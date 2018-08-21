St. Francois County Raceway Results – 8/18/18

Hello Race Fans! This is your race recap for August 18th at St. Francois County Raceway. There was a full field of cars on the night for the first of three School Nights. The first School Night was Central Rebel Night. It was a great night of racing that took place on Central Rebel Night. Now, let’s get to that great night of racing.

Up first for the night was the B-Modified class. There were 26 cars in attendance divided into three heat races. The first heat race had nine cars take the green flag with Clint Ladd taking the heat race win behind the wheel of the 56 car. Finishing in second place was the 84g car of Gary Gross with Patrick DeNoyer finishing in third place in the 25 car.

Heat race number two also had nine cars take the green flag. This time it was Craig Bessinger taking the win in the 76 car with Gary Williams finishing in second place behind the wheel of the 72 car. Picking up the third place finish was the 27w car driven by Jeremy Welborn.

The third heat race had eight cars take the green flag with Jeff Whitter finishing out front in the 74 car. Taking second place was the 3d car of Lou Driemeier with the 80 car of Tony Walker finishing in third place.

Only 20 cars can make the main event so there had to be a semi-feature ran. Taking the win in the semi was the 44 car with Darryll Dickerson behind the wheel. Finishing in second place was the 67h car of Jim Hartzell behind the wheel while Josh Gibson finished third in the 8g1 car.

The main event was a scheduled 15 lap race with the show being cut short due to time. Picking up the win was the 74 car of Jeff Whitter behind the wheel while Lou Driemeier finished in second place in the 3d car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 27w car of Jeremy Welborn. Taking the fourth place finish was Gary Gross in the 84g car with Tony Walker picking up the top five finish in the 80 car. The BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award Winner was the 2m car of Allen Meyer Jr for passing seven cars to finish eighth.

Running second on the night was the A-Modified class. There were 19 A-Modifieds in attendance divided into three heat races. The first heat race had seven cars take the green flag with Eddie Gross taking the win in the 4g car. Finishing in second place was the 16s car of Steve Statler while Greg Swaringim finished in third place in the 25s car.

Heat race number two had six cars take the green flag with Danny Resinger picking up the win in the 15 car. Finishing in second place was the 23w car of Brian Worley while Zach Resinger finished in third place in the 151 car.

The third heat race also had six cars take the green flag with Tim Nash claiming the win in the 7 car while Billy Smith finished in second place in the 14 car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 32c car driven by Chris Hayes.

The main event was a 20 lap race with Tim Nash claiming another win on the season. Finishing in second place was the 14 car of Billy Smith while Brian Worley finished in third place in the 23w car. Crossing the finish line in fourth place was the 16s car of Craig Bessinger with Greg Swaringim picking up the fifth place finish in the 25s car. The BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award Winner for the night was the 69x car of David Chilton for passing seven cars to finish sixth.

Up next on the night was the Sprint Car class. There were 19 Sprint Cars in attendance divided into three heat races. The first heat race had seven cars take the green flag with the 35 of Joey Montgomery finishing out front in the 35 car. Finishing in second place was the 88 car of Jeff Wurst while Tommy Worley Jr finished in third place in the 7c car.

Heat race number two had six cars scheduled to start but only five of them took the green flag. Of those five, Jimmy Bridgeman took the win in the 14t car while Jacob Patton finished in second place in the 79j car. Finishing in third place was the 10 car driven by Dusty Homan.

The third heat race had six cars take the green flag with Kent Buckley finishing out front in the 87 car with Joey Boyd finishing in second place in the 67 car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 32 car of Tim Montgomery.

The dash was a six car six lap race with Jacob Patton claiming the win in the 79j car. Finishing in second place was the 87 car of Kent Buckley while Joey Montgomery finished in third place in the 35 car.

The main event was a 25 lap race to the finish with Jacob Patton claiming another victory on the year behind the wheel of the 79j car. Crossing the finish line in second place was the 87 car of Kent Buckley while Tommy Worley Jr finished in third place in the 7c car. Picking up the fourth place finish was Joey Montgomery in the 35 car while Tim Montgomery finished fifth in the 32 car. The Hard Charger Award Winner was the 56 car of Jeff Asher for passing six cars.

Up next for the night was the Micro class. There were 12 Micros in attendance divided into two heat races. The first heat race had six cars take the green flag with Dave Couch finishing out front in the 12 car while Austin Nixon finished in second place in the 21 car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 10k car of Brian Wampler II.

Heat race number two also had six cars take the green flag. Picking up the win was the 95j car of Josh Fisher with Aiden Homan finishing in second place in the 5 car. Finishing in third place was the 81h car of Brayden Homan.

The main event was a 15 lap race with Josh Fisher dominating from start to finish in the 95j car to pick up another win. Second place went to the 81h car of Brayden Homan while Mattison Lienemann finished in third place in the 20m car. Finishing in fourth place was the 12 car of Dave Couch. Picking up the fifth place finish was the Hard Charger Award Winner of Ethan Gerren in the 5e car. Gerren passed five cars to earn the Hard Charger Award.

Running last for the night was the Super Street class. There were 15 Super Streets in attendance divided into two heat races. The first heat race had eight cars take the green flag. Picking up the win was the 70 car driven by Chris Boyd with Kasey Nations finishing in second place in the 26 car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 71 car of Joe Merritt.

Heat race number two had seven cars take the green flag. This time it was Chuck Adams taking the win in the 99 car. Finishing in second place was the 94n car of Jason Neel with the 44 of Garrett Mathes taking third.

The main event was a 15 lap sprint to the finish with Chris Boyd picking up his first win of the 2018 season in the 70 car with Kasey Nations finishing in second place in the 26 car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 99 of Chuck Adams while Jason Neel finished in fourth place in the 94n car. Picking up the top five finish was the 71 car driven by Joe Merritt. The BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award Winner was the 44r car of Ricky McCullough for passing three cars to finish sixth.