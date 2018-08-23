Kids To Ride In Racecars Saturday At Macon Speedway



Miles Chevrolet/Crown Automotive To Also Present Faster Pastor Race

(Macon, IL) This coming Saturday, August 25 will be another action packed night at Macon Speedway and a great night to bring the kids to the track. CEFCU Kids Club will be held in the pavilion from 5:00-7:00 in addition to kids riding in racecars at intermission. Miles Chevrolet and Crown Automotive will present the six division program as well as the Faster Pastor race. Melling Performance

Kids will be riding in racecars for the second year in-a-row, this Saturday night. At intermission, drivers will bring their cars onto the track to be loaded with kids from the grandstands. Once loaded up, the cars will pace the track for a couple of circuits to give the youngsters a very memorable moment. The event was brought back last season and was a huge hit.

Just before the kids racecar rides, the Faster Pastor race will be on track. Several area pastors will be behind the wheel of Hornet racecars going for the trophy and bragging rights in front of their congregations, there to cheer them on.

Leading the list of pastors is defending champion, Ed Cain, from the New Life Community Church in Clinton, IL. Others looking to claim the win will be former winner, Lamar Miller of the Arthur Mennonite Church, Mark Gearig of the St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Decatur, Ryan Lutz from the Decatur 1st Nazarene Church, Kevin Kriesel of the Blue Mound United Methodist Church, Chris Merrit of the Tabernacle Baptist of Decatur, and Brian Korell of Calvary Church of Springfield.

On track action will be led by the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, back after a week off. New Berlin, IL driver, Tommy Sheppard, Jr., leads the standings by a healthy 124 point margin. Sheppard has claimed three wins this season, which leads all drivers in the class. Argenta, IL’s Danny Smith is second in points, while Curt Rhodes, Zach Rhodes, and Tim Hancock, Sr. round out the top five. In addition to Sheppard’s three wins, Mike Harrison has two, while Curt Rhodes, Zach Rhodes, Hancock, Sr., Austin Lynn, Rodney Standerfer, Guy Taylor, Trent Young, and Cory Daugherty each have one.

In Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model action, Springfield, IL’s Guy Taylor also has a commanding 124 point lead for the track championship race. Taylor has won five feature events this year. Hometown driver, Donny Koehler, is second in the standings, while Dakota Ewing sits third with five feature wins. Cody Maguire and Jake Little round out the top five in standings.

Godfrey, IL driver Cody Stilwell leads the B-Mod standings coming into the homestretch of the 2018 season. Stilwell is up by just 40 on Jerry Thompson. Each driver has claimed two feature wins this season. Kevin Crowder, Tom Riech, and Tim Riech round out the top five.

Rounding out this week’s action will be the DIRTcar Street Stocks and Hornets plus the Micros presented by Bailey Chassis.

Melling Performance will also be presenting the Pro Late Model and Modified winners a prize package of apparel and a $150 product certificate. In addition, fans arriving early will receive handouts at the gate, courtesy of Melling.

Pits open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps start at 6:00, and racing will begin at 7:00. Grandstand admission is just $12, while kids 11 and under are free.

About Macon Speedway:

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and date rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 746 0 2 14 Donny Koehler Macon IL 622 124 3 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 610 136 4 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 598 148 5 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 574 172 6 2K Kyle VanDorn New Berlin IL 468 278 7 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 456 290 8 45M Kyle McMahon Mt Vernon IL 428 318 9 Z23 Jarod Shasteen Macon IL 346 400 10 5H Anthony Harter Sherman IL 292 454



BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 684 0 2 98 Danny Smith Argenta IL 560 124 3 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 498 186 4 11 Zach Rhodes Taylorville IL 492 192 5 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 374 310 6 43 Jared Thomas Edinburg IL 356 328 7 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 342 342 8 022 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 290 394 9 00 Cody Stillwell Godfrey IL 278 406 10 28 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 262 422



B-Mods

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 00s Cody Stillwell Godfrey IL 722 0 2 18 Jerry Thompson Troy IL 682 40 3 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 626 96 4 57R Tom Riech Springfield IL 626 96 5 55 Tim Riech Petersburg IL 606 116 6 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 584 138 7 93J JR Wiltermood Windsor IL 404 318 8 74 Billy Adams Shelbyville IL 318 404 9 61S Ricky Smith Alton IL 256 466 10 1 Dante Brown Morrisonville IL 214 508



Street Stocks

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 23Z Shawn Ziemer Boody IL 668 0 2 24 Justin Crowell Lincoln IL 564 104 3 58 Jerit Murphy Lodge IL 532 136 4 X7 Larry Russell Decatur IL 502 166 5 5 Terry Reed Decatur IL 380 288 6 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 334 334 7 19 Matthew Yaden Monticello IL 324 344 8 31 Roy Beal Springfield IL 284 384 9 122 Timmy Dick Monticello IL 274 394 10 55S Jason Scrimpsher Decatur IL 272 396



Hornets