Lake Ozark Speedway Results – 9/2/18

Sammy Swindell Sweeps The Lake Ozark 360 Nationals presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps
Bryan Hulbert – ELDON, Mo. (September 2, 2018) Leading every lap in Saturday’s 41 lap Feature Event, Sammy Swindell completed the weekend sweep of the Lake Ozark Speedway 360 Nationals presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com.
Collecting a cool $10,000 for his 20th career victory with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com, Swindell again raced across the finish line with a near half-track advantage in the A.G. Rains owned No. 3s.
“The track was a bit different tonight. We just made a couple small changes from what we didn’t like the other night and the car was actually better than it was last night,” stated the wily veteran.
“Once I got to lapped cars, it was a little bit tough. They were running pretty hard and running two and three deep when we’d catch them but this thing would go anywhere I wanted to go so I could go where they weren’t. I was just trying to save the car and save the tires as long as I could, and when we got to 10 go, I just let it eat.”
Beating out Kyle Bellm on the opening lap with Derek Hagar following to second, the caution lights blinked on with two laps complete as Tyler Utz rolled to a stop just off the edge of the track entering turn three. Pulling the No. 9jr on the restart, Sammy’s progress was slowed again with 17 laps to run as Paul Nienhiser snagged the berm, in turn, four, snapping his No, 9x around.
Restarting with a gaggle of lapped cars in the mix, Hagar picked off half the slower crowd before the caution flew again on Lap 31 for Kyle Bellm.
With four lapped cars running between Swindell and Hagar, the battle was working through the field as Brian Brown began rallying through the lineup with Seth Bergman in tow. Also having to contend with the myriad of lapped traffic, Brown had the wing in the truck as he closed on Hagar with less than five laps to go.
Both still not able to make up any ground on Swindell, the CP-Carrillo No. 3s collected his fifth Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com victory of the season. Derek Hagar held on for runner-up honors with Brian Brown rolling to third from eighth.
Seth Bergman in fourth made up more ground in the chase for the championship with the Corridor Electric No. 23 now only 16 points away from the lead. The top-five wrapped up with Jonathan Cornell.
Nearly getting tipped on the opening lap, Sam Hafertepe, Jr fell back to nearly 15th before rallying back to sixth in the Hills racing No. 15h. Travis Rilat in seventh was followed by Tyler Thomas with Wayne Johnson and Jamie Ball completing the top-ten.
Putting up extra money for the Hard Charger, Johnny Herrera advanced eight positions and for that, collected $500 from Searsboro Telephone, Co. plus another $125 from Schure Built Suspension.
Heat Races numbered six with wins going to Wayne Johnson, Seth Bergman, Tim Crawley, Scott Bogucki, Jamie Ball, and Johnny Herrera. Qualifiers were topped by Matt Covington, Sam Hafertepe, Jr,, and Brian Brown. A trio of B-Features were topped by Blake Hahn, Tim Crawley, and Sean McClelland.
Another five-figure payday awaits the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com in the “Show Me State” as the Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial is set for September 20, 21, and 22 at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo. Tickets for the three-night affair are on sale at http://www.lucasoilspeedway.com.
For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the nearly 150 races across the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).
360 Sprints – Winged
A Feature
41 laps | 00:10:10.103
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Sammy Swindell
|Germantown, TN
|3S
|2
|2
|Derek Hagar
|Marion, AR
|9JR
|3
|8
|Brian Brown
|Grain Valley, MO
|21B
|4
|6
|Seth Bergman
|Snohomish, WA
|23
|5
|9
|Jonathan Cornell
|Sedalia, MO
|28C
|6
|7
|Sam Hafertepe Jr
|Sunnyvale, TX
|15H
|7
|10
|Travis Rilat
|Forney, TX
|1
|8
|3
|Tyler Thomas
|Collinsville, OK
|91T
|9
|5
|Wayne Johnson
|Oklahoma City, OK
|2C
|10
|11
|Jamie Ball
|Knoxville, IA
|5J
|11
|12
|Matt Covington
|Glenpool, OK
|95
|12
|20
|Johnny Herrera
|Albuquerque, NM
|45X
|13
|19
|Sean McClelland
|Tulsa, OK
|22S
|14
|17
|Blake Hahn
|Sapulpa, OK
|52
|15
|24
|Scott Bogucki
|Mclaren Vale, SA
|28
|16
|14
|Harli White
|Lindsay, OK
|17W
|17
|13
|Paul Nienhiser
|Chapin, IL
|9X
|18
|23
|Skylar Gee
|Leduc, AB
|99
|19
|21
|Nicholas Howard
|Lawrence, KS
|37H
|20
|15
|Evan Martin
|Lohman, MO
|4
|21 (DNF)
|1
|Kyle Bellm
|Nixa, MO
|14K
|22 (DNF)
|22
|Tyler Blank
|California, MO
|75
|23 (DNF)
|25
|Randy Martin
|California, MO
|14
|24 (DNF)
|16
|Miles Paulus
|Marshall, MO
|21
|25 (DNF)
|18
|Tim Crawley
|Benton, AR
|1X
|26 (DNF)
|26
|Tyler Utz
|Sedalia, MO
|3V
B Feature 1
12 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Blake Hahn
|Sapulpa, OK
|52
|2
|2
|Johnny Herrera
|Albuquerque, NM
|45X
|3
|3
|Scott Bogucki
|Mclaren Vale, SA
|28
|4
|4
|Skylar Gee
|Leduc, AB
|99
|5
|6
|Ben Brown
|Marshall, MO
|49B
|6
|7
|Tyler Utz
|Sedalia, MO
|3V
|7
|9
|Dustin Barks
|Farmington, MO
|22
|8
|5
|Nathan Ryun
|Higginsville, MO
|18X
|9
|8
|Alex Hill
|Six Nations, ON
|77X
|10
|12
|Jeff Wingate
|Centertown, MO
|8
|11
|10
|Wyatt Burks
|Topeka, KS
|9M
|12
|11
|Danny Thoman
|Lexington, MO
|27
B Feature 2
12 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Tim Crawley
|Benton, AR
|1X
|2
|3
|Nicholas Howard
|Lawrence, KS
|37H
|3
|5
|Ayrton Gennetten
|Versailles, MO
|3
|4
|4
|Roger Crockett
|Broken Arrow, OK
|11
|5
|7
|Randy Martin
|California, MO
|14
|6
|9
|Forrest Sutherland
|Cherryvale, KS
|85
|7
|2
|Cody Baker
|Lone Jack, MO
|38
|8
|10
|Aidan Roosevans
|O’ Fallon, IL
|6A
|9
|8
|Matt Close
|Lamonte, MO
|5
|10
|6
|Billy Butler
|Sacramento, CA
|57
|11
|11
|Rusty Potter
|Boonville, MO
|3P
|DNS
|–
|Broc Elliott
|California, MO
|75E
B Feature 3
12 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Sean McClelland
|Tulsa, OK
|22S
|2
|3
|Tyler Blank
|California, MO
|75
|3
|4
|Chris Martin
|Ankeny, IA
|44
|4
|1
|Tony Bruce Jr
|Liberal, KS
|86
|5
|6
|Brad Ryun
|Lexington, MO
|1XX
|6
|9
|Lanny Carpenter
|Clarksburg, MO
|43
|7
|10
|Bailey Elliott
|California, MO
|99B
|8
|8
|Curtis Evans
|Norborne, MO
|1P
|9 (DNF)
|7
|Mason Daniel
|Springville, CA
|33M
|DNS
|–
|Taylor Walton
|Warrensburg, MO
|0
|DNS
|–
|Brady Barker
|New Berlin, IL
|007
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|6
|Wayne Johnson
|Oklahoma City, OK
|2C
|2
|1
|Tony Bruce Jr
|Liberal, KS
|86
|3
|7
|Jonathan Cornell
|Sedalia, MO
|28C
|4
|4
|Blake Hahn
|Sapulpa, OK
|52
|5
|8
|Miles Paulus
|Marshall, MO
|21
|6
|5
|Mason Daniel
|Springville, CA
|33M
|7
|2
|Bailey Elliott
|California, MO
|99B
|8 (DNF)
|3
|Brady Barker
|New Berlin, IL
|007
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|6
|Seth Bergman
|Snohomish, WA
|23
|2
|2
|Harli White
|Lindsay, OK
|17W
|3
|1
|Cody Baker
|Lone Jack, MO
|38
|4
|5
|Tyler Blank
|California, MO
|75
|5
|8
|Ben Brown
|Marshall, MO
|49B
|6
|7
|Tyler Utz
|Sedalia, MO
|3V
|7
|3
|Lanny Carpenter
|Clarksburg, MO
|43
|8
|4
|Rusty Potter
|Boonville, MO
|3P
Heat 3
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Tim Crawley
|Benton, AR
|1X
|2
|4
|Travis Rilat
|Forney, TX
|1
|3
|3
|Sean McClelland
|Tulsa, OK
|22S
|4
|6
|Matt Covington
|Glenpool, OK
|95
|5
|5
|Chris Martin
|Ankeny, IA
|44
|6
|7
|Randy Martin
|California, MO
|14
|7
|2
|Danny Thoman
|Lexington, MO
|27
|8
|8
|Wyatt Burks
|Topeka, KS
|9M
Heat 4
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Scott Bogucki
|Mclaren Vale, SA
|28
|2
|3
|Sam Hafertepe Jr
|Sunnyvale, TX
|15H
|3
|5
|Brian Brown
|Grain Valley, MO
|21B
|4
|2
|Ayrton Gennetten
|Versailles, MO
|3
|5
|6
|Billy Butler
|Sacramento, CA
|57
|6
|4
|Alex Hill
|Six Nations, ON
|77X
|7
|7
|Dustin Barks
|Farmington, MO
|22
|8
|8
|Aidan Roosevans
|O’ Fallon, IL
|6A
Heat 5
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Jamie Ball
|Knoxville, IA
|5J
|2
|4
|Nicholas Howard
|Lawrence, KS
|37H
|3
|8
|Paul Nienhiser
|Chapin, IL
|9X
|4
|6
|Evan Martin
|Lohman, MO
|4
|5
|5
|Brad Ryun
|Lexington, MO
|1XX
|6
|2
|Curtis Evans
|Norborne, MO
|1P
|7
|7
|Forrest Sutherland
|Cherryvale, KS
|85
|8
|1
|Jeff Wingate
|Centertown, MO
|8
Heat 6
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Johnny Herrera
|Albuquerque, NM
|45X
|2
|2
|Nathan Ryun
|Higginsville, MO
|18X
|3
|3
|Roger Crockett
|Broken Arrow, OK
|11
|4
|5
|Skylar Gee
|Leduc, AB
|99
|5
|6
|Taylor Walton
|Warrensburg, MO
|0
|6
|4
|Matt Close
|Lamonte, MO
|5
|DNS
|–
|Broc Elliott
|California, MO
|75E
Qualifier 1
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Matt Covington
|Glenpool, OK
|95
|2
|2
|Harli White
|Lindsay, OK
|17W
|3
|6
|Wayne Johnson
|Oklahoma City, OK
|2C
|4
|5
|Jamie Ball
|Knoxville, IA
|5J
|5
|9
|Blake Hahn
|Sapulpa, OK
|52
|6
|3
|Johnny Herrera
|Albuquerque, NM
|45X
|7
|8
|Tyler Blank
|California, MO
|75
|8
|4
|Nicholas Howard
|Lawrence, KS
|37H
|9
|10
|Ayrton Gennetten
|Versailles, MO
|3
|10
|7
|Ben Brown
|Marshall, MO
|49B
Qualifier 2
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Sam Hafertepe Jr
|Sunnyvale, TX
|15H
|2
|1
|Evan Martin
|Lohman, MO
|4
|3
|5
|Jonathan Cornell
|Sedalia, MO
|28C
|4
|6
|Seth Bergman
|Snohomish, WA
|23
|5
|4
|Tim Crawley
|Benton, AR
|1X
|6
|7
|Sean McClelland
|Tulsa, OK
|22S
|7
|8
|Skylar Gee
|Leduc, AB
|99
|8
|10
|Chris Martin
|Ankeny, IA
|44
|9
|2
|Nathan Ryun
|Higginsville, MO
|18X
|10
|9
|Billy Butler
|Sacramento, CA
|57
Qualifier 3
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Brian Brown
|Grain Valley, MO
|21B
|2
|1
|Miles Paulus
|Marshall, MO
|21
|3
|5
|Travis Rilat
|Forney, TX
|1
|4
|2
|Tony Bruce Jr
|Liberal, KS
|86
|5
|6
|Paul Nienhiser
|Chapin, IL
|9X
|6
|8
|Cody Baker
|Lone Jack, MO
|38
|7
|4
|Scott Bogucki
|Mclaren Vale, SA
|28
|8
|7
|Roger Crockett
|Broken Arrow, OK
|11
|9
|9
|Taylor Walton
|Warrensburg, MO
|0
|10
|10
|Brad Ryun
|Lexington, MO
|1XX
Klaasmeyer Leads KKM Podium Sweep at Lake Ozark
Eldon, MO – Picking up his sixth POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League victory of 2018, Tucker Klaasmeyer led a Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports podium sweep at Lake Ozark Speedway. Starting outside the front row,
Klaasmeyer lead the opening lap over pole sitter Kyle Craker and Tyler Thomas in third. As the field began to search for grooves, the topside of the high-banked third mile appeared to be the quickest way around.
With four laps down, Kyle Craker caused the action to come to a stop after clipping the outside wall and flipping wildly. He was alright, but the damaged sustained to his machine was enough to sideline him for the remainder of the event. Resuming racing, Tanner Carrick hounded Klaasmeyer as Logan Seavey worked his way through the field from his eighth place starting position towards Tyler Thomas in third.
11 laps later, the caution flew again, this time for Karter Sarff who cut a right rear down. Stacking the field back up, Klaasmeyer again held off Carrick as Seavey searched for ground to gain on third place Tyler Thomas. Pushing into third and past Thomas, Seavey took the spot and with 23 laps down, Karsyn Elledge brought out the caution as her machine sat spun in turn four.
Returning to a two-lap shootout, Klaasmeyer deflected any chance that Carrick had at the lead, as Seavey slipped past Carrick for second. Tyler Thomas finished fourth with Ryan Robinson in fifth.
“That was a really fun race,” commented Tucker Klaasmeyer. “I was starting to get a little nervous on needing to make a late race lane change, but I just felt too good up there to change anything. I could put that thing anywhere tonight. Al had that thing on lock. This is awesome. Picking up six wins in a year and leading the points this late in the year is great. Getting them all throughout the year and not just one patch throughout the season is nice. I’m looking forward to next week.”
“Overall, the track crew gave us a great racetrack tonight, so hat’s off to them,” said Logan Seavey. “Once again, the KKM sweep the podium of the show. This shows how good these racecars are. They’re so fun to drive and on a good racetrack like this with two grooves, it makes it a lot of fun. We all basically run identical racecars and are all trying to rip the fence. It’s tough to gain ground when it’s your teammates you’re racing against.”
“It was a pretty good weekend,” stated Tanner Carrick. “A good start to six nights of racing for us. We’ll get ready for the next four nights and see if we can carry this momentum into it.”
Midgets
A Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Tucker Klaasmeyer
|Paola, KS
|27
|2
|8
|Logan Seavey
|Sutter, CA
|67
|3
|3
|Tanner Carrick
|Lincoln, CA
|71K
|4
|4
|Tyler Thomas
|Collinsville, OK
|91T
|5
|5
|Ryan Robinson
|Foresthill, CA
|71
|6
|6
|Holly Shelton
|Gold River, CA
|67K
|7
|7
|Zach Daum
|Pocahontas, IL
|5D
|8
|14
|Maria Cofer
|Macdoel, CA
|57
|9
|12
|Blake Carrick
|Lincoln, CA
|79
|10
|11
|Michelle Decker
|Guthrie, OK
|4M
|11
|20
|Sam Johnson
|St Peters, MO
|72
|12
|9
|Jake Neuman
|New Berlin, IL
|3N
|13
|13
|Kory Schudy
|Springfield, MO
|28
|14
|19
|Hank Davis
|Sand Springs, OK
|42
|15
|21
|Holley Hollan
|Tulsa, OK
|14JR
|16
|16
|Karsyn Elledge
|Mooresville, NC
|83
|17
|15
|Andrew Felker
|Carl Junction, MO
|56X
|18
|10
|JD Black
|Grain Valley, MO
|7JR
|19
|18
|Karter Sarff
|Mason City, IL
|21KS
|20
|22
|Austin Brown
|Millstadt, IL
|7F
|21
|1
|Kyle Craker
|Harrisburg, PA
|85
|DNS
|–
|Chance Morton
|Coweta, OK
|7M
B Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Chance Morton
|Coweta, OK
|7M
|2
|1
|Karter Sarff
|Mason City, IL
|21KS
|3
|6
|Hank Davis
|Sand Springs, OK
|42
|4
|7
|Sam Johnson
|St Peters, MO
|72
|5
|4
|Holley Hollan
|Tulsa, OK
|14JR
|6
|5
|Austin Brown
|Millstadt, IL
|7F
|7
|10
|Presley Truedson
|Kennedy, MN
|5T
|8
|8
|Tyler Vantoll
|Belleville, IL
|30T
|DNS
|–
|Chase Porter
|St. Joseph, MO
|81
|DNS
|–
|Brendon Wiseley
|Sand Springs, OK
|721
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Ryan Robinson
|Foresthill, CA
|71
|2
|2
|Logan Seavey
|Sutter, CA
|67
|3
|5
|Zach Daum
|Pocahontas, IL
|5D
|4
|4
|Blake Carrick
|Lincoln, CA
|79
|5
|6
|Kory Schudy
|Springfield, MO
|28
|6
|3
|Karter Sarff
|Mason City, IL
|21KS
|7
|8
|Karsyn Elledge
|Mooresville, NC
|83
|8
|9
|Hank Davis
|Sand Springs, OK
|42
|9 (DNF)
|7
|Brendon Wiseley
|Sand Springs, OK
|721
Heat 2
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Tucker Klaasmeyer
|Paola, KS
|27
|2
|5
|Tanner Carrick
|Lincoln, CA
|71K
|3
|4
|Jake Neuman
|New Berlin, IL
|3N
|4
|8
|Holly Shelton
|Gold River, CA
|67K
|5
|2
|Andrew Felker
|Carl Junction, MO
|56X
|6
|1
|Holley Hollan
|Tulsa, OK
|14JR
|7
|6
|Austin Brown
|Millstadt, IL
|7F
|8
|9
|Sam Johnson
|St Peters, MO
|72
|9
|7
|Presley Truedson
|Kennedy, MN
|5T
Heat 3
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|5
|Kyle Craker
|Harrisburg, PA
|85
|2
|4
|Tyler Thomas
|Collinsville, OK
|91T
|3
|2
|Michelle Decker
|Guthrie, OK
|4M
|4
|1
|Maria Cofer
|Macdoel, CA
|57
|5
|8
|JD Black
|Grain Valley, MO
|7JR
|6
|3
|Chase Porter
|St. Joseph, MO
|81
|7
|7
|Chance Morton
|Coweta, OK
|7M
|8
|6
|Tyler Vantoll
|Belleville, IL
|30T