Summit Racing Equipment AMS Land of Lincoln Labor Day Weekend August 30th – September 2nd

GLASGOW, KY – AUGUST 26, 2018

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series will return to action with a huge Labor Day weekend in the State of Illinois. The tour will visit the Tri City Speedway on Thursday August 30th, Farmer City Raceway on Friday August 31st, Fairbury American Legion Speedway on Saturday September 1st, and Fayette County Speedway on Sunday September 2nd.

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series will visit Tri City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL on Thursday August 30th. Tri City Speedway’s “Thursday Night Thunder” will the see the tour in competition with a full program of practice, A-B group time trials, qualifying heat races, B-Mains, and the 30-lap, $2,000 to win/$200 to start A-Main event. Other divisions joining the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series in action at Tri City Speedway will be Late Models ($2,000 to win), B-Mods ($1,000 to win), and Crate Late Models ($1,000 to win). Entry fee for the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series is $50. All drivers that start a B-Main, but do not transfer to the A-Main will receive $50 tow money.

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series A-Main Purse at Tri City Speedway on August 30, 2018:

1st- $2,000, 2nd-$1,000, 3rd- $650, 4th- $550, 5th- $500, 6th- $400, 7th- $375, 8th-$350, 9th- $325, 10th- $300, 11th-$240, 12th-$235, 13th-$230, 14th- $225, 15th- $200, 16th $200, 17th- $200, 18th- $200, 19th- $200, 20th- $200, 21st- $200, 22nd- $200

Activities at Tri City Speedway on Thursday August 30th will see the pit area open at 4:30 P.M and the general admission area open at 5:30 P.M. The driver’s meeting will be at 6:15 P.M with practice laps set to begin at 6:30 P.M followed by time trials and green flag racing. All times are CST. Ticket prices at Tri City Speedway in the general admission area is $20 for adults (kids 12 years and younger are free) and pit area admission is $35 for adults (kids 12 years and younger are $15).

On Friday August 31st, the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series will visit Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, IL for the Casey’s General Stores “Fall Nationals.” The tour will be in competition with a full program of practice, A-B group time trials, qualifying heat races, B-Mains, and the 35-lap, $3,000 to win/$250 to start A-Main event. Also, in attendance will be the American Late Model Series (ALMS) for their $5,000 to win A-Main event, Crate Late Models, and Street Stocks. Entry fee for the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series is $50. All drivers that start a B-Main, but do not transfer to the A-Main will receive $50 tow money.

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series A-Main Purse at Farmer City Raceway on August 31, 2018:

1st $3000 2nd $1500 3rd $750 4th $600 5th $550 6th $450 7th $425 8th $400 9th $375 10th $350 11th $325 12th $275 13th $275 14th $250 15th $250 16th $250 17th $250 18th $250 19th $250 20th $250 21st $250 22nd $250

Activities at Farmer City Raceway on Friday August 31st will see the both the general admission and pit areas open at 4 P.M. The driver’s meeting will be at 6:15 P.M. with practice laps set to begin at 6:30 P.M. followed by time trials at 7 P.M. and racing at 7:30 P.M. All times are CST. Ticket prices at Farmer City Raceway in the general admission area is $20 and pit admission will be $35.

On Saturday September 1st, the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series will visit the Fairbury American Legion Speedway (FALS) in Fairbury, IL for the $10,000 to win Casey’s General Stores “Modified Nationals.” The tour will be in competition with a full program of practice, A-B group time trials, qualifying heat races, B-Mains, and the 50-Lap $10,000 to win/$600 to start A-Main event. FALS will also host the Mullins Race Engines Shootout for non-qualifiers in the modified division. That event will pay $500 to win/$100 to start. UMP Late Models will also be in attendance for their $3,000 to win A-Main event. All drivers that start a B-Main, but do not transfer to the A-Main or the Mullins Race Engines Shootout will receive $50 tow money. No entry fee will be collected at this event.

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series A-Main Purse at Fairbury American Legion Speedway on September 1, 2018:

1st 10,000 2nd $5,000 3rd $2,500 4th $1,500 5th $1,000 6th $900 7th $850 8th $800 9th $750 10th $700 11th $680 12th $660 13th $640 14th $620 15th $600 16th $600 17th $600 18th $600 19th $600 20th $600 21st $600 22nd $600 23rd $600 24th $600

Activities at Fairbury American Legion Speedway on Saturday September 1st will see the pit admission area officially open at 3 P.M. The driver’s meeting will be at 5:30 P.M. with practice laps set to begin at 6:00 P.M. followed by time trials at 6:30 P.M and racing to follow. All times are CST. Ticket prices at Fairbury American Legion Speedway in the general admission area is $25 and pit admission will be $40.

On Sunday September 2nd, the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series will conclude the weekend at the Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown, IL for the “Don Lamacchia Memorial Race.” The tour will be in competition with a full program of practice, A-B time trials, qualifying heat races, B-Mains and honor Don Lamacchia with the 56-Lap $5,000 to win/$250 to start A-Main event. Joining the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series will be B-Mods ($1,000 to win), Street Stocks, and Hornets. Entry fee for the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series is $50. All drivers that start a B-Main, but do not transfer to the A-Main will receive $50 tow money.

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series A-Main Purse at Fayette County Speedway on September 2 2018:

1st $5,000 2nd $2,500 3rd $1,250 4th $800 5th $650 6th $600 7th $550 8th $500 9th $450 10th $400 11th $375 12th $350 13th $275 14th $250 15th $250 16th $250 17th $250 18th $250 19th $250 20th $250 21st $250 22nd $250

Activities at Fayette County Speedway on Sunday September 2nd will see both the general admission and pit admission areas open at 3:00 P.M. The driver’s meeting will be at 5:45 P.M with practice laps set to begin at 6:00 P.M. followed by time trials at 6:30 P.M. and racing at 7:15 P.M. All times are CST. Ticket prices at Fayette County Speedway in the general admission area is $20 and pit admission will be $35.

Tri City Speedway is located at 5100 Nameoki Rd in Pontoon Beach, IL 62040. For more information about Tri City Speedway, contact the track office at (618) 931-7836 or via social media at www.tricityspeedway.net, on Twitter @TriCity11, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TriCitySpeedway.

Farmer City Raceway is located at 850 North Grove Street in Farmer City, IL 61842. For more information about Farmer City Raceway, contact the track office at (309) 928-9110 or via social media at www.farmercityracing.com, on Twitter @FarmerCityRacin, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FarmerCityRaceway.

Fairbury American Legion Speedway is located at 600 South Third Street in Fairbury, IL 61739. For more information about Fairbury’s American Legion Speedway, contact the track office at (815) 692- 3222 or via social media at www.fairburyspeedway.com, on Twitter @legionspeedway, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/American-LegionSpeedway.

Fayette County Speedway is located 322 West Cumberland Road in Brownstown, IL 62418. For more information about Fayette County Speedway, contact the track office at (618) 427-3966 or via social media at www.fayettecospeedway.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BrownstownIL/Fayette-County-Speedway.

2018 Tire Rule

Under the guideline of the 2018 DIRTcar UMP Modified rules, only tires approved for DIRTcar competition are the Hoosier: M-30S and M-60 compounds in the DIRTcar plated tire 26.5/8.0/15 or 27.5/8.0/15. The maximum width of the tire will be 9 inches. The M-60 may be used as a right rear option tire. NO GROOVING ALLOWED. Siping permitted on M-30 and M-60.

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series presents UMP Dirt Car Modified sanctioned dirt track entertainment at racing venues throughout Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, West Virginia, and Ohio. For more information concerning the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series, contact series race director Jeff Evans at (859) 358-7178 or by email at jdevans@live.com.

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings after 08/18/18

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME POINTS

1 10y Trent Young 3030

2 22 Josh Harris 2815

3 80 Rich Dawson 2210

4 1s Brian Shaw 1895

5 K7 Gabriel Kirtley 1875

6 16c John Clippinger 1810

7 55 Blaze Melton 1770

8 18 Tait Davenport 1660

9 81c Chris Cole 1535

10 81 Mark Cole 1450

Chris Westerfield (AMS)

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

P.O. Box 1741

Glasgow, KY 42142

www.americanmodifiedseries.com