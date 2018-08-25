Norman Wins Indy Lights Oval Challenge at Gateway Motorsports Park

The rock band Journey rocked Busch Stadium last night and Ryan Norman today rocked Gateway Motorsports to win his first career Indy Lights victory. Norman’s car was sponsored by “Journey – Don’t Stop believing” tour.
Ryan Norman battled Colton Herta the entire race but it was Norman with the late race pass off Herta to win the Mazda St. Louis Indy Lights Oval Challenge Presented by Cooper Tires.
For Norman, this was his first Indy Lights victory, left him speechless when he got out of the car.
“I went past the finish line and thought What just happened,” said Norman who was still at a loss for words at the post race media center interview.
Colton Herta took the early lead and held it for a majority of the race.
“If you had told me with 30 laps to go that I would win,” said Norman, “I would not have believed you”
Race Results
|Pos
|No
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Team
|Laps
|Diff
|1
|48
|2
|Ryan Norman
|Cleveland OH
|Andretti Autosport
|75
|–.—-
|2
|98
|1
|Colton Herta
|Valencia CA
|Andretti Steinbrenner Racing
|75
|0.2055
|3
|27
|3
|Patricio O’Ward (R)
|Monterrey Mexico
|Andretti Autosport
|75
|14.4474
|4
|5
|7
|Santi Urrutia
|Montevideo Uruguay
|Belardi Auto Racing
|75
|18.1805
|5
|9
|4
|Aaron Telitz
|Rice Lake WI
|Belardi Auto Racing
|75
|18.4407
|6
|23
|6
|Victor Franzoni (R)
|Sao Paulo Brazil
|Juncos Racing
|75
|19.589
|7
|28
|5
|Dalton Kellett
|Toronto Canada
|Andretti Autosport
|74
|1 lap