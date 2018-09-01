Mike Harrison Dominates Summit Racing Equipment AMS at Farmer City

FARMER CITY, IL – AUGUST 31, 2018

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series would visit the Farmer City Raceway on Friday night for the second leg of the Labor Day swing in Illinois. Mike Harrison from Highland, IL would continue his dominance in his Impressive Chassis #24H entry and collect the $3,000 pay day.

Series point leader Trent Young and Mike Harrison would lead the 22-car field to green on Friday night. Harrison would grab the lead over Young utilizing the high side of the speedway off turn four as the duo would complete the opening lap of the 35 lap A-Main event. Harrison would quickly begin to edge away from the field as the battle for second would begin to heat up between Young, Tyler Nicely, and Tait Davenport. The event would only be slowed once on lap-16 as Ryan Unzicker would spin in turn two. The restart would see Harrison and Davenport battle for the lead with Nicely in hot pursuit, but Harrison would maintain the lead at the mid-point of the event. Nicely would move into second place in the closing laps but could never mount a charge towards race long leader Harrison. Harrison would lead all 35-laps at the Farmer City Raceway and claim his fourth series victory of 2018. Tyler Nicely would claim the second position, while Allen Weisser would complete the podium finishers. Josh Harris would end up fourth and Trent Young would complete the top five.

The remainder of the top ten at the completion of the Summit Racing Equipment A-Main at Farmer City Raceway would be “Allstar Performance Hard Charger” Michael Long, Lucas Lee, Ray Bollinger, Mike McKinney, and Tait Davenport.

The next event for the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Series will be September 1st at the Fairbury American Legion Speedway for the 6th Annual Casey’s Modified Nationals paying $10,000 to the winner.

Race Summary

Friday, August 31, 2018

Farmer City Raceway (Farmer City, IL)

Quick Car Racing Products Overall Fast Time: Trent Young (13.670 seconds)

Fast Time Group A: Josh Harris (13.770 seconds)

Fast Time Group B: Trent Young (13.670 seconds)

Summit Racing Equipment Heat #1 Finish (8 laps): Tyler Nicely, Josh Harris, Jeffrey Ledford, Gabriel Kirtley, Ryan Unzicker, Chris Arnold, Rich Dawson, Blaze Melton, Ryan Buckler, Kenny Wallace, Donovan Lodge

Hypercoils Heat #2 Finish (8 laps): Mike Harrison, Josh Rice, Mike McKinney, Devin Dixon, Steven Brooks, Joe Rokos, Robbie Eilers, Jeff Matthews, Alan Stipp, Kyle Hammer

Fast Shafts Heat #3 Finish (8 laps): Trent Young, Allen Weisser, Ray Bollinger, Justin Haley, Jeff Leka, Mike Chasteen Jr., Troy Dodson, Mark Cole, Scott Walker, Gary Bentley

F.A.S.T. Heat #4 Finish (8 laps): Tait Davenport, David Stremme, Michael Long, Nick Allen, Trey Harris, Danny Schwartz, Chris Cole, John Clippinger, Wade Wenthe

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #1 (10 laps): Ryan Unzicker, Joe Rokos, Steven Brooks, Blaze Melton, Chris Arnold, Jeff Mathews, Robbie Eilers, Kyle Hammer, Rich Dawson, Kenny Wallace, Alan Stipp

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #2 (10 laps): Jeff Leka, Nick Allen, Mike Chasteen Jr., Trey Harris, Troy Dodson, John Clippinger, Mark Cole, Gary Bentley, Scott Walker, Chris Cole, Wade Wenthe

A-Main Finish (35 laps):

FINISH CAR # DRIVER NAME

1 24H Mike Harrison

2 25 Tyler Nicely

3 25W Allen Weisser

4 22 Josh Harris

5 10Y Trent Young

6 18L Michael Long

7 12L Lucas Lee

8 77 Ray Bollinger

9 96M Mike McKinney

10 18 Tait Davenport

11 111 Josh Rice

12 18 Jeffrey Ledford

13 7R Ryan Unzicker

14 K7 Gabriel Kirtley

15 21A Nick Allen

16 77 Joe Rokos

17 2 Devin Dixon

18 55 Blaze Melton

19 24 Justin Haley

20 35 David Stremme

21 3L Jeff Leka

22 A1 Gary Bentley

Race Statistics

• Entrants: 41

• Race Leaders: (Mike Harrison 1-35)

• Cautions: 1

• Red Flags: 0

• Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Provisionals: Gary Bentley & Blaze Melton

• Time of Race: n/a

• Margin of Victory: n/a

• Quick Car Racing Products Fast Time Award ($100 cash): Trent Young

• Allstar Performance Hard Charger Award ($100 certificate): Michael Long

• Maxima Racing Oil Tough Fifth Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): Trent Young

• Wilwood Lucky Seven Award ($50 certificate): Lucas Lee

• Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #1 Winner ($50 certificate): Tyler Nicely

• Hypercoil Springs Heat Race #2 (certificate for one spring): Mike Harrison

• Fast Shafts Heat Race #3 ($75 certificate): Trent Young

• FAST Ignition Systems Heat Race #4 ($250 certificate): Tait Davenport

• Out Pace Racing Products B-Main Awards ($75 certificate): Steven Brooks & Mike Chasteen

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings (after 08/31/18)

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME POINTS

1 10y Trent Young 3055

2 22 Josh Harris 2875

3 80 Rich Dawson 2210

4 1s Brian Shaw 2080

5 16c John Clippinger 2035

6 55 Blaze Melton 2010

7 K7 Gabriel Kirtley 1985

8 18 Tait Davenport 1840

9 12L Lucas Lee 1755

10 81c Chris Cole 1735

*Points are unofficial until close of business on the Tuesday following race day*

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Upcoming 2018 Schedule of Events

• September 1 (Saturday) Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL): 50 laps/$10,000 to win/$600 to start – 6th Annual Casey’s AMS Modified Nationals

• September 2 (Sunday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 56 laps/$5,000 to win/$250 to start

• September 21-22 (Friday & Saturday) Mansfield Motor Speedway (Mansfield, OH): $10,000 to win – American Modified Series Championship Weekend

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2018 Official Sponsors

• Summit Racing Equipment: “Title Sponsor for the American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #1”

• ALLSTAR Performance: “Official Hard Charger of the Race” Award Sponsor at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events

• FAST Fuel/Air/Spark/Technology: “Official Ignition System” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #4”

• KBC Graphics: “Official Graphics Company” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

• Maxima Racing Oil: “Official Oil” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Tough Fifth Place Award Sponsor

• Quick Car Racing Products: “$100 Fast Qualifier Award” at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events

• VP Racing Fuels: “Official Race Fuel” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

• Wilwood: “Official Brakes” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and “Lucky 7” Award Sponsor

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2018 Marketing Partners

• Bandit Race Cars

• Brucebilt Performance

• Fast Shafts (“Sponsor of Heat Race #3”)

• Fox Shocks

• Hypercoils (“Sponsor of Heat Race #2”)

• Impressive Race Cars

• Maximum Energy Development

• Mullins Race Engines

• Oakley Motorsports

• Out-Pace Race Products (Official B-Mains Sponsor)

• Print Worx

• RACEceiver

• Reaper Race Cars

• UMP Dirt Car

For the latest breaking news concerning the American Modified Series, including the latest series standings, 2018 tour schedule, and more visit the official website at www.americanmodifiedseries.com.

Like us on Facebook (American Modified Series)

Follow us on Twitter (@AMSmodified)

View on Instagram (americanmodifiedseries)

—

Chris Westerfield (AMS)

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

P.O. Box 1741

Glasgow, KY 42142

www.americanmodifiedseries.com