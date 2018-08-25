Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Gateway Int'l Raceway --> Norman Wins Indy Lights Oval Challenge at Gateway Motorsports Park

Norman Wins Indy Lights Oval Challenge at Gateway Motorsports Park

The rock band Journey rocked Busch Stadium last night and Ryan Norman today rocked Gateway Motorsports to win his first career Indy Lights victory. Norman’s car was sponsored by “Journey – Don’t Stop believing” tour.

Ryan Norman battled Colton Herta the entire race but it was Norman with the late race pass off Herta to win the Mazda St. Louis Indy Lights Oval Challenge Presented by Cooper Tires.

Click here for race action photos

For Norman, this was his first Indy Lights victory, left him speechless when he got out of the car.

“I went past the finish line and thought What just happened,” said Norman who was still at a loss for words at the post race media center interview.

Colton Herta took the early lead and held it for a majority of the race.

“If you had told me with 30 laps to go that I would win,” said Norman, “I would not have believed you”

 

Race Results

Pos No Start Driver Hometown Team Laps Diff
1 48 2 Ryan Norman Cleveland OH Andretti Autosport 75 –.—-
2 98 1 Colton Herta Valencia CA Andretti Steinbrenner Racing 75 0.2055
3 27 3 Patricio O’Ward (R) Monterrey Mexico Andretti Autosport 75 14.4474
4 5 7 Santi Urrutia Montevideo Uruguay Belardi Auto Racing 75 18.1805
5 9 4 Aaron Telitz Rice Lake WI Belardi Auto Racing 75 18.4407
6 23 6 Victor Franzoni (R) Sao Paulo Brazil Juncos Racing 75 19.589
7 28 5 Dalton Kellett Toronto Canada Andretti Autosport 74 1 lap

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Urrutia Wins Indy Lights Race At Gateway Motorsports Park
  2. Indy Lights championship could be clinched at Gateway Motorsports Park August 26 prior to Bommarito Automotive Group 500
  3. VeeKay Wins Pro Mazda Oval Challenge at Gateway Motorsports Park
  4. All INDYCAR teams expected to test at Gateway Motorsports Park May 2 in preparation for August 26 Bommarito Automotive Group 500
  5. Free fanfest at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis to kick off Gateway Motorsports Park’s 2018 INDYCAR Weekend
  6. Power Wins Pole for IndyCar Race at Gateway Motorsports Park

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2018 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy