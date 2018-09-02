Labor Day Weekend Special Events Begin at Central Missouri Speedway with Fuqua, Campbell, Raffurty, Royalty, and Ryun in Victory Lane!

Unsanctioned: Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks

Central Missouri Speedway, Warrensburg, MO

Event #18, September 1, 2018

(Warrensburg, MO) September came roaring in at Central Missouri Speedway with 103 drivers and teams on hand for night one of the Labor Day weekend events. In the car-count breakdown, there were 22 Modifieds, 16 Street Stocks, 27 Mod-Lites, 23 b-Mods, and 15 Pure Stocks.

The night also served as the season-ending points-earning races for Pure Stocks, Mod-Lites, and Street Stocks as drivers worked to move up the standings order in these divisions. Modifieds were on hand to sort out the top-12 starting positions for the Sunday night a-main while B-Mods took to the track for the first night of two $1,000-to-win special events.

Preliminary Heat Race Recap: First up were the Pure Stocks for their heat races and it was Jason Ryun who rocketed to the front to lead the distance ahead of Topeka, Kansas driver Byron Glotzbach. Warrensburg driver Steve Evans held off a hard-charging Darrin Christy of Kansas City, Kansas in heat two.

B-Mods were next to sort out their special event feature starting grid. Patrick Royalty returned to CMS with the win in heat one with Jacob Ebert second. In heat two, new track champion Steve Clancy overtook Kameron Grindstaff late in the race for the victory. Heat three went to Jake Richards in dominating fashion over Edgerton, Kansas driver Dakota Foster while the final B-Mod heat of the night belonged to Jim Moody, back in action at CMS with a big win ahead of Cody Brill.

Mod-Lites continued the preliminary events with four heat races for the large field on hand. David Raffurty checked out in the opening heat to score the victory with Anthony Lane a strong second. Michael Raffurty was just as dominate in heat in heat two with Randy Bryan of Ames, Iowa in second. Kansas City’s Cody Miller grabbed his second heat-race victory of the year over Ed Griggs. Track Champion Dillon Raffurty cruised to the final heat-race win for the Mod-Lites with Brian Ziegler of Bates City as runner-up.

Street Stocks were next on the track for a pair of events as they draw closer to their Street Stock Showdown in just three weeks. Clayton Campbell returned to victory lane in the opening heat race with Aaron Poe of Warrensburg finishing second. LaMonte, Missouri’s Cody Frazon was back at CMS with a victory to close out the Street Stock prelims with Jay Prevete advancing to second at the finish.

Modifieds finished the first half of the program with their heat races to determine scramble position lineups and it was Jim Moody who held off a furious charge from Darron Fuqua for the win. Terry Schultz was purely dominant in heat two with newly crowned Modified champion Chad Lyle in second. The final saw Edgerton, Kansas driver Dalton Kirk with the win over Randal Schiffelbein, Jr., in second from the back row.

Main Events Recap: Jason Ryun and Steve Evans began the 15-lap main event for the Pure Stocks on row one with Ryun blasting out to pace the opening laps as Darrin Christy and Rodger Detherage raced hard for second position with Spencer Reiff close behind. Ryun pulled away to a full straightaway lead by lap ten as the battle waged for second. In the end, after a late-race restart, Ryun held off all pursuers for his 21st career CMS win. Detherage was second with Christy third, Byron Glotzbach fourth and Steve Evans fifth.

Up next was the 25-lap, $1,000-to-win B-Mod 25-lap main event with Steve Clancy and Patrick Royalty up front to lead the way. Clancy took command early with Dakota Foster close and by lap three, Foster took the lead. After the restart for an early caution, Royalty and Clancy began a close battle for second but reeled in the leader at the same time with Royalty moving to the high side to take the lead by lap nine with Foster, Clancy and Jim Moody inside the top five. Caution flew at the midway point of the race as Royalty and Foster pulled away from the battle for third with Moody, Cody Brill and Jake Richards. Royalty continued to dig hard up front as Clancy fell back late. In the end, Royalty held court to claim his second CMS victory and the big-money pay out. Foster held on to finish second with Moody advancing to third. Jake Richards came away fourth with Jacob Ebert rounding out the top five.

A big field of Mod-Lites hit the track next for their 20-lap main event with Michael Raffurty and Ed Griggs on row one. Griggs took command early with Randy Bryan of Iowa and track champion Dillon Raffurty second and third. David Raffurty and Jeff Raffurty also ran strong in the top five. A pair of mid-race cautions slowed the field with Griggs and Raffurty side-by-side after the second restart. Dillon Raffurty searched high and low for the lead with Bryan close as well as Dillon Raffurty took command of the race at lap 13 with Griggs second. A fifth caution flew to setup a green, white, and then checkered-flag finish with Dillon Raffurty ultimately collecting his 21st career CMS victory. Griggs was second at the finish with Randy Bryan making the long haul from Iowa pay off with a third-place finish. Jeff Raffurty was fourth at the line with Kevin White fifth.

Street Stocks made their way out to the track for their 15-lap main event next in the race order. Clayton Campbell and Cody Frazon led the charge at the front to start the race with Campbell taking the early race lead. A red flag halted the race by lap three as a small engine fire erupted on the Zack Smith car, who was okay and out of the car. After racing resumed, Campbell again showed the way up front with Frazon in tow. By lap seven, Frazon was side-by-side with Campbell for the lead as the pair pulled away from third-running Aaron Poe. The battle was fantastic between the two front-runners right to the checkers as Campbell ultimately prevailed for his 31st career win. Frazon recorded his best CMS finish of the year in second with Poe third. Prevete held on for a fourth-place run with Track Champion Brett Wood fifth.

The 20-lap Modified scramble completed the night’s action with Kyle Graves and Nathan Vaughn showing the way at the drop of the green flag. Vaughn looked strong early with Jim Moody coming up to challenge by lap five. Soon after Vaughn experienced problems in turn two and spun from contention. After the restart Moody was in command but nearly high-centered his car in turn four as Darron Fuqua came up to the front to grab the lead. Shortly after Moody experienced a flat tire but was later able to change it and return but Dalton Kirk was forced to retire by lap eight. On the restart Fuqua led Schultz, Dean Wille, and Randal Schiffelbein, Jr. Lap-after-lap Fuqua pulled away out front as did Schultz from the third-place battle behind him. In the end, Fuqua claimed the $500-to-win night one Scramble for his fifth-career CMS win. Schultz was second with Schiffelbein again strong in third. Dean Wille was fourth followed by Lewis Jackson.

Coming Up Sunday Night, September 2nd: Labor Day Weekend Special events continue Sunday night at CMS for night two of the special-events weekend. Modifieds will race for a $3,000 payday, B-Mods return with another $1,000-to-win event, ULMA Late Models return to CMS, and E-Mods round out the field.

On both nights, Pits Open 4:30, Grandstands 5, Hot Laps 7, and Racing at 7:30. General Admission: Adults $15, Military/Student I.D. $12, Seniors Age 65-74 $10, Kids 6 to 12 Years $6, Children Five and Under and Seniors 75 and Older Free! All Pit Passes $35. On Race Day Call 660.747-2166. For complete information, click on the “Labor Day Weekend at CMS” race tab at www.centralmissourispeedway.net. Complete results, schedule of events, and much more may be found on the track’s website.

Main Event Results from Saturday, September 1, 2018

PURE STOCK A-MAIN

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 1. Jason Ryun (27)

Kansas City, Mo. 100 2. 4. Rodger Detherage (25x)

Windsor, Mo. 95 3. 3. Darrin Christy (3B)

Kansas City, Ks. 91 4. 5. Byron Glotzbach (59)

Topeka, Ks. 87 5. 2. Steve Evans (89E)

Warrensburg, Mo. 84 6. 9. Josh Helm (49SR)

Odessa, Mo. 81 7. 10. Jaren Powrie (74)

Nevada, Mo. 78 8. 6. Dakkota Brisbin (42)

Richmond, Mo. 76 9. 8. Spencer Reiff (7)

Kansas City, Mo. 74 10. 14. Jeff Hardy (25xxx)

Sedalia, Mo. 72 11. 11. Gale Harper (28JR)

Warrensburg, Mo. 70 12. 13. Zach Johnson (43)

Sibley, Mo. 68 13. 12. Jared Willard (30) 66 14. 7. Joey Harper (21)

Buckner, Mo. 64 15. 15. Dustin Dillon (22)

Warrensburg, Mo. 62

B-MOD A-MAIN

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 2. Patrick Royalty (49)

Kansas City, Ks. 2. 3. Dakota Foster (5)

Edgerton, Ks. 3. 5. Jim Moody (00B)

Odessa, Mo. 4. 4. Jake Richards (7J)

Lansing, Ks. 5. 7. Jacob Ebert (94)

Oak Grove, Mo. 6. 1. Steve Clancy (12c)

Odessa, Mo. 7. 12. Ryan Edde (15)

Cross Timbers, Mo. 8. 8. Kameron Grindstaff (14)

Independence, Mo. 9. 11. Chad Walker (04)

Kansas City, Ks. 10. 14. Rod Cordon (17)

Independence, Mo. 11. 20. Richard Streker (R4)

Lee’s Summit, Mo. 12. 10. Chris Brockway (03)

Knob Noster, Mo. 13. 23. Johnny McGinnis (10M)

Hardin, Mo. 14. 13. Matt Michaels (13M)

Lees Summit, Mo. 15. 9. Jeremy Lile (05)

Higginsville, Mo. 16. 6. Cody Brill (96)

Harrisonville, Mo. 17. 15. Nathan Williams (75)

Fulton, Mo. 18. 19. Jeremy Polston (11)

Mexico, Mo. 19. 17. Michael King (14K)

Warrensburg, Mo. 20. 16. Bill Small (28s)

Holden, Mo. 21. 18. Robert Williams (3D)

St Joseph, Mo. DNS. 21. Gunner Martin (7B)

Sugar Creek, Mo. 0 DNS. 22. Chad Staus (c3)

Otterville, Mo. 0

MOD-LITE A-MAIN

MOD LITE A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 6. Dillon Raffurty (46)

Kansas City, Mo. 100 2. 2. Ed Griggs (47)

Pleasant Hill, Mo. 95 3. 4. Randy Bryan (64x)

Ames, Ia. 91 4. 11. Jeff Raffurty (98)

Holt, Mo. 87 5. 19. Kevin White (33)

Desoto, Ks. 84 6. 3. David Raffurty (64)

Kansas City, Mo. 81 7. 16. Tony Sterner (14T)

Harrisonville, Mo. 78 8. 23. Josh Crump (31)

Urich, Mo. 76 9. 15. Jon Braathun (J7B)

Stroy City, Ia. 74 10. 9. Anthony Lane (02)

Belton, Mo. 72 11. 17. Mark Lane (33L)

Grain Valley, Mo. 70 12. 10. John Sharp (88)

Vassar, Ks. 68 13. 27. Tim Sterner (55)

Adrian, Mo. 66 14. 14. Tyler Furrell (34)

Belton, Mo. 64 15. 24. Josh Guy (09)

Knob Noster, Mo. 62 16. 22. Robert Baslee (4R)

Holden, Mo. 60 17. 18. Kevin Wright (0K)

Belton, Mo. 58 18. 7. Jesse Wright (67w)

Peculiar, Mo. 56 19. 21. Lucas Gillette (02G)

Peculiar, Mo. 55 20. 12. Travis Alexander (36)

Tonganoxie, Ks. 54 21. 26. Brett Garrett (78)

Topeka, Ks. 53 22. 1. Michael Raffurty (41)

Kansas City, Mo. 52 23. 5. Cody Miller (7)

Kansas City, Mo. 51 24. 8. Brian Ziegler (65z)

Bates City, Mo. 50 25. 13. Justin Raffurty (75)

Kansas City, Mo. 50 26. 25. David Thomas (85)

Kansas City, Mo. 50 27. 20. Tony Kerr (73)

Grandview, Mo. 50

STREET STOCK A-MAIN

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 1. Clayton Campbell (30c)

Otterville, Mo. 100 2. 2. Cody Frazon (04)

Lamonte, Mo. 95 3. 4. Arron Poe (21)

Warrensburg, Mo. 91 4. 3. Jay Prevete (25xxx)

Windsor, Mo. 87 5. 12. Brett Wood (7)

Warrensburg, Mo. 84 6. 10. Jimmy Ngo (60)

Independence, Mo. 81 7. 5. Dalton Imhoff (96)

Jamestown, Mo. 78 8. 6. Chad Eickleberry (09)

Warrensburg, Mo. 76 9. 8. Eric Hammons (5H)

Smithton, Mo. 74 10. 16. Jeremiah Wilson (24)

Concordia, Mo. 72 11. 7. Michael Mullins (M20)

Kingsville, Mo. 70 12. 14. Zack Smith (1)

Centertown, Mo. 68 13. 15. Danny McKenzie (77)

Warrensburg, Mo. 66 14. 17. Dean Wille (68)

Warrensburg, Mo. 64 15. 11. Krystal Guy (7K)

Warrensburg, Mo. 62 16. 9. Randy Jester (51)

Odessa, Mo. 60 DNS. 13. Jerry Schmidt (11X)

Lee’s Summit, Mo. 45

MODIFIED SCRAMBLE