St. Francois County Raceway Results – 8/25/18

Up first for the night was the UMP Late Models. There were only 10 registered for the night divided into two heat races. The first heat race was scheduled to start five but only three took the green flag. Taking the win was the 10 car of Daryn Klein while the 66 of Robbie Moore finished in second. Third place went to the 11 car of Jeff Herzog.

Heat race number two had four of the five cars take the green flag. The winner of this heat was the 16 of Rusty Griffaw. Second place went to the 0 car of Duane Kiefer while Rooster Griffin finished in third place in the 00x car.

The main event was a 20 lap race with Daryn Klein picking up the win in the 10 car while Rusty Griffaw finished in second place in the 16 car. Third place went to the 11 car driven by Jeff Herzog after passing two cars, enough for the BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award. Fourth place went to the 66 of Robbie Moore while Rooster Griffin finished in fifth place in the 00x car.

Up next was the A-Modified class. There were 28 A-Modifieds in attendance divided into four heat races. The first heat race had seven cars take the green flag with Zeb Moake taking the win in the 87z car. Second place went to Brent Thompson in the 18 car with Chris Hayes finishing in third place in the 32c car.

Heat race number two also had seven cars take the green flag. This time it was the 7 of Tim Nash taking the win with the 12 of Rick Conoyer finishing in second place in the 12 car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 4t car of Jake Trebilcock.

The third heat race had seven cars take the green flag with Greg Swaringim finishing out front in the 25s car. Second place went to the 23w car of Brian Worley while Eddie Gross finished in third place in the 4g car.

The fourth heat race for the A-Modifieds had seven cars take the green flag. This time it was the 18d car of Matt Dickerman taking the win with the 1a of Steve Meyer Jr finishing in second place. Taking third place was the 117 car driven by Mark Enk.

The B-Main for the A-Modifieds was a battle between several good drivers and only the top four transferred to the main event. Those four drivers included the B-Main winner Billy Smith in the 14 car. Second place went to the 18x car of Jeremy Greenwalt while the r7 car of Randy Forster finished in third place.

The main event was a 20 lap race to the finish with Tim Nash taking the early lead and hardly looking back in the 7 car. Second place went to the 25s car of Greg Swaringim while third place went to the 18 of Brent Thompson. Brian Worley finished in fourth place in the 23w car with Rick Conoyer finishing in fifth place in the 12 car. The BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award Winner was the 14 of Billy Smith for passing 9 cars to finish eighth.

Running third was the Sprint Car class. There were 23 Sprint Cars in attendance divided into three heat races. Heat race number one had eight cars take the green flag with Jacob Patton claiming the win in the 79j car. Second place went to the 7c car of Tommy Worley Jr. Finishing in third place was the 35 car driven by Joey Montgomery.

Heat race number two had eight cars scheduled to start the race but only six took the green flag. Of those six, the 47 of Terry Babb took the win with Dusty Homan finishing in second place in the 10 car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 67 car of Joey Boyd.

The third heat race had seven cars take the green flag with Tim Mintgomery picking up the win in the 32 car. Second place was the 8s car of Steve Short while the 0 of Dustin Adams finished in third place.

The dash was a six car six lap race with Tim Montgomery picking up the win in the 32 car with Tommy Worley Jr finishing in second place in the 7c car. Third place went to the 10 car with Dusty Homan behind the wheel.

The main event was a 25 lap hard fought battle for the win. Picking up that win after a great battle was the 47 car of Terry Babb. Second place went to the driver that put up the battle for Babb. That driver was the 79j of Jacob Patton. Finishing in third place was the 17* car with Robbie Standridge behind the wheel while Tommy Worley Jr finished in fourth place in the 7c car. The fifth place finisher was the 32 car of Tim Montgomery. The Hard Charger Award Winner was the 44t car of Adam Carlyon for passing eight cars to finish 14th.

Up next for the night was the Super Street class. There were 16 Super Streets in attendance divided into two heat races. The first heat race had eight cars take the green flag with Jason Neel finishing out front in the 94n car. Second place went to the 12 car of Derek Lee while Chris Soutiea finished in third place in the c4 car.

Heat race number two was scheduled to have eight cars take the green flag but only seven cars started the race. Of those seven, the 26 car of Kasey Nations finished in first while the 40 of Kevin Mosier finished in second place. Third place went to the 71 car of Joe Merritt.

The main event was a 15 lap race with Kasey Nations picking up another win on the season in the 26 car. Second place went to the 94n car driven by Jason Neel while Kevin Mosier finished in third place in the 40 car. Fourth place went to the 21 of Randy Dickman which was enough for the BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award for passing four cars. Fifth place went to the 71 car with Joe Merritt behind the wheel.

The Micro class was up next with 16 cars in attendance divided into two heat races. The first heat race had eight cars take the green flag with Josh Fisher picking up the win in the 95j car. Finishing in second place was the 10k car of Brian Wampler II while Nick Worley finished in third place behind the wheel of the 9w car.

Heat race number two also had eight cars take the green flag. This time it was the 33m of Ryan Mueller finishing out front with the 4c of Rob Cook finishing in second place. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 81h car of Braydon Homan.

The main event was a 15 lap race which did not start off well as almost half the field was eliminated at the start of the race. Picking up the win was the 33m car of Ryan Mueller with Josh Fisher finishing in second place in the 95j car. Finishing in third place was the 9w car of Nick Worley with the 21 car of Austin Nixon finishing in fourth place. Taking fifth place was the Hard Charger Award Winner Shane Gilliam in the 38e car. Gilliam passed five cars to earn the award.

Running last for the night was the B-Modified class. There were 34 B-Modifieds in attendance divided into four heat races. The first heat race had nine cars take the green flag with the 102 of Bryan Richards picking up the win with Lou Driemeier finishing in second place in the 3d car. Taking third place was the 27j car of Johnny Crump.

Heat race number two also had nine cars take the green flag. This time it was the 147 of Kyle Stolzer finishing out front with the 27w of Jeremy Welborn finishing in second place. Third place went to the 13 car with Steve Rath behind the wheel.

The third heat race had eight cars take the green flag with the 56l of Jim Laffery picking up the win. Second place went to Jeff Whitter behind the wheel of the 74 car while Tommy Gaither finished in third place in the 14 car.

The fourth and final heat race also had eight cars take the green flag. Picking up the win in this heat was the 76 car of Craig Bessinger with Gary Gross finishing in second place in the 84g car. Taking third place was the 20s car of Eddie Smith.

The B-Main provided the last four cars for the lineup of the main event. Taking the win in the B-Main was Patrick DeNoyer in the 25 car with Cody Bell finishing in second place in the 31 car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 23 car driven by Mike Goodwin.

The main event was a 15 lap race with Kyle Stolzer claiming yet another win on the season in the 147 car. Second place went to the 56l car of Jim Lafferty while Bryan Richards finished in third place in the 102 car. Crossing the line in fourth place was the 27w car with Jeremy Welborn setting in the pilot seat. Picking up the top five finish was the 74 car of Jeff Whitter. The BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award Winner for the B-Modifieds was Mike Goodwin in the 23 car for passing eight cars to finish 11th.

LATE MODELS

Heat 1:

1. 10 Daryn Klein

2. 66 Robbie Moore

3. 11 Jeff Herzog

4. 45 Marshall Yount DNS

5. 91 Rusty Schlenk DNS

Heat 2:

1. 16 Rusty Griffaw

2. 0 Duane Kiefer

3. 00x Rooster Griffin

4. 16h Mike Hammerle

5. 78 Chad Zobrist DNS

A-Main:

1. 10 Daryn Klein

2. 16 Rusty Griffaw

3. 11 Jeff Herzog

4. 66 Robbie Moore

5. 00x Rooster Griffin

6. 16h Mike Hammerle

7. 0 Duane Kiefer DNS

8. 45 Marshall Yount DNS

9. 91 Rusty Schlenk DNS

10. 78 Chad Zobrist DNS

BSB MANUFACTURING GO FAST AWARD WINNER: 11 Jeff Herzog- 2 spots

A-MODIFIEDS:

Heat 1:

1. 87z Zeb Moake

2. 18 Brent Thompson

3. 32c Chris Hayes

4. 7x Dennis Ponder

5. 14 Billy Smith

6. r7 Randy Forster

7. 21 Chasten Boen

Heat 2:

1. 7 Tim Nash

2. 12 Rick Conoyer

3. 4t Jake Trebilcock

4. 7h Bryan Higgerson

5. 32j Terry Johnson

6. 69x David Chilton

7. 52m Rigel Stillman

Heat 3:

1. 25s Greg Swaringim

2. 23w Brian Worley

3. 4g Eddie Gross

4. 26j Jeff Frohwitter

5. 18x Jeremy Greenwalt

6. 151 Zach Resinger

7. 716 Dean Resinger DNF

Heat 4:

1. 18d Matt Dickerman

2. 1a Steve Meyer Jr

3. 117 Mark Enk

4. 4m Scott Jarrett

5. 6 Jim Brayton

6. 91t Tim Ehlers

7. 15 Danny Resinger DNF

B-Main:

1. 14 Billy Smith

2. 18x Jeremy Greenwalt

3. r7 Randy Forster

4. 15 Danny Resinger

5. 69x David Chilton

6. 21 Chasten Boen

7. 32j Terry Johnson

8. 52m Rigel Stillman DNF

9. 6 Jim Brayton DNF

10. 151 Zach Resinger DNF

11. 91t Tim Ehlers DNS

12. 716 Dean Resinger DNS

A-Main:

1. 7 Tim Nash

2. 25s Greg Swaringim

3. 18 Brent Thompson

4. 23w Brian Worley

5. 12 Rick Conoyer

6. 87z Zeb Moake

7. 18d Matt Dickerman

8. 14 Billy Smith

9. 7x Dennis Ponder

10. 26j Jeff Frohwitter

11. 18x Jeremy Greenwalt

12. 1a Steve Meyer Jr

13. 69x David Chilton

14. 117 Mark Enk

15. 32c Chris Hayes

16. 4t Jake Trebilcock

17. r7 Randy Forster

18. 15 Danny Resinger

19. 7h Bryan Higgerson

20. 4m Scott Jarrett DNF

BSB MANUFACTURING GO FAST AWARD WINNER: 14 Billy Smith- 9 spots

SPRINT CARS:

Heat 1:

1. 79j Jacob Patton

2. 7c Tommy Worley Jr

3. 35 Joey Montgomery

4. 17* Robbie Standridge

5. 87 Kent Buckley

6. 21b Adam Parmley

7. 56 Jeff Asher

8. 44t Adam Carlyon

Heat 2:

1. 47 Terry Babb

2. 10 Dusty Homan

3. 67 Joey Boyd

4. 44 Cory Bruns

5. 72 Kevin Petty

6. 14x Paul Hart

7. 98 Bobby Duncan

8. 81 Andy Phillips DNS

Heat 3:

1. 32 Tim Montgomery

2. 8s Steve Short

3. 0 Dustin Adams

4. 55 Kevin Todd

5. 88 Jeff Wurst

6. 2k Kaylon McEntire

7. 81x Mitch Parmley DNF

Dash:

1. 32 Tim Montgomery

2. 7c Tommy Worley Jr

3. 10 Dusty Homan

4. 47 Terry Babb

5. 8s Steve Short

6. 79j Jacob Patton

A-Main:

1. 47 Terry Babb

2. 79j Jacob Patton

3. 17* Robbie Standridge

4. 7c Tommy Worley Jr

5. 32 Tim Montgomery

6. 67 Joey Boyd

7. 87 Kent Buckley

8. 0 Dustin Adams

9. 8s Steve Short

10. 10 Dusty Homan

11. 88 Jeff Wurst

12. 72 Kevin Petty

13. 98 Bobby Duncan

14. 44t Adam Carlyon

15. 56 Jeff Asher DNF

16. 14x Paul Hart DNF

17. 44 Cory Bruns DNF

18. 35 Joey Montgomery DNF

19. 2k Kaylon McEntire DNF

20. 55 Kevin Todd DNF

21. 81x Mitch Parmley DNF

22. 21b Adam Parmley DNF

23. 81 Andy Phillips DNS

HARD CHARGER AWARD WINNER: 44t Adam Carlyon- 8 spots

SUPER STREETS:

Heat 1:

1. 94n Jason Neel

2. 12 Derek Lee

3. c4 Chris Soutiea

4. 5c Mike Crader

5. 21w Brad Callahan

6. 96 John Carrigan

7. 44m Marty McCullough

8. 14 Steven Stamper

Heat 2:

1. 26 Kasey Nations

2. 40 Kevin Mosier

3. 71 Joe Merritt

4. 21 Randy Dickman

5. 32 Robert Hicks

6. 20 Dylan Whitter

7. 45jr Nate Yount

8. 7c Colin Parmer DNF

A-Main:

1. 26 Kasey Nations

2. 94n Jason Neel

3. 40 Kevin Mosier

4. 21 Randy Dickman

5. 71 Joe Merritt

6. c4 Chris Soutiea

7. 12 Derek Lee

8. 32 Robert Hicks

9. 96 John Carrigan

10. 21w Brad Callahan

11. 5c Mike Crader

12. 44m Marty McCullough

13. 45jr Nate Yount

14. 14 Steven Stamper

15. 7c Colin Parmer DNF

16. 20 Dylan Whitter DNF

BSB MANUFACTURING GO FAST AWARD WINNER: 21 Randy Dickman- 4 spots

MICROS:

Heat 1:

1. 95j Josh Fisher

2. 10k Brian Wampler II

3. 9w Nick Worley

4. 20m Mattison Lienemann

5. 12 Dave Couch

6. 55 Dylan Pollitte

7. 00 Cole Tinsley DNF

8. 5e Ethan Gerren DNF

Heat 2:

1. 33m Ryan Mueller

2. 4c Rob Cook

3. 81h Braydon Homan

4. 21 Brandon Nixon

5. 38e Shane Gilliam

6. 82h Hunter Pruitt

7. 8s Isaiah Latham DNF

8. 5 Aiden Homan DNF

A-Main:

1. 33m Ryan Mueller

2. 95j Josh Fisher

3. 9w Nick Worley

4. 21 Austin Nixon

5. 38e Shane Gilliam

6. 10k Brian Wampler II

7. 82h Hunter Pruitt

8. 55 Dylan Pollitte

9. 8s Isaiah Latham DNF

10. 12 Dave Couch DNS

11. 5e Ethan Gerren DNS

12. 5 Aiden Homan DNS

13. 4c Rob Cook DNS

14. 81h Braydon Homan DNS

15. 20m Mattison Lienemann DNS

16. 00 Cole Tinsley DNS

HARD CHARGER AWARD WINNER: 38e Shane Gilliam- 5 spots

B-MODIFIEDS:

Heat 1:

1. 102 Bryan Richards

2. 3d Lou Driemeier

3. 27j Johnny Crump

4. 27 Kevin Worley

5. 31 Cody Bell

6. 69h Tyler Helm

7. 09s Mason Snowdell

8. 72 Gary Williams DNF

9. 75r Joe Riffee DNF

Heat 2:

1. 147 Kyle Stolzer

2. 27w Jeremy Welborn

3. 13 Steve Rath

4. 56 Clint Ladd

5. 00 Joe Chick

6. 23 Mike Goodwin

7. 77 Justin Oliver

8. 8g1 Josh Gibson

9. 22j Jerry Oliver

Heat 3:

1. 56l Jim Lafferty

2. 74 Jeff Whitter

3. 14 Tommy Gaither

4. 36 Cole Sensel

5. 25 Patrick DeNoyer

6. 11k Kaemyn Halbert

7. 7 Jason Owens

8. 2h Brian Hazlett

Heat 4:

1. 76 Craig Bessinger

2. 84g Gary Gross

3. 20s Eddie Smith

4. 77t Jimmy Thurman

5. 12e Duane Eckhoff

6. 47 Josh Ramer

7. 12 Nolan Boeving

8. 67h Jim Hartzell

B-main:

1. 25 Patrick DeNoyer

2. 31 Cody Bell

3. 23 Mike Goodwin

4. 69h Tyler Helm

5. 8g1 Josh Gibson

6. 09s Mason Snowdell

7. 11k Kaemyn Halbert

8. 12e Duane Eckhoff DNF

9. 00 Joe Chick DNF

10. 77 Justin Oliver DNF

11. 75r Joe Riffee DNF

12. 12 Nolan Boeving DNF

13. 47 Josh Ramer DNF

14. 2h Brian Hazlett DNF

15. 7 Jason Owens DNF

16. 72 Gary Williams DNS

17. 67h Jim Hartzell DNS

18. 22j Jerry Oliver DNS

A-Main:

1. 147 Kyle Stolzer

2. 56l Jim Lafferty

3. 102 Bryan Richards

4. 27w Jeremy Welborn

5. 74 Jeff Whitter

6. 3d Lou Driemeier

7. 76 Craig Bessinger

8. 27 Kevin Worley

9. 27j Johnny Crump

10. 36 Cole Sensel

11. 23 Mike Goodwin

12. 31 Cody Bell

13. 84g Gary Gross

14. 14 Tommy Gaither

15. 77t Jimmy Thurman

16. 56 Clint Ladd DNF

17. 69h Tyler Helm DNF

18. 25 Patrick DeNoyer DNF

19. 20s Eddie Smith DNF

20. 13 Steve Rath DNF

BSB MANUFACTURING GO FAST AWARD WINNER: 23 Mike Goodwin- 8 spots