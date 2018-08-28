Big Labor Day Weekend at Lucas Oil Speedway includes 8th annual Diamond Drag Boat Nationals

WHEATLAND, Missouri (Aug. 28, 2018) – The world’s fastest boats return to Lucas Oil Speedway this weekend for the Lucas Oil Drag Boat Racing Series’ 8th annual Diamond Drag Boat Nationals, with three days of action on “Lake Lucas” in professional and sportsman divisions.

“Over the last few years, it’s turned into a Labor Day Weekend tradition of world-class drag boat racing and a big Saturday night of dirt-track racing as well,” said Dan Robinson, Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager and Interim Director of the Lucas Oil Drag Boat Racing Series.

The Lucas Oil MLRA Series will be in action Saturday night at the dirt track with the Larry Phillips Memorial, plus Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods. Fans purchasing drag-boat tickets on Saturday will be admitted free to the dirt-track races.

“We certainly encourage everyone to come out and take advantage of a full day and night of racing on Saturday,” Robinson said.

On the water, Top Fuel Hydro always is an attention-grabber and this season is no exception. Season points leader Tyler Speer will be looking to retain the championship lead in Robert Montgomery’s “Shockwave” and back up his win in June’s John Haas Memorial on Lake Lucas. Speer leads Jarrett Silvey and “Speed Sports” by just 67 points entering this weekend.

Speer went 233.44 miles-per-hour with an elapsed time of 3.252 seconds in the June race, records at the 875-foot course length.

The Woodstock, Georgia, driver also will continue his pursuit of double championship as he also leads the Pro Outlaw division in his family owned boat “Georgia Outlaw” by a commanding 326 points over Terry Kain in “Raisin Kain.”

Another storyline to watch in the Top Fuel Hydro division this weekend is the return of Jeff Gregory to Wheatland for the first time since his terrible crash at the Diamond Nationals four years ago, that left him with multiple injuries. Gregory recently was named driver of the Todd Sorci-owned boat “Locked and Loaded” for the remainder of the season.

The closest pro division points race in Top Alcohol Flat and finds Tony Scarlata in “Shazam” four points in front of Bill Miller in “Party to the Max.” Top Alcohol Hydro sees Travis Tutle in “Short Fuse” with a 316-point advantage over Rick Allen in “Total Kaos” and in Shawn Reed in “Top Secret” leads Pro Mod by 318 points over Marty Logan in “Livin’ the Dream.”

Advance tickets are on sale for the Diamond Drag Boat Nationals at by contacting Lucas Oil Speedway Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or my email at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can go online to purchase tickets.

Weekend schedule:

Friday and Saturday

7 a.m. – Registration opens

8 a.m. – Spectator gates open

9 a.m. – Round 1 Qualifying (Sportsman session)

10:30 a.m. – Round 1 Qualifying (Pro session)

12:30 p.m. – Round 2 Qualifying (Sportsman session)

2 p.m. – Round 2 Qualifying (Pro session)

Sunday

8 a.m. – Spectator gates open

9 a.m. – Eliminations

***All times are tentative and subject to change without notice.

Admission prices

Ticket prices (All tickets include access to Drag Boat pit area):

Friday

General admission (6 and over) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

3-day general admission $50

3-day seniors (62 and over)/Military $44

3-day youth (ages 6-15) $20

Saturday (includes admission to dirt-track racing on Saturday night)

Adults (16 and over) $25

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $22

Youth (ages 6-15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Sunday

Adults (16 and over) $25

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $22

Youth (ages 6-15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

On the dirt track: The Lucas Oil MLRA Dirt Late Model Racing Series returns for the MLRA Larry Phillips Memorial Presented by Rugged Radios, paying $5,075 to the feature winner. The Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods will also be in action as the drivers battle for a special $750 to win top prize.

Gates open at 4 p.m. to the dirt track with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7.

Admission prices:

(Free with Saturday boat-racing ticket)

Adults (16 and over) $20

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $17

Youth (6-15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family pass $40

Pit pass $40

