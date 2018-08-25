Lanigan and Davenport Claim Dirt Million Duels

MANSFIELD, OHIO (August 24, 2018) – Darrell Lanigan and Jonathan Davenport each won a feature event on Friday night at Mansfield Motor Speedway, kicking off the inaugural Dirt Million.

Lanigan went to Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the first time in 2018 and became the sixteenth different winner in 38 events this season. Lanigan led all the way en-route to the win over Josh Richards, Mike Marlar, Mason Zeigler and Tyler Erb.

Jonathan Davenport fought off challenges from Ricky Weiss and Don O’Neal to claim Duel Two. Weiss and O’Neal finished second and third respectively. Devin Moran and Shannon Babb completed the top five in the second 30-lap event.

“This pretty cool to start the weekend like this,” said Lanigan. “This hot rod was good tonight. I put the set-up on that Anthony Burroughs had. I told myself just hit my marks and be patient. I could hear somebody (Richards) on that last lap. I didn’t see him there yet, he wasn’t all the way beside me, he gave me plenty of room. He is a true competitor. He wasn’t going to take me out. I can’t thank Clint and Casey Bowyer enough and all of the guys at the shop.”

Richards was pleased with his second-place finish. “I wish I had moved to the top sooner. I ran the bottom in three and four. On that last lap I probably should have went to the top to try and get by him [Lanigan]. I just slammed on the brakes going into one. I didn’t want to take both of us out. It’s a good feeling to be locked into the show tomorrow night.”

The top four finishers in each of the 30-lap duel features are locked into the Dirt Million on Saturday night. Those drivers drew for starting positions in an eight-lap dash that will determine the first eight spots on the grid for the 100-lap main event.

Marlar, who was debuting a new Longhorn Chassis for car-owner, locked into Saturday’s A-Main. “I thought we had a real good shot at winning the race. I was about to get by Darrell for the lead and then we had that caution. I guess Darrell’s guys moved him down on the track. Then I went to the top and got my right front bumper on the cushion.”

Zeigler, who challenged Lanigan for the lead early on in the race, took the fourth and final transfer to tomorrow night’s feature event. “The car was really good tonight. I thought for a second we were going to win it. That second restart I got crowded on the front stretch and it cost me. We all got bottled up down in one and two and I came out of that corner in sixth I think. It is what it is we are in the show tomorrow night and that is all that counts.”

Lanigan’s Clint Bowyer Racing, Club 29 Race Car is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by: I-Racing, Peak Antifreeze and Coolant, Cometic Gasket, Mobil 1, Ditzfeld Transfer, Clint Bowyer Autoplex, Penske Shocks and Sunoco Race Fuels.

Completing the top ten in Duel One were Chase Junghans, Frank Heckenast Jr., Brandon Sheppard, Earl Pearson Jr., and Kyle Bronson.

Davenport’s win was hard-fought. “We had a real good car tonight. This is a new car and it’s only the second-race on it. We still have a little bit to tweak on it. It has some different characteristics than my other one. I think I like this one. It definitely turns a little better. We might need to tighten it up a little more for the 100-lapper tomorrow night.”

Weiss, the defending Sunoco North/South 100 Champion, was pleased with his performance. “Our team has just been digging. I can’t thank the boys enough. We have been working on this thing hard. It seems every time out it gets better and better. I was happy with fourth, then went got to third. I got under O’Neal. I didn’t want to see that caution. I may kick myself tonight once I see the video on what things I should have done differently.”

O’Neal, who won the LOLMDS event at Mansfield last month, claimed another podium finish. “I just didn’t make a good enough arc getting into one on that last restart. It killed me because those other guys got a run on me coming off of two. Other than that, I am pretty happy with the race car and hopefully we can get this Peak car in victory lane tomorrow night.”

Moran, one of the homestate favorites heading into the weekend, was happy with his finish. “To get a top-four finish from that race, I will be able to sleep good tonight knowing we are in the show. We weren’t horrible there. We definitely need to get better. We will just go back and put our thinking caps on for tomorrow night and hopefully we can have it tuned in.”

Davenport’s Lance Landers-owned Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by: Nutrien Ag Solutions, Spartan Mowers, Valvoline, ASC Warranty, Penske Racing Shocks, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Midwest Sheet Metal, Sunoco Race Fuels and Hawkeye Trucks.

Completing the top ten in the Duel Two were Brian Birkhofer, Dale McDowell, Gregg Satterlee, Chad Simpson and Jared Landers.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Friday, August 24, 2018

Dirt Million Duels

Mansfield Motor Speedway – Mansfield, OH

Dirt Million Duel One

Miller Welders Fast Time – DUEL ONE: Josh Richards 16.727 seconds



Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 – DUEL ONE Finish (8 Laps – Top 4 Transfer): Josh Richards, Earl Pearson, Jr., Chase Junghans, Brandon Sheppard, Billy Moyer, Jr., Nick Davis, Chris Simpson, Gordy Gundaker, Ryan Unzicker, DJ Miller

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 – DUEL ONE Finish (8 Laps – Top 4 Transfer): Tyler Erb, Mike Marlar, Tim McCreadie, Nick Hoffman, Max Blair, Jared Miley, Matt Irey, Scott Bloomquist, Greg Oakes, Ben Mott

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 – DUEL ONE Finish (8 Laps – Top 4 Transfer): Mason, Zeigler, Jimmy Owens, RJ Conley, Frank Heckenast, Jr., Kyle Bronson, Brandon Overton, Mike Maresca, Austin Rettig, Kyle Moore, Alex Ferree

QA1 Heat Race #4 – DUEL ONE Finish (8 Laps – Top 4 Transfer): Darrell Lanigan, Bobby Pierce, Billy Moyer, Steve Casebolt , Tyler Carpenter, Kent Robinson, Dan Angelicchio, Dave Hornical, Ryan Scott



Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 – DUEL ONE Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Billy Moyer, Jr., Max Blair, Jared Miley, Chris Simpson, Gordy Gundaker, Ryan Unzicker, Matt Irey, Nick Davis, Greg Oakes, Ben Mott, DJ Miller, Scott Bloomquist-DNS



FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish – DUEL ONE Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Kyle Bronson, Kent Robinson, Tyler Carpenter, Brandon Overton, Mike Maresca, Dan Angelicchio, Austin Rettig, Alex Ferree, Dave Hornical, Kyle Moore-DNS, Ryan Scott-DNS

DUEL ONE Feature Finish (30 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 1 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $10,000 2 4 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $5,000 3 5 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $2,000 4 3 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA $1,000 5 2 91 Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $900 6 9 18J Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS $800 7 15 99JR Frank Heckenast, Jr. Frankfort, IL $750 8 13 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $700 9 6 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $650 10 18 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL $600 11 19 111 Max Blair Centerville, PA $590 12 22 11G Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO $580 13 14 2H Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC $570 14 21 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $560 15 20 7R Kent Robinson Bloomington, IN $550 16 11 71c RJ Conley Wheelersburg, OH $540 17 17 21JR Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR $530 18 8 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $520 19 7 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $510 20 16 C9 Steve Casebolt Richmond, IN $500 21 12 21 Billy Moyer Batesville, AR $500 22 10 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $500

Race Statistics

Entrants: 77

Lap Leaders: Darrell Lanigan (Laps 1 – 30)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Darrell Lanigan

Margin of Victory: 0.0681 seconds

Cautions: Tim McCreadie (Lap 1); Billy Moyer (Lap 7); Brandon Sheppard (Lap 17); RJ Conley (Lap 20); Bobby Pierce (Lap 26); Jimmy Owens (Lap 26)

Series Provisionals: Scott Bloomquist

Miller Welders Fast Time Provisional: Gordy Gundaker

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Gordy Gundaker (Advanced 10 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Brandon Sheppard

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Darrell Lanigan

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Mason Zeigler

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Club 29 Race Cars

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Brian Leonburg (Darrell Lanigan)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Mike Marlar (Lap #9 – 18.4750 seconds)

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Darrell Lanigan (30 Laps)

Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Tyler Erb

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Darrell Lanigan

Time of Race: 36 minutes 59 seconds

Dirt Million Duel Two



Miller Welders Fast Time – DUEL TWO: Devin Moran 16.954 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 – DUEL TWO Finish (8 Laps – Top 4 Transfer): Devin Moran, Dennis Erb, Jr., Dave Hess, Jr., Doug Drown, Zack Dohm, Chris Ferguson, Jackie Boggs, Mike Wonderling, Russ Frohnapfel, Steve Sabo

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 – DUEL TWO Finish (8 Laps – Top 4 Transfer): Brian Birkhofer, Dale McDowell, Chad Simpson, Jeep VanWormer, Jared Landers, Lauren Longbrake, Tyler Horst, Colton Flinner, Mike Benedum-DNS, Brian Shirley-DNS

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 – DUEL TWO Finish (8 Laps – Top 4 Transfer): Don, O’Neal, Shannon Babb, Chub Frank, Zach McMillan, Ryan Markham, Boom Briggs, Ross Bailes, Garrett Mott, Ricky Thornton Jr.

QA1 Heat Race #4 – DUEL TWO Finish (8 Laps – Top 4 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Ricky Weiss, Rick Eckert, Gregg Satterlee, Eddie Carrier, Jr., Jason Feger, Jason Miller, Corey Conley , Chris Hackett

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 – DUEL TWO Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Jared Landers, Chris Ferguson, Jackie Boggs, Zack Dohm, Colton Flinner, Mike Wonderling, Lauren Longbrake, Tyler Horst, Russ Frohnapfel, Mike Benedum-DNS, Steve Sabo-DNS, Brian Shirley-DNS



FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish – DUEL TWO Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Eddie Carrier, Jr., Ryan Markham, Jason Feger, Jason Miller, Boom Briggs, Chris Hackett, Ross Bailes, Garrett Mott, Ricky Thornton Jr.-DNS, Corey Conley-DNS

DUEL TWO Feature Finish (30 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 2 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $10,000 2 5 7w Ricky Weiss Headingley, MB $5,000 3 4 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $2,000 4 1 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $1,000 5 8 18 Shannon Babb Mowequa, IL $900 6 3 30 Brian Birkhofer Muscatine, IA $800 7 7 17m Dale McDowell Chickamauga, GA $750 8 16 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA $700 9 10 25 Chad Simpson Mt. Vernon, IA $650 10 17 1777 Jared Landers Batesville, AR $600 11 19 22F Chris Ferguson Mount Holly, NC $590 12 6 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $580 13 11 1* Chub Frank Bear Lake, PA $570 14 9 44 Dave Hess, Jr. Waterford, PA $560 15 18 10C Eddie Carrier, Jr. Salt Rock, WV $550 16 15 14z Zach McMillan Gladewater, TX $540 17 13 12d Doug Drown Wooster, OH $530 18 12 7 Rick Eckert York, PA $520 19 20 5m Ryan Markham Ashland, OH $510 20 14 55 Jeep VanWormer Pinconning, MI $500 21 21 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr. Sedgwick, KS $500 22 22 36 Matt Irey Ashland, OH $500

Race Statistics

Entrants: 77

Lap Leaders: Jonathan Davenport (Laps 1 – 30)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Jonathan Davenport

Margin of Victory: 0.687 seconds

Cautions: Matt Irey (Lap 1); Jeep VanWormer (Lap 23)

Series Provisional: Ricky Thornton

Miller Welders Fast Time Provisional: Matt Irey

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Gregg Satterlee (Advanced 8 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Gregg Satterlee

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jonathan Davenport

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: n/a

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jason Durham (Jonathan Davenport)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Jonathan Davenport (Lap #1 – 18.3506 seconds)

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Jonathan Davenport (30 Laps)

Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Tyler Erb

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Devin Moran

Time of Race: 17 minutes 45 seconds

Dirt Million Saturday Heat Race Line Ups



Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 – Line Up (8 Laps – Winner Transfers):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER Tyler Erb 91 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Nick Hoffman 2H 21JR Billy Moyer, Jr. Billy Moyer 21 32S Chris Simpson Dan Angelicchio 14A 14H Tyler Horst Kyle Moore 11*

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 – Line Up (8 Laps – Winner Transfers):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER Shannon Babb 18 25 Chad Simpson Chub Frank 1* 12d Doug Drown Ricky Thornton Jr. 20RT 76 Brandon Overton Mike Wonderling 18w 43x Garrett Mott Ryan Scott 0R

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 – Line Up (8 Laps – Winner Transfers):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER Chase Junghans 18J 40B Kyle Bronson Scott Bloomquist 0 32 Bobby Pierce Tim McCreadie 39 17d Zack Dohm Chris Hackett 33 22G Greg Oakes Steve Sabo 16

QA1 Heat Race #4 – Line Up (8 Laps – Winner Transfers):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER Brian Birkhofer 30 1777 Jared Landers Dave Hess, Jr. 44 7 Rick Eckert Matt Irey 36 94M Jason Miller Austin Rettig 94 71H Dave Hornical Mike Benedum 25B

Eibach Springs Heat Race #5 – Line Up (8 Laps – Winner Transfers):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER Frank Heckenast, Jr. 99JR 111 Max Blair Kent Robinson 7R 20 Jimmy Owens Jared Miley 10 7MM Mike Maresca Lauren Longbrake 27 45 Russ Frohnapfel Brian Shirley 3s

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #6 – Line Up (8 Laps – Winner Transfers):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER Dale McDowell 17m 22F Chris Ferguson Eddie Carrier, Jr. 10C 5m Ryan Markham Tyler Carpenter 28C 4T8 Colton Flinner Ross Bailes 22* 1m Ben Mott

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #7 – Line Up (8 Laps – Winner Transfers):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER Brandon Sheppard 1S 11G Gordy Gundaker RJ Conley 71c C9 Steve Casebolt Jackie Boggs 4B 99B Boom Briggs Nick Davis 92 185 DJ Miller

QA1 Heat Race #8 – Line Up (8 Laps – Winner Transfers):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER Gregg Satterlee 22 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Zach McMillan 14z 55 Jeep VanWormer Jason Feger 25F 24 Ryan Unzicker Alex Ferree 4 14C Corey Conley

Dirt Million Dash Line Up (8 Laps To Determine Top 8 Starting Positions in Dirt Million A-Main):