bell, USAC Silver Crown and National Sprint Car titlist Chris Windom, current USAC National Midget point leader Logan Seavey, two-time USAC National Sprint Car champ Brady Bacon, 2016 USAC National Midget champ Tanner Thorson and 2017 USAC National Midget champ Spencer Bayston.

Nine-time Indianapolis 500 starter Sarah Fisher will field a car for Dave Darland, the winningest USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car driver of all-time. Reigning USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car owner champion Baldwin Brothers Racing will field Greenfield, Indiana’s C.J. Leary, a recent “Indiana Sprint Week” winner at Bloomington Speedway, in their familiar orange No. 5. ARDC Midget champion and current USAC Eastern Midget point leader Alex Bright of Collegeville, Pa. has entered his own No. 77 in which he recently raced to 2nd and 4th place finishes during “Pennsylvania Midget Week.”