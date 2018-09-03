Lake Ozark Speedway Results – 9/2/18

Sammy Swindell Sweeps The Lake Ozark 360 Nationals presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps

Bryan Hulbert – ELDON, Mo. (September 2, 2018) Leading every lap in Saturday’s 41 lap Feature Event, Sammy Swindell completed the weekend sweep of the Lake Ozark Speedway 360 Nationals presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com.

Collecting a cool $10,000 for his 20th career victory with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com, Swindell again raced across the finish line with a near half-track advantage in the A.G. Rains owned No. 3s.

“The track was a bit different tonight. We just made a couple small changes from what we didn’t like the other night and the car was actually better than it was last night,” stated the wily veteran.

“Once I got to lapped cars, it was a little bit tough. They were running pretty hard and running two and three deep when we’d catch them but this thing would go anywhere I wanted to go so I could go where they weren’t. I was just trying to save the car and save the tires as long as I could, and when we got to 10 go, I just let it eat.”

Beating out Kyle Bellm on the opening lap with Derek Hagar following to second, the caution lights blinked on with two laps complete as Tyler Utz rolled to a stop just off the edge of the track entering turn three. Pulling the No. 9jr on the restart, Sammy’s progress was slowed again with 17 laps to run as Paul Nienhiser snagged the berm, in turn, four, snapping his No, 9x around.

Restarting with a gaggle of lapped cars in the mix, Hagar picked off half the slower crowd before the caution flew again on Lap 31 for Kyle Bellm.

With four lapped cars running between Swindell and Hagar, the battle was working through the field as Brian Brown began rallying through the lineup with Seth Bergman in tow. Also having to contend with the myriad of lapped traffic, Brown had the wing in the truck as he closed on Hagar with less than five laps to go.

Both still not able to make up any ground on Swindell, the CP-Carrillo No. 3s collected his fifth Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com victory of the season. Derek Hagar held on for runner-up honors with Brian Brown rolling to third from eighth.

Seth Bergman in fourth made up more ground in the chase for the championship with the Corridor Electric No. 23 now only 16 points away from the lead. The top-five wrapped up with Jonathan Cornell.

Nearly getting tipped on the opening lap, Sam Hafertepe, Jr fell back to nearly 15th before rallying back to sixth in the Hills racing No. 15h. Travis Rilat in seventh was followed by Tyler Thomas with Wayne Johnson and Jamie Ball completing the top-ten.

Putting up extra money for the Hard Charger, Johnny Herrera advanced eight positions and for that, collected $500 from Searsboro Telephone, Co. plus another $125 from Schure Built Suspension.

Heat Races numbered six with wins going to Wayne Johnson, Seth Bergman, Tim Crawley, Scott Bogucki, Jamie Ball, and Johnny Herrera. Qualifiers were topped by Matt Covington, Sam Hafertepe, Jr,, and Brian Brown. A trio of B-Features were topped by Blake Hahn, Tim Crawley, and Sean McClelland.

Another five-figure payday awaits the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com in the “Show Me State” as the Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial is set for September 20, 21, and 22 at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo. Tickets for the three-night affair are on sale at http://www.lucasoilspeedway.com.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the nearly 150 races across the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

360 Sprints – Winged

ASCS National with ASCS Warrior Region