For the Industry. By the Industry. Our Dirt Million.

BATAVIA, OHIO (August 21, 2018) – The nation’s top dirt late model drivers will soon converge in Mansfield, Ohio to battle in the highest paying dirt late model event of the season.

The inaugural Dirt Million, which takes place August 24th-25th at Mansfield Motor Speedway, boasts one of the richest purses in history. The total purse is currently in excess of $370,000, making the winners share of the 100-lap main event over $185,000. The 28-car field will pay over $3,700 to start, based on the current Dirt Million Ticker.

The unique format allows dirt racing families, friends, sponsors, fans, and teams everywhere in the world to play a role in building the feature’s payoff. A portion of every ticket, camping reservation, VIP suite and pay-per-view sold will go directly to the growing purse, making the payoff ever-more lucrative.

The purse will continue to increase until opening ceremonies on Saturday, August 25th. It will be posted on the “ticker” which keeps track of the total current purse at that moment – in real-time. To learn more or become involved, visit: www.dirtmillion.com.

Friday’s on-track action will feature two complete shows for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, each boasting a $10,000 top prize. The field will be split into Duel #1 and Duel #2, based on pill draw. Each Duel will include a complete program of Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 30-lap, $10,000-to-win main event. Saturday’s line-ups will be based on the finishing positions from Friday’s races.

Saturday’s activities will kick off with Heat Races, followed by the Dirt Million Dash (comprised of the top 4 finishers from each Duel). The finish of the dash will set the first eight starting positions in the Dirt Million. Afterwards, B-Mains will be held, followed by the 100-lap, Dirt Million main event.

For a complete Competitor Guide, visit: https://www.dirtmillion.com/drivers/competitorinfo/

Lucas Oil Championship Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS TRAIL BY 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 6460 2 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 6305 -155 3 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 6265 -195 4 1 Earl Pearson Jr. Jacksonville, FL 6065 -395 5 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 5970 -490 6 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 5900 -560 7 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 5880 -580 8 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 5860 -600 9 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 5825 -635 10 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 5390 -1070 11 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 5335 -1125 12 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA 5325 -1135 13 28 Dennis Erb Jr. Carpentersville, IL 5125 -1335 14 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL 5110 -1350

® = Rookie of the Year Contender

Track Information:

Mansfield Motor Speedway

Phone Number: 419-465-RACE (7223)

Location: 545 Crall Rd E, Mansfield, OH 44903

Directions: I-71 Exit 176, West on Hwy 30, Exit 5th Ave and turn right, Right on S Olivesburg Rd, left on Crall Rd E, track entrance on left.

Website: www.mansfieldmotorspeedway.com

Tire Rule for Friday, August 24th:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 28.5 1300, 1425

Right Rear – Hoosier 01, 04, LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Tire Rule for Saturday, August 25th:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 28.5 1300, 1425

Right Rear – Hoosier 01, 04, LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Heat Races, and B-Mains

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Friday Night Duels Purse: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,000, 5. $900, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $650, 10. $600, 11. $590, 12. $580, 13. $570, 14. $560, 15. $550, 16. $540, 17. $530, 18. $520, 19. $510, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500

Dirt Million Purse (as of 9:00 am on August 21):