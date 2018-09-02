Sheppard Sails to Portsmouth Score

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (September 1, 2018) – Brandon Sheppard capitalized on his success in recent years at Portsmouth Raceway Park, winning the Bob Miller Memorial presented by Pepsi on Saturday night.

Sheppard took the lead from Kyle Bronson on a lap-12 restart when Bronson jumped the cushion in turn number two. Sheppard then went unchallenged the rest of the way to take the win. Josh Richards held off Jonathan Davenport for the runner-up spot. Gregg Satterlee came from the 21st starting spot to finish fourth. Bobby Pierce rounded out the top-five.

Sheppard’s win was his fourth Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series victory of the season. “This car is awesome every time we come here. I don’t know what it is about this place. I can’t thank my crew enough, Mark, Danny, Joel, and Austin; they have worked their tails off on this car. To get to come race night in and night out with those guys is great because I know it’s not going to fall apart and we can run up front. I couldn’t do it without them,” said Sheppard.

“Thanks to all the fans for coming out tonight. I want to thank my family for all of their support. Thanks to Lucas Oil for giving us big paying races to run. Hopefully we can get another win tomorrow at Tyler County. I really didn’t know what line to run early in the race. I was moving around from high to low a little bit to figure it out.”

Richards was pleased with his second podium finish of the weekend. “That was a tough deal in turn two with that wreck with Scott [Bloomquist] getting collected in. It was pretty sketchy to get through, but we did. We had a good race with JD for several laps. Great job to Brandon and his team. We had a great car again tonight.”

Davenport continues to lead the series points standings after taking the third spot at the finish line. “I could never get a good start. I had a run on Josh there once. I really couldn’t see good enough and I couldn’t get to the cushion soon enough. We could get a good run off the corner, but we did have a good points night. We finally ran half-way decent here. I really like the facility and how the race track is laid out. I have just never been really good here. Hopefully we learned a lot tonight to get ready for the $100,000 race here in October.”

The winner’s Mark Richards Racing, Rocket Chassis is powered by an Andy Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by: Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Gunter’s Honey, Ace Metal Works, Sallack Well Services, Sunoco Race Fuels, Keyser Manufacturing and Integra Shocks.

The remainder of the top-ten finishers were: Mason Zeigler, Dennis Erb Jr., Earl Pearson Jr., Tim McCreadie, and Steve Casebolt.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Saturday, September 1, 2018

Bob Miller Memorial – presented by Pepsi

Portsmouth Raceway Park – Portsmouth, OH

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Scott Bloomquist / 13.840 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Kyle Bronson / 14.442 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Jimmy Owens, Darrell Lanigan, Jason Jameson, Shannon Thornsberry, Jackie Boggs, Delmas Conley, Gregg Satterlee

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Josh Richards, Jonathan Davenport, Bobby Pierce, Ricky Thornton Jr., Rod Conley, Audie Swartz, Don O’Neal, Scott Lemaster-DNS

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Kyle Bronson, Earl Pearson, Jr., Eddie Carrier, Jr., Chris Ferguson, Tim McCreadie, Dennis Erb, Jr., Kevin Wagner, Josh Bocook

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Brandon Sheppard, Steve Casebolt , Mason Zeigler, Shanon Buckingham, Brandon Overton, Michael Meyers, RJ Conley

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Shannon Thornsberry, Audie Swartz, Gregg Satterlee, Rod Conley, Jackie Boggs, Don O’Neal, Delmas Conley-DNS, Scott Lemaster-DNS

FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Tim McCreadie, Brandon Overton, Dennis Erb, Jr., Michael Meyers, Kevin Wagner, Josh Bocook, RJ Conley-DNS

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 4 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $12,000 2 3 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $6,500 3 7 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $4,400 4 21 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA $3,500 5 11 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $2,950 6 12 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA $2,600 7 22 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $2,200 8 6 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $2,100 9 18 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $1,900 10 8 C9 Steve Casebolt Richmond, IN $1,100 11 10 10C Eddie Carrier, Jr. Salt Rock, WV $1,075 12 1 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $1,950 13 24 4B Jackie Boggs Grayson, KY $1,025 14 9 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $1,700 15 13 12J Jason Jameson Lawrenceburg, IN $1,000 16 2 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL $1,000 17 5 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $1,800 18 20 76 Brandon Overton Evans, GA $1,000 19 15 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr. Sedgwick, KS $1,000 20 14 22F Chris Ferguson Mount Holly, NC $1,000 21 17 17T Shannon Thornsberry Martin, KY $1,000 22 16 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $1,000 23 23 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,800 24 25 B1 Josh Bocook Wheelersburg, OH $1,000 25 19 1A Audie Swartz Minford, OH $1,000

Race Statistics

Entrants: 31

Lap Leaders: Kyle Bronson (Laps 1 – 12); Brandon Sheppard (Laps 13 – 50)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Brandon Sheppard

Margin of Victory: 2.331 seconds

Cautions: Shannon Thornsberry, Don O’Neal, Shanon Buckingham, Scott Bloomquist (Lap 12); Darrell Lanigan (Lap 14); Jimmy Owens (Lap 21); Earl Pearson Jr. (Lap 31); Kyle Bronson (Lap 33)

Series Provisionals: Don O’Neal

Miller Welders Fast Time Provisional: Jackie Boggs

Portsmouth Raceway Park Provisionals: Josh Bocook

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Gregg Satterlee (Advanced 17 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Earl Pearson Jr.

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Brandon Sheppard

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Mason Zeigler

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Robbie Allen (Gregg Satterlee)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Kyle Bronson (Lap #2 – 14.6717 seconds)

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Brandon Sheppard (38 Laps)

Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Ricky Thornton

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Scott Bloomquist

Time of Race: 32 minutes 03 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 6990 $233,608.79 2 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 6815 $155,489.67 3 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 6705 $200,052.58 4 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 6585 $340,714.50 5 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 6410 $118,275.00 6 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 6330 $167,507.90 7 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 6320 $110,533.49 8 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 6255 $112,358.79 9 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 5850 $89,997.00 10 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 5835 $105,567.95 11 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 5825 $121,325.00 12 25Z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA 5710 $70,964.97 13 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 5600 $60,662.31 14 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 5525 $74,975.00

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*