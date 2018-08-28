Midwest Coating Race Night Victories at Central Missouri Speedway go to Lyle, Wood, Raffurty, Clancy, and Ryun!

Unsanctioned: Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks

Central Missouri Speedway, Warrensburg, MO

Event #17, August 25, 2018

(Warrensburg, MO) Just one week prior to the Labor Day Weekend special events, 96 drivers and teams signed in to Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) for Midwest Coatings Inc. race night. Great service is Midwest Coatings, Inc’s key asset and prime objective. They operate a complete manufacturing facility, not merely a warehouse full of “stock ink,” and custom blend to their customer’s exact specifications.

Much like Midwest Coating’s motto of providing a great customer experience, the CMS staff does its best to provide the drivers a great night of racing, which ultimately gives the fans the best product. Among drivers on hand this night were 16 Pure Stocks, 21 B-Mods, 26 Mod-Lites, 12 Street Stocks, and 21 Modifieds.

Preliminary Heat Race Recap: Leading off the night was a pair of Pure Stock heat races with Kansas City’s Spencer Reiff leading the charge ahead of fellow Kansas City driver Darrin Christy. Kansas City kept the streak going in heat two as Jason Ryun claimed the victory over Dakkota Brisbin. For B-Mods heats, Chad Walker claimed the victory in heat one over Cody Brill. For heat two, prospective champion Steve Clancy crossed the finish line first with Richard Streker in second while Larry Drake wound up the victor in heat three over Cale Turner of Fulton, Missouri.

Heat races continued with four heats for the Mod-Lites. Justin Raffurty was the first to the finish in the opening heat with Cody Miller second. Dillon Raffurty moved from sixth to the win in heat two over Michael Raffurty while Kevin White claimed the third heat in a close one over Travis Alexander. Ed Griggs dominated for the heat four victory as he bested Cody Vail of Louisburg, Kansas.

Street Stocks were next in the race order with a pair of heat races. James McMillin returned to CMS for a win ahead of a strong running Danny McKenzie. For heat two, it was Brett Wood claiming the win over Michael Mullins. Modifieds capped the first half of the night’s program with three big heats as track-title contender Chad Lyle claimed heat one over Fair Grove, Missouri’s Mickey Burrell. For heat two, Randal Schiffelbein, Jr., continued his recent surge with a big win over last week’s feature winner Kevin Blackburn. For the final heat of the night, Warrensburg driver Dean Wille took the win ahead of title contender Terry Schultz of Sedalia.

Main Events Recap: After track reworking and an intermission break for the fans and staff, Pure Stocks returned to start the night’s main events with their 15-lap main event. Jason Ryun started the night’s main event on the outside front row alongside Spencer Reiff and shot out to an early race lead and held it throughout a series of mid-race cautions. As the laps wound down, Reiff came back to life after settling in to second and caught the leader with three laps remaining. During the closing laps, Reiff grabbed the lead but as the pair came for the checkers, Reiff was caught behind a lapped car and Ryun prevailed for his 20th career CMS win. Reiff recorded a best-ever CMS finish of second with last week’s feature winner J.R. Billings third, Darrin Christy was fourth and Rodger Detherage fifth at the finish.

B-Mods then hit the track for 20 big laps of a-main racing and it was champion hopeful Steve Clancy and Cale Turner who led the field to green. Clancy led the opening laps with Chad Walker stalking in the opening laps. After a series of opening-lap cautions, Clancy held the lead each time. Walker, Jacob Ebert and Cody Brill all ran strong just behind the leader. With laps quickly winding down, the top four cars broke away from the field as one more yellow slowed the field. In the end, Clancy prevailed as he took the opening night of competition back in April and closing night of competition for championship point’s racing in August. It was Clancy’s 15th career CMS win as he drove to victory over Walker, Ebert, Jace Gay, Brill, and Cale Turner. However, Walker was disqualified from the finish in post-race tech as those behind him moved up on the official finish.

Mod-Lites were next for main-event racing for their 20-lap nightcap and it was Dillon Raffurty and Kevin White showing the way in row one. Unsurprisingly, Raffurty was strong from the onset with Cody Miller and Donnie Dannar threading their way through lapped cars during a series of opening lap cautions doing all they could to remain in the mix. Raffurty kept his foot to the floor and pulled away from all pursuers and in the prevailed for his 20th career CMS victory. Dannar advanced to second at the finish from his eleventh starting spot while Miller held on for third. Michael Raffurty was fourth and David Raffurty fifth at the conclusion of the race.

James McMillin and last week’s feature winner Brett Wood started on row one in the Street Stock 15-lap main event. McMillin and Wood ran side by side in the opening stages in a fierce battle for the lead. After an early caution, the pair went right back after it by swapping the lead at different points along the track while Michael Mullins and Jerry Schmidt ran close in third and fourth. Lap-after-lap, Wood and McMillin ran close at the front of the field until a late-race mechanical issue sidelined McMillin. Eventually, Wood sailed on to his second-consecutive feature win and 32nd overall. Michael Mullins advanced to second at the checkers with Jerry Schmidt, Allen Perryman and Chad Eickleberry rounding out the top five.

Modifieds closed out the night’s events with their 25-lap main event. Chad Lyle and Randal Schiffelbein, Jr. took the initial green flag from row one with Lyle jetting out to an early race lead. Schiffelbein ran strong until contact in a jammed turn-four situation forced him to retire by lap eight as Schultz went to second with Wille in third. The three drivers ran in the order of the championship point standings until a red-flag situation halted the action on lap 12 as Kaleb Bray went for a wild ride of turn three in a series of flips. Thankfully Bray was okay as he was checked out and walked away from the scene. When racing resumed, Lyle held strong with Schultz and Wille in second and third. Meanwhile Kevin Blackburn and Brian Johnson pulled inside the top five until Blackburn was forced to pit late in the event, dropping him from the top five. Several cautions once again unfortunately plagued the Modified race; however, each time, Lyle pulled away from the field in route to his 66th career win with Schultz second, Wille third, Mickey Burrell fourth and Johnson fifth.

Coming Up Next Week: Next Saturday and Sunday, September 1st and 2nd marks the annual Labor Day Weekend of Special events at CMS. On Saturday, Modifieds race for the first 12 starting spots in a $500-to-win scramble for the first 6 rows on Sunday. Joining in on the action are B-Mods for $1,000 to win plus Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks in their final point’s races of the season. On Sunday, racing continues with 12 more drivers qualifying into the $3,000-to-win, 35-lap Modified featured event. B-Mods return for another $1,000-to-win special and ULMA Late Models and E-Mods make their final appearances of the season.

On both nights, Pits Open 4:30, Grandstands 5, Hot Laps 7, and Racing at 7:30. General Admission: Adults $15, Military/Student I.D. $12, Seniors Age 65-74 $10, Kids 6 to 12 Years $6, Children Five and Under and Seniors 75 and Older Free! All Pit Passes $35. On Race Day Call 660.747-2166. For complete information, click on the “Labor Day Weekend at CMS” race tab at www.centralmissourispeedway.net. Complete results, schedule of events, and much more may be found on the track’s website.

A-Main Results from 8-25-18

PURE STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 2. Jason Ryun (27)

Kansas City, Mo. 100 2. 1. Spencer Reiff (7)

Kansas City, Mo. 95 3. 5. J R Billing (185)

Kansas City, Ks. 91 4. 3. Darrin Christy (3B)

Kansas City, Ks. 87 5. 7. Rodger Detherage (25x)

Windsor, Mo. 84 6. 4. Dakkota Brisbin (42)

Richmond, Mo. 81 7. 11. Jonathan Evans (89)

Knob Noster, Mo. 78 8. 10. Zach Johnson (43)

Sibley, Mo. 76 9. 12. Scott Martin (12)

Warrensburg, Mo. 74 10. 9. David Schirlls (10)

Pleasant Hill, Mo. 72 11. 16. Allen Petty (11x)

Marshall, Mo. 70 12. 6. Dave Doelz (4D)

Warsaw, Mo. 68 13. 13. Blaine Nolker (F86)

Hardin, Mo. 66 14. 15. Dustin Dillon (22)

Warrensburg, Mo. 64 15. 14. Gale Harper (28JR)

Warrensburg, Mo. 62 16. 8. Wayne Harper (21)

Warrensburg, Mo. 60

B MOD A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 1. Steve Clancy (12c)

Odessa, Mo. 100 2. 6. Jacob Ebert (94)

Oak Grove, Mo. 95 3. 10. Jace Gay (29)

Farber, Mo. 91 4. 5. Cody Brill (96)

Harrisonville, Mo. 87 5. 2. Cale Tuner (66T)

Fulton, Mo. 84 6. 18. Rod Cordon (17)

Independence, Mo. 81 7. 13. Derek Nevels (44)

Corder, Mo. 78 8. 9. Kameron Grindstaff (14)

Independence, Mo. 76 9. 11. Johnny McGinnis (10M)

Hardin, Mo. 74 10. 15. Jeremy Polston (11)

Mexico, Mo. 72 11. 19. Chris Brockway (03)

Knob Noster, Mo. 70 12. 17. Kraig Maple (13M)

Independence, Mo. 68 13. 20. Olen Stephens (12JR)

Warrensburg, Mo. 66 14. 8. Bill Small (28s)

Holden, Mo. 64 15. 4. Larry Drake (27D)

Osceola, Mo. 62 16. 7. Richard Streker (R4)

Lee’s Summit, Mo. 60 17. 21. Jeremy Lile (05)

Higginsville, Mo. 58 18. 14. Jacob Callahan (27)

Pleasant Hill, Mo. 56 19. 16. Michael King (14K)

Warrensburg, Mo. 55 20. 12. Ernie Walker (80)

Sedalia, Mo. 54 DQ. 3. Chad Walker (04)

Kansas City, Ks. 0

MOD LITE A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 1. Dillon Raffurty (46)

Kansas City, Mo. 100 2. 11. Donnie Dannar (171)

Oak Grove, Mo. 95 3. 7. Cody Miller (7)

Kansas City, Mo. 91 4. 8. Michael Raffurty (41)

Kansas City, Mo. 87 5. 14. David Raffurty (64)

Kansas City, Mo. 84 6. 3. Justin Raffurty (75)

Kansas City, Mo. 81 7. 5. Cody Vail (12v)

Louisburg, Ks. 78 8. 10. Jeff Raffurty (98)

Holt, Mo. 76 9. 9. Travis Alexander (36)

Tonganoxie, Ks. 74 10. 13. Tony Kerr (73)

Grandview, Mo. 72 11. 2. Kevin White (33)

Desoto, Ks. 70 12. 6. Josh Crump (31)

Urich, Mo. 68 13. 21. Tony Sterner (14T)

Harrisonville, Mo. 66 14. 12. Brian Ziegler (65z)

Bates City, Mo. 64 15. 17. John Sharp (88)

Vassar, Ks. 62 16. 20. Anthony Lane (02)

Belton, Mo. 60 17. 19. Mark Lane (33L)

Grain Valley, Mo. 58 18. 15. Robert Baslee (4R)

Holden, Mo. 56 19. 16. Josh Guy (09)

Knob Noster, Mo. 55 20. 18. Tyler Furrell (34)

Belton, Mo. 54 21. 22. Jesse Wright (67w)

Peculiar, Mo. 53 22. 25. Kevin Wright (0K)

Belton, Mo. 52 23. 26. Renee Sharp (78)

Vassar, Ks. 51 24. 24. Kellie Vail (8)

Louisburg, Ks. 50 25. 23. Lucas Gillette (02G)

Pecuilar, Mo. 50 DNS. 4. Ed Griggs (47)

Pleasant Hill, Mo. 45

STREET STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 2. Brett Wood (7)

Warrensburg, Mo. 100 2. 3. Michael Mullins (M20)

Kingsville, Mo. 95 3. 5. Jerry Schmidt (11X)

Lee’s Summit, Mo. 91 4. 6. Allen Perryman (3P)

Belton, Ms. 87 5. 8. Chad Eickleberry (09)

Warrensburg, Mo. 84 6. 1. James McMillin (68m)

Warrensburg, Mo. 81 7. 4. Danny McKenzie (77)

Warrensburg, Mo. 78 8. 12. Cliff Champney (6c)

Holt Summit, Mo. 76 9. 9. Brian Inlow (43)

Concordia, Mo. 74 10. 10. Randy Jester (51)

Odessa, Mo. 72 11. 11. Jeff Wingate (8)

Centertown, Mo. 70 DNS. 7. Brandon Hays (54)

California, Mo. 45

MODIFIED A-Feature