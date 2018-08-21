Lucas Oil Speedway Championship Night finds tight battles in three divisions

WHEATLAND, Missouri (Aug. 21, 2018) – If you’re looking for intrigue, Lucas Oil Speedway is the place to be this Saturday night. Season champions will be crowned in the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series and it’s anybody’s guess who is going to prevail in three of the four divisions.

Bill Roberts Chevrolet-Buick Season Championship Night Presented by KTTS finds the closest championship chases in memory, with titles up for grabs in all but the Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds. Darron Fuqua has that one all but clinched, merely needing to start the feature to win the title.

“We’ve had an outstanding Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series season, as evidenced by the closeness of the points races,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Dan Robinson said. “This is what you hope for, with multiple drivers in the running on the final night.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see things come down to the final lap in our three closest classes, just as several of our features this season have come down to the final turn.”

Here’s how it breaks down, on a program in which it’s also Public Safety Appreciation Night with all Police, Fire and Rescue personnel admitted FREE with ID:

Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods: JC Morton of Springfield has only one feature victory, but has pounded away with consistency for a five-point lead over Taylor Moore entering the final night of the regular season. Six-time feature winner Kris Jackson also is in the mix, just 25 behind Morton.

Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models: This might be the closest points battle in track history entering championship night with just four points separating three drivers. Aaron Marrant of Richmond, the 2016 champion, leads by two points over defending champ Johnny Fennewald. Young Kaeden Cornell, after winning last Saturday’s feature, is just four behind.

Big O Tires Street Stocks: David Hendrix of Waynesville won six features in a row earlier in the season, but never wasn’t able to completely shake his cousin, Brian Schutt of Lebanon. Schutt is just eight points behind Hendrix after placing four positions higher than Hendrix last Saturday.

Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds: Fuqua, of Mayetta, Kansas, is a seven-time feature winner and is the only points leader who has cushion for error. He’s 94 points clear of four-time defending champion Jeff Cutshaw.

There will be a drivers’ meet-and-greet on the midway starting at 5 p.m., where fans can get autographs and take pictures. The session will go until about 5:45.

Another highlight this Saturday will be one lucky fan winning a ride in the Lucas Oil Two-Seater Late Model during intermission. The Two-Seater will be on display on the midway as well.

Raffle tickets will be sold with the winning ticket drawn just prior to intermission. Tickets will be sold for $2 each, six for $10 or 12 for $20. Fans must be 14 years of age or older to participate and if the winner is 14-18 years old, a parental consent form has to be completed and a waiver form signed.

Lucas Oil Speedway Assistant General Manager Danny Lorton, a former driver himself, will give the winner a five-lap blast around the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks” for the memory of a lifetime.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7.

Admission prices:

(Police, Fire, Rescue personnel FREE with ID)

Adults (ages 16 and over) $12

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $9

Youth (ages 6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family pass $25

Pit pass $30

For ticket information on all events at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2018, contact Admission Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or by email at nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com. Fans also can go online to purchase tickets for any event on the 2018 schedule.

