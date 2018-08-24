Rain claims Friday’s racing action at Belle-Clair & Tri-City Speedways!

St. Louis, MO (August 24th, 2018) – With the rain already received this morning and the forecast for more precipitation through the early afternoon, Tri-City Speedway and Belle-Clair Speedway have both canceled tonight’s scheduled racing action.

Reschedule dates for the Marty Kopp Memorial at Tri-City Speedway and the Season Championship date at Belle-Clair Speedway have not been determined yet. Please keep an eye on each track’s social media sites and STLRacing.com for updates on makeup dates for these events.

For more information on each track, please visit www.tricityspeedway.net and belleclairspeedway.com.