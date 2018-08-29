Bud Light Ladies Night Offering Discount Admission At Macon Speedway



Kids To Garner Money During Intermission Gold Rush

(Macon, IL) After an outstanding turnout of 100+ drivers last Saturday night, Macon Speedway now enters the final month of its 2018 season. Just five nights remain, including the Saturday, September 1st Bud Light Ladies Night featuring $5 tickets for ladies. In addition to seven divisions of racing action, a kids (11 and under) gold rush will be held at intermission, with hundreds of dollars of coins being poured on the frontstretch to be picked up.

One of the top stories last week was the car count in the B-Mods, as 27 drivers were on hand. Heading into this week, Godfrey, IL driver Cody Stilwell is up by 42 points on Troy, IL’s Jerry Thompson. Each driver has claimed two feature wins this season. Tom Riech, Kevin Crowder, and Tim Hancock, Sr. complete the top five. The big winner this year has been Tim Hancock, of Mt. Olive, IL, who has won eight features but has missed three races. Hancock sits fifth in points.

The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model division put on another thriller last week, as a last lap pass had fans on the edge of their seats. Ending up in victory lane for the sixth time was Dakota Ewing, of Decatur, IL. Guy Taylor came up a close second after leading the most laps. In the standings, Taylor leads Macon, IL driver Donny Koehler by 130. Ewing, Maguire, and Jake Little round out the top five.

The BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds had a strong field of cars last week and it ended up being a very clean, fast paced race. Ending up in victory lane was Curt Rhodes, who held off his son Zach in a heated battle. Tommy Sheppard, Jr. leads all drivers into the night with the standings advantage. Danny Smith, Curt Rhodes, Zach Rhodes, and Tim Hancock round out the top five.

One of the big surprises last week was the strong field of Street Stocks that showed up. What wasn’t a surprise was who ended up in victory lane, Jeremy Nichols. The Lovington, IL driver is always tough to beat when he makes an appearance. In the championship race, Shawn Ziemer leads Justin Crowell, Jerit Murphy, Larry Russell, Jr., and Terry Reed.

The DIRTcar Hornets and Sportsman will race as well as the Micros By Bailey Chassis, giving fans a little bit of everything when it comes to cars.

At intermission, kids 11 and under will be welcomed onto the track for the kids gold rush. Kids will be split into a few different age groups and change will be strewn about to be picked up.

Pit gates will open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will start at 6:00, and racing will go green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $12 but $5 for the ladies. Kids 11 and under are free.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 804 0 2 14 Donny Koehler Macon IL 674 130 3 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 670 134 4 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 640 164 5 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 574 230 6 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 510 294 7 2K Kyle VanDorn New Berlin IL 468 336 8 45M Kyle McMahon Mt Vernon IL 428 376 9 Z23 Jarod Shasteen Macon IL 384 420 10 5H Anthony Harter Sherman IL 328 476



BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 736 0 2 98 Danny Smith Argenta IL 608 128 3 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 558 178 4 11 Zach Rhodes Taylorville IL 550 186 5 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 374 362 6 43 Jared Thomas Edinburg IL 356 380 7 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 342 394 8 022 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 334 402 9 71 Jeff Graham Stonington IL 304 432 10 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 290 446



B-Mods

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 00s Cody Stillwell Godfrey IL 772 0 2 18 Jerry Thompson Troy IL 730 42 3 57R Tom Riech Springfield IL 680 92 4 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 662 110 5 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 642 130 6 55 Tim Riech Petersburg IL 616 156 7 93J JR Wiltermood Windsor IL 404 368 8 74 Billy Adams Shelbyville IL 328 444 9 61S Ricky Smith Alton IL 288 484 10 1 Dante Brown Morrisonville IL 236 536



Sportsman

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 17B Tim Bedinger Taylorville IL 428 0 2 112 Scott Williams Le roy IL 428 0 3 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 400 28 4 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Springfield IL 388 40 5 93 Ty Nation Taylorville IL 270 158 6 98 Danny Smith Argenta IL 266 162 7 22 Timmy Dick Monticello IL 256 172 8 94 Mitch Ringler Taylorville IL 250 178 9 12M Terry Myers Buffalo IL 242 186 10 87 Wes O’Dell Springfield IL 226 202



Street Stocks

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 23Z Shawn Ziemer Boody IL 710 0 2 24 Justin Crowell Lincoln IL 608 102 3 58 Jerit Murphy Lodge IL 562 148 4 X7 Larry Russell Decatur IL 542 168 5 5 Terry Reed Decatur IL 436 274 6 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 388 322 7 19 Matthew Yaden Monticello IL 352 358 8 31 Roy Beal Springfield IL 318 392 9 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 298 412 10 122 Timmy Dick Monticello IL 274 436



