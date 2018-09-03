BALLOU TAKES THE CHALLENGE AT TRI-STATE

Haubstadt, IN – September 2, 2018 – Robert Ballou was ready for the Labor Day Weekend Challenge at Tri-State Speedway Sunday night. He claimed his second victory of the season in racing with the Hoosier Tire Midwest Sprint Car Series. Ballou started ootside pole, grabbed the lead, and found the fastest line around the quarter mile oval.

The green light was on and it stayed on all 30 laps. There was racing throughout the 21 car field. Two or three distinct packs of cars formed. But up front there was only Ballou. The feature was over quickly without the experience of a caution. Ballou took the checkered flag having built up an impressive eight second lead.

The Ballou Motorsports Ott powered BOSS sprint car is sponsored by Dickinson Farms and Deatonâ€™s Waterfront Service. The Rocklin, California, driver is now tied for third on the MSCS All Time Wins list with 14 victories.

Defending 2017 Challenge winner Kyle Cummins became the last challenger during the feature. He started tenth on the field and worked his way forward in quest of a repeat victory. He had moved up to second by lap 24 after getting by MSCS Points leader Carson Short.

Short slipped back to fourth handicapped by a broken shock. Josh Hodges who races out of Albuquerque, NM, took third. Chase Stockon rounded out the top five. The immense effort by Kyle Cummins earned him the Keizer Aluminum Wheels Hard Charger of the Race Award.

Pole sitter Dakota Jackson led the second five to the finish line.

Only nine drivers avoided being lapped by Ballou. Donny Brackett finished seventh in the feature followed by fast qualifier Stephen Schnapf, Brandon Mattox, and Critter Malone. Chet Williams collected the Wilwood Tuff Brakes Award in finishing eleventh,

The three sprint car heat races were victories for Dakota Jackson, Robert Ballou, and Carson Short. Stephen Schnapf won the B Main in which he competed after experiencing problems early in the first heat race. Newcomer Chayse Hayhurst claimed the last feature transfer with a fifth place finish in the B.

The UMP Modifieds were 34 strong in support of a program with a built in bonus. They competed in the regular show paying $1,000 to win the feature and also in a make-up feature for the rained-out Summit Modified Nationals event from June 24th paying $1,500 to win.

Zack Fair won the regular feature that concluded the nightâ€™s racing activity. Dave Beck, Brandon McDowell, Stan Beadles, and Mark Lamont finished in the top five. Heats were won by Matt Lane, Dave Beck, Zack Fair, and Dustin Beck. Jerry Davis won the B Main.

Brandon McDowell won the Summit Modified feature held at the beginning of the program. McDowell persevered despite having to face two late race restarts when a yellow came out with a lap to go. Dave Beck, Dustin Beck, Zack Fair, and John Clippinger rounded out the top five.

The next event at Tri-State Speedway and for MSCS will be the Haubstadt Hustler on September 15. The event is co-sanctioned with USAC. $10,000 will go to the winner. It is the biggest purse of the season. If a rain date should be needed, it will be Sunday September 16. The UMP Modifieds will also be racing.

Provided as News and Information for MSCS & Tri-State Speedway.

SUMMARY

Tri-State Speedway at Haubstadt, IN

Labor Day Weekend Challenge

September 2, 2018

Hoosier Tire MSCS Sprint Cars (27 Entries):

Overall Top Qualifier – 61M Stephen Schnapf, 13.653 seconds First Heat – 3 Dakota Jackson, 28 Brandon Mattox, 17 Kendall Ruble, 3C Kyle Cummins

_________63 Josh Cunningham, 99 Alec Sipes, 20 Chayse Hayhurst, 5-o Daron Clayton, _________61M Stephen Schnapf Second Heat – 12 Robert Ballou, 7 Critter Malone, 74x Josh Hodges, 32 Chase Stockon, ___________ 98 Brandon Morin, 14J Jadon Rogers, 11 James Lyerla, 45 Eric Perrott, ___________ 37 Dave Gross Third Heat – 21 Carson Short, 4B Donny Brackett, 38 Chet Williams, 5K Kent Schmidt, __________ 70 Jordan Kinser, 10 Aric Gentry, 76 Charlie Belden Jr., 27 Brian Wallace, __________ 36 Collin Ambrose DNS B Main – 61M Stephen Schnapf, 14J Jadon Rogers, 11 James Lyerla, 10 Aric Gentry, _______ 20 Chayse Hayhurst, 99 Alec Sipes, 27 Brian Wallace, 45 Eric Perrott, _______ 76 Charlie Belden Jr., 37 Dave Gross Feature (30 Laps) – 12 Robert Ballou, 3C Kyle Cummins, 74X Josh Hodges, _______________ 21 Carson Short, 32 Chase Stockon, 3 Dakota Jackson, _______________ 4B Donny Brackett, 61M Stephen Schnapf, 28 Brandon Mattox, _______________ 7 Critter Malone, 38 Chet Williams, 70 Jordan Kinser, _______________ 5K Kent Schmidt, 17 Kendall Ruble, 14J Jadon Rogers, _______________ 98 Brandon Morin, 11 James Lyerla, 10 Aric Gentry, _______________ 20 Chayse Hayhurst, 45 Eric Perrott, 63 Josh Cunningham

UMP Open Wheel Modifieds (34 Entries):

Overall Top Qualifier – Brandon McDowell, 15.696 seconds First Heat – 32 Matt Lane, 7 Mark Lamont, 16c John Clippinger, _________ 41 Lance Foreman Second Heat – 11 Dave Beck, 99 Hunt Gossum, mB4 Marty Lindeman, ___________ 93 Brayden Watson Third Heat – 95z Zack Fair, 84 Stan Beadles, 4R Blake Roberson, __________ 87 Samantha Beadles Fourth Heat – 75 Dustin Beck, 18 Brandon McDowell, 29J Jordan Weaver, __________ 5B Don Brantley B Main – 27 Jerry Davis, 7D Michael Sabatino, 95 Larry Anderson, _______ 91 Jason Kibby, 55 Justin Jones Feature (25 Laps) – 95z Zack Fair, 11 Dave Beck, 18 Brandon McDowell, _______________ 84 Stan Beadles, 7 Mark Lamont, mB4 Marty Lindeman, _______________ 29J Jordan Weaver, 16c John Clippinger, 41 Lance Foreman, _______________ 27 Jerry Davis, 93W Brayden Watson, 95 Larry Anderson, _______________ 32 Matt Lane, 75 Dustin Beck, 99 Hunt Gossum, _______________ 7D Michael Sabitino, 4R Blake Roberson, 87 Samantha Beadles, _______________ 91 Jason Kibby

Summit Modified Nationals:

Make-Up Feature (25 Laps) – 18 Brandon McDowell, 11 Dave Beck, 75 Dustin Beck, ______________ 95Z Zack Fair, 16C John Clippinger, 84 Stan Beadles, ______________ 7 Mark Lamont, 41 Lance Foreman, mB4 Marty Lindeman, ______________ 62K Joel Jenson, 57 Matt Hines, 95 Larry Anderson, ______________ 55W Lucas Wehmiller, 5B Don Brantley, 93W Brayden Watson, ______________ 81 Mark Cole, 81c Chris Cole, 15 Brandon Justus, ______________ 87 Samantha Beadles, 3M Tres Mehler