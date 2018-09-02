Mike Harrison Claims $10,000 Victory at FALS for the Casey’s Modified Nationals

FAIRBURY, IL – SEPTEMBER 1, 2018 FALS

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series competed at the Fairbury American Legion Speedway on Saturday night for the 6th Annual Casey’s General Store Modified Nationals. Mike Harrison from Highland, IL would continue his weekend dominance in his Impressive Chassis #24H entry and collect the $10,000 pay day.

Tait Davenport from Benton, KY would lead the field to green to begin the 50-Lap A-Main event with Mike Harrison alongside. Harrison would waste zero time and claim the top spot as the duo would exit turn two of the Fairbury American Legion Speedway. Kyle Strickler would quickly move from his fourth starting position to the runner-up spot as he and Harrison would begin to pull away from the field. The event’s first caution would fly on lap-8 for the 96m machine of Mike McKinney after contact with the outside retaining wall in turn four. The restart would see Harrison and Strickler quickly pull away once again; however, the event’s final caution would fly one lap later for a mutli-car accident involving Allen Weisser, series point leader Trent Young, Devin Dixon, Jeff Curl, and Ryan Unzicker. On the next restart, Strickler would challenge Harrison for the lead; however, Harrison would fend off all challenges from Strickler to maintain the top spot. Harrison would masterfully navigate lap-traffic throughout the event and would never truly be challenged by the competition. Harrison would lead all 50 laps in route to his series leading fifth victory and collect the huge $10,000 pay day for the 6th Annual Casey’s General Store Modified Nationals. Kyle Strickler would claim the runner-up position and Ryan Unzicker would complete the podium finishers. Derek Losh would settle for fourth position and Tyler Nicely would round out the top five.

The remainder of the top ten at the completion of the Summit Racing Equipment A-Main at Fairbury American Legion Speedway would be Mark Anderson, Kenny Wallace, McKay Wenger, “Allstar Performance Hard Charger” Lucas Lee, and Jeff Leka.

Michael Long would claim the $500 victory in the Mullins Racing Engines Shootout for non-qualifiers.

The next event for the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Series will be September 2nd at the Fayette County Speedway for the Don Lamacchia Memorial that will pay $5,000 to win.

Race Summary

Saturday, September 1, 2018

Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL)

Quick Car Racing Products Overall Fast Time: Kenny Wallace (13.747 seconds)

Fast Time Group A: Kenny Wallace (13.747 seconds)

Fast Time Group B: Kyle Strickler (13.795 seconds)

Summit Racing Equipment Heat #1 Finish (10 laps): Kenny Wallace, Curt Spalding, Justin Haley, Joe Rokos, Ryan Unzicker, Rich Dawson, Dean Hoffman, Chris Smith, Matthew Mitchell, Garrett Jameson, Dan Deyoung

Hypercoils Heat #2 Finish (10 laps): Mike Harrison, Tyler Nicely, Michael Long, Steven Brooks, Brandon McDowell, Blaze Melton, Josh Hesson, Gary Bentley, Bradley Jameson, Kenny Carlson

Fast Shafts Heat #3 Finish (10 laps): Nick Allen, Rick Arms, Chris Arnold, David Stremme, Jeff Leka, Brent Mullins, Robbie Eilers, Gabriel Kirtley, Jim Farris, Kevin Weaver (DNS)

F.A.S.T. Heat #4 Finish (10 laps): Kyle Strickler, Allen Weisser, McKay Wenger, Trent Young, Peyton Harlow, Lucas Lee, Trey Harris, Josh Allen, Luke Wehmiller, Scott Walker, Josh Rice

Summit Racing Equipment Heat #5 Finish (10 laps): Tait Davenport, Mark Anderson, Josh Harris, Marty Lindeman, Ray Bollinger, Alan Stipp, Nick Clubb, Jeff Curl, Richie Shirey, Zach Hoffman

Hypercoils Heat #6 Finish (10 laps): Mike McKinney, Derek Losh, Devin Dixon, Jeffrey Ledford, John Clippinger, Bob Pohlman, Mark Grosvenor, Jeff Mathews, Logan Rogers, Eric Vaughn

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #1 (15 laps): Ryan Unzicker, Jeff Leka, Justin Haley, Dean Hoffman, Robbie Eilers, Steven Brooks, Jim Farris, Gary Bentley, Kenny Carlson, Matthew Mitchell, Dan Deyoung, Chris Arnold, Blaze Melton

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #2 (15 laps): Rich Dawson, Joe Rokos, Michael Long, Chris Smith, David Stremme, Bradley Jameson, Josh Hesson, Gabriel Kirtley, Garret Jameson, Brent Mullins, Brandon McDowell, Kevin Weaver (DNS)

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #3 (15 laps): McKay Wenger, Devin Dixon, Trey Harris, Peyton Harlow, Logan Rogers, Luke Wehmiller, Marty Lindeman, Mark Grosvenor, John Clippinger, Zach Hoffman, Alan Stipp, Jeff Curl, Josh Rice (DNS)

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #4 (15 laps): Trent Young, Lucas Lee, Jeffrey Ledford, Bob Pohlman, Jeff Mathews, Ray Bollinger, Richie Shirey, Eric Vaughn, Scott Walker, Josh Harris, Nick Clubb (DNS), Josh Allen (DNS)

A-Main Finish (50 laps):

FINISH CAR # DRIVER NAME

1 24H Mike Harrison

2 8K Kyle Strickler

3 7R Ryan Unzicker

4 21 Derek Losh

5 25 Tyler Nicely

6 31 Mark Anderson

7 36 Kenny Wallace

8 42 McKay Wenger

9 12L Lucas Lee

10 3L Jeff Leka

11 21A Nick Allen

12 22 Josh Harris

13 4 Ricky Arms

14 80 Rich Dawson

15 77 Joe Rokos

16 5cs Curt Spalding

17 18 Tait Davenport

18 77 Ray Bollinger

19 25w Allen Weisser

20 10y Trent Young

21 2 Devin Dixon

22 12 Jeff Curl

23 96m Mike McKinney

24 5 Alan Stipp

Race Statistics

• Entrants: 62

• Race Leaders: (Mike Harrison 1-50)

• Cautions: 2

• Red Flags: 1

• Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Provisionals: Josh Harris & Ray Bollinger

• Time of Race: 27 mins 48 secs

• Margin of Victory: 1.231 secs

• Quick Car Racing Products Fast Time Award ($100 cash): Kenny Wallace

• Allstar Performance Hard Charger Award ($100 certificate): Lucas Lee

• Maxima Racing Oil Tough Fifth Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): Tyler Nicely

• Wilwood Lucky Seven Award ($50 certificate): Kenny Wallace

• Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #1 Winner ($50 certificate): Kenny Wallace

• Hypercoil Springs Heat Race #2 (certificate for one spring): Mike Harrison

• Fast Shafts Heat Race #3 ($75 certificate): Nick Allen

• FAST Ignition Systems Heat Race #4 ($250 certificate): Kyle Strickler

• Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #5 Winner ($50 certificate): Tait Davenport

• Hypercoil Springs Heat Race #6 (certificate for one spring): Mike McKinney

• Out Pace Racing Products B-Main Awards ($75 certificate): Justin Haley, Michael Long, Trey Harris, Jeffrey Ledford

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings (after 09/01/18)

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME POINTS

1 10y Trent Young 3055

2 22 Josh Harris 2880

3 80 Rich Dawson 2270

4 55 Blaze Melton 2110

5 1s Brian Shaw 2080

6 16c John Clippinger 2035

7 18 Tait Davenport 1985

8 K7 Gabriel Kirtley 1985

9 12L Lucas Lee 1940

10 25 Tyler Nicely 1910

*Points are unofficial until close of business on the Tuesday following race day*

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Upcoming 2018 Schedule of Events

• September 2 (Sunday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 56 laps/$5,000 to win/$250 to start

• September 21-22 (Friday & Saturday) Mansfield Motor Speedway (Mansfield, OH): $10,000 to win – American Modified Series Championship Weekend

