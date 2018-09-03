Home --> Sprint Car & Midget News --> American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News --> Lake Ozark Speedway Results – 9/2/18

Lake Ozark Speedway Results – 9/2/18

Sammy Swindell Sweeps The Lake Ozark 360 Nationals presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps

Bryan Hulbert – ELDON, Mo. (September 2, 2018) Leading every lap in Saturday’s 41 lap Feature Event, Sammy Swindell completed the weekend sweep of the Lake Ozark Speedway 360 Nationals presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com.

Collecting a cool $10,000 for his 20th career victory with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com, Swindell again raced across the finish line with a near half-track advantage in the A.G. Rains owned No. 3s.

“The track was a bit different tonight. We just made a couple small changes from what we didn’t like the other night and the car was actually better than it was last night,” stated the wily veteran.

“Once I got to lapped cars, it was a little bit tough. They were running pretty hard and running two and three deep when we’d catch them but this thing would go anywhere I wanted to go so I could go where they weren’t. I was just trying to save the car and save the tires as long as I could, and when we got to 10 go, I just let it eat.”

Beating out Kyle Bellm on the opening lap with Derek Hagar following to second, the caution lights blinked on with two laps complete as Tyler Utz rolled to a stop just off the edge of the track entering turn three. Pulling the No. 9jr on the restart, Sammy’s progress was slowed again with 17 laps to run as Paul Nienhiser snagged the berm, in turn, four, snapping his No, 9x around.

Restarting with a gaggle of lapped cars in the mix, Hagar picked off half the slower crowd before the caution flew again on Lap 31 for Kyle Bellm.

With four lapped cars running between Swindell and Hagar, the battle was working through the field as Brian Brown began rallying through the lineup with Seth Bergman in tow. Also having to contend with the myriad of lapped traffic, Brown had the wing in the truck as he closed on Hagar with less than five laps to go.

Both still not able to make up any ground on Swindell, the CP-Carrillo No. 3s collected his fifth Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com victory of the season. Derek Hagar held on for runner-up honors with Brian Brown rolling to third from eighth.

Seth Bergman in fourth made up more ground in the chase for the championship with the Corridor Electric No. 23 now only 16 points away from the lead. The top-five wrapped up with Jonathan Cornell.

Nearly getting tipped on the opening lap, Sam Hafertepe, Jr fell back to nearly 15th before rallying back to sixth in the Hills racing No. 15h. Travis Rilat in seventh was followed by Tyler Thomas with Wayne Johnson and Jamie Ball completing the top-ten.

Putting up extra money for the Hard Charger, Johnny Herrera advanced eight positions and for that, collected $500 from Searsboro Telephone, Co. plus another $125 from Schure Built Suspension.

Heat Races numbered six with wins going to Wayne Johnson, Seth Bergman, Tim Crawley, Scott Bogucki, Jamie Ball, and Johnny Herrera. Qualifiers were topped by Matt Covington, Sam Hafertepe, Jr,, and Brian Brown. A trio of B-Features were topped by Blake Hahn, Tim Crawley, and Sean McClelland.

Another five-figure payday awaits the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com in the “Show Me State” as the Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial is set for September 20, 21, and 22 at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo. Tickets for the three-night affair are on sale at http://www.lucasoilspeedway.com.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the nearly 150 races across the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

360 Sprints – Winged

ASCS National with ASCS Warrior Region

A Feature

41 laps | 00:10:10.103

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Sammy Swindell Germantown, TN 3S
2 2 Derek Hagar Marion, AR 9JR
3 8 Brian Brown Grain Valley, MO 21B
4 6 Seth Bergman Snohomish, WA 23
5 9 Jonathan Cornell Sedalia, MO 28C
6 7 Sam Hafertepe Jr Sunnyvale, TX 15H
7 10 Travis Rilat Forney, TX 1
8 3 Tyler Thomas Collinsville, OK 91T
9 5 Wayne Johnson Oklahoma City, OK 2C
10 11 Jamie Ball Knoxville, IA 5J
11 12 Matt Covington Glenpool, OK 95
12 20 Johnny Herrera Albuquerque, NM 45X
13 19 Sean McClelland Tulsa, OK 22S
14 17 Blake Hahn Sapulpa, OK 52
15 24 Scott Bogucki Mclaren Vale, SA 28
16 14 Harli White Lindsay, OK 17W
17 13 Paul Nienhiser Chapin, IL 9X
18 23 Skylar Gee Leduc, AB 99
19 21 Nicholas Howard Lawrence, KS 37H
20 15 Evan Martin Lohman, MO 4
21 (DNF) 1 Kyle Bellm Nixa, MO 14K
22 (DNF) 22 Tyler Blank California, MO 75
23 (DNF) 25 Randy Martin California, MO 14
24 (DNF) 16 Miles Paulus Marshall, MO 21
25 (DNF) 18 Tim Crawley Benton, AR 1X
26 (DNF) 26 Tyler Utz Sedalia, MO 3V

B Feature 1

12 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Blake Hahn Sapulpa, OK 52
2 2 Johnny Herrera Albuquerque, NM 45X
3 3 Scott Bogucki Mclaren Vale, SA 28
4 4 Skylar Gee Leduc, AB 99
5 6 Ben Brown Marshall, MO 49B
6 7 Tyler Utz Sedalia, MO 3V
7 9 Dustin Barks Farmington, MO 22
8 5 Nathan Ryun Higginsville, MO 18X
9 8 Alex Hill Six Nations, ON 77X
10 12 Jeff Wingate Centertown, MO 8
11 10 Wyatt Burks Topeka, KS 9M
12 11 Danny Thoman Lexington, MO 27

B Feature 2

12 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Tim Crawley Benton, AR 1X
2 3 Nicholas Howard Lawrence, KS 37H
3 5 Ayrton Gennetten Versailles, MO 3
4 4 Roger Crockett Broken Arrow, OK 11
5 7 Randy Martin California, MO 14
6 9 Forrest Sutherland Cherryvale, KS 85
7 2 Cody Baker Lone Jack, MO 38
8 10 Aidan Roosevans O’ Fallon, IL 6A
9 8 Matt Close Lamonte, MO 5
10 6 Billy Butler Sacramento, CA 57
11 11 Rusty Potter Boonville, MO 3P
DNS Broc Elliott California, MO 75E

B Feature 3

12 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Sean McClelland Tulsa, OK 22S
2 3 Tyler Blank California, MO 75
3 4 Chris Martin Ankeny, IA 44
4 1 Tony Bruce Jr Liberal, KS 86
5 6 Brad Ryun Lexington, MO 1XX
6 9 Lanny Carpenter Clarksburg, MO 43
7 10 Bailey Elliott California, MO 99B
8 8 Curtis Evans Norborne, MO 1P
9 (DNF) 7 Mason Daniel Springville, CA 33M
DNS Taylor Walton Warrensburg, MO 0
DNS Brady Barker New Berlin, IL 007

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 6 Wayne Johnson Oklahoma City, OK 2C
2 1 Tony Bruce Jr Liberal, KS 86
3 7 Jonathan Cornell Sedalia, MO 28C
4 4 Blake Hahn Sapulpa, OK 52
5 8 Miles Paulus Marshall, MO 21
6 5 Mason Daniel Springville, CA 33M
7 2 Bailey Elliott California, MO 99B
8 (DNF) 3 Brady Barker New Berlin, IL 007

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 6 Seth Bergman Snohomish, WA 23
2 2 Harli White Lindsay, OK 17W
3 1 Cody Baker Lone Jack, MO 38
4 5 Tyler Blank California, MO 75
5 8 Ben Brown Marshall, MO 49B
6 7 Tyler Utz Sedalia, MO 3V
7 3 Lanny Carpenter Clarksburg, MO 43
8 4 Rusty Potter Boonville, MO 3P

Heat 3

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Tim Crawley Benton, AR 1X
2 4 Travis Rilat Forney, TX 1
3 3 Sean McClelland Tulsa, OK 22S
4 6 Matt Covington Glenpool, OK 95
5 5 Chris Martin Ankeny, IA 44
6 7 Randy Martin California, MO 14
7 2 Danny Thoman Lexington, MO 27
8 8 Wyatt Burks Topeka, KS 9M

Heat 4

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Scott Bogucki Mclaren Vale, SA 28
2 3 Sam Hafertepe Jr Sunnyvale, TX 15H
3 5 Brian Brown Grain Valley, MO 21B
4 2 Ayrton Gennetten Versailles, MO 3
5 6 Billy Butler Sacramento, CA 57
6 4 Alex Hill Six Nations, ON 77X
7 7 Dustin Barks Farmington, MO 22
8 8 Aidan Roosevans O’ Fallon, IL 6A

Heat 5

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Jamie Ball Knoxville, IA 5J
2 4 Nicholas Howard Lawrence, KS 37H
3 8 Paul Nienhiser Chapin, IL 9X
4 6 Evan Martin Lohman, MO 4
5 5 Brad Ryun Lexington, MO 1XX
6 2 Curtis Evans Norborne, MO 1P
7 7 Forrest Sutherland Cherryvale, KS 85
8 1 Jeff Wingate Centertown, MO 8

Heat 6

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Johnny Herrera Albuquerque, NM 45X
2 2 Nathan Ryun Higginsville, MO 18X
3 3 Roger Crockett Broken Arrow, OK 11
4 5 Skylar Gee Leduc, AB 99
5 6 Taylor Walton Warrensburg, MO 0
6 4 Matt Close Lamonte, MO 5
DNS Broc Elliott California, MO 75E

Qualifier 1

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Matt Covington Glenpool, OK 95
2 2 Harli White Lindsay, OK 17W
3 6 Wayne Johnson Oklahoma City, OK 2C
4 5 Jamie Ball Knoxville, IA 5J
5 9 Blake Hahn Sapulpa, OK 52
6 3 Johnny Herrera Albuquerque, NM 45X
7 8 Tyler Blank California, MO 75
8 4 Nicholas Howard Lawrence, KS 37H
9 10 Ayrton Gennetten Versailles, MO 3
10 7 Ben Brown Marshall, MO 49B

Qualifier 2

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Sam Hafertepe Jr Sunnyvale, TX 15H
2 1 Evan Martin Lohman, MO 4
3 5 Jonathan Cornell Sedalia, MO 28C
4 6 Seth Bergman Snohomish, WA 23
5 4 Tim Crawley Benton, AR 1X
6 7 Sean McClelland Tulsa, OK 22S
7 8 Skylar Gee Leduc, AB 99
8 10 Chris Martin Ankeny, IA 44
9 2 Nathan Ryun Higginsville, MO 18X
10 9 Billy Butler Sacramento, CA 57

Qualifier 3

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Brian Brown Grain Valley, MO 21B
2 1 Miles Paulus Marshall, MO 21
3 5 Travis Rilat Forney, TX 1
4 2 Tony Bruce Jr Liberal, KS 86
5 6 Paul Nienhiser Chapin, IL 9X
6 8 Cody Baker Lone Jack, MO 38
7 4 Scott Bogucki Mclaren Vale, SA 28
8 7 Roger Crockett Broken Arrow, OK 11
9 9 Taylor Walton Warrensburg, MO 0
10 10 Brad Ryun Lexington, MO 1XX

Klaasmeyer Leads KKM Podium Sweep at Lake Ozark

Eldon, MO – Picking up his sixth POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League victory of 2018, Tucker Klaasmeyer led a Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports podium sweep at Lake Ozark Speedway. Starting outside the front row,

Klaasmeyer lead the opening lap over pole sitter Kyle Craker and Tyler Thomas in third. As the field began to search for grooves, the topside of the high-banked third mile appeared to be the quickest way around.

With four laps down, Kyle Craker caused the action to come to a stop after clipping the outside wall and flipping wildly. He was alright, but the damaged sustained to his machine was enough to sideline him for the remainder of the event. Resuming racing, Tanner Carrick hounded Klaasmeyer as Logan Seavey worked his way through the field from his eighth place starting position towards Tyler Thomas in third.

11 laps later, the caution flew again, this time for Karter Sarff who cut a right rear down. Stacking the field back up, Klaasmeyer again held off Carrick as Seavey searched for ground to gain on third place Tyler Thomas. Pushing into third and past Thomas, Seavey took the spot and with 23 laps down, Karsyn Elledge brought out the caution as her machine sat spun in turn four.

Returning to a two-lap shootout, Klaasmeyer deflected any chance that Carrick had at the lead, as Seavey slipped past Carrick for second. Tyler Thomas finished fourth with Ryan Robinson in fifth.

“That was a really fun race,” commented Tucker Klaasmeyer. “I was starting to get a little nervous on needing to make a late race lane change, but I just felt too good up there to change anything. I could put that thing anywhere tonight. Al had that thing on lock. This is awesome. Picking up six wins in a year and leading the points this late in the year is great. Getting them all throughout the year and not just one patch throughout the season is nice. I’m looking forward to next week.”

“Overall, the track crew gave us a great racetrack tonight, so hat’s off to them,” said Logan Seavey. “Once again, the KKM sweep the podium of the show. This shows how good these racecars are. They’re so fun to drive and on a good racetrack like this with two grooves, it makes it a lot of fun. We all basically run identical racecars and are all trying to rip the fence. It’s tough to gain ground when it’s your teammates you’re racing against.”

“It was a pretty good weekend,” stated Tanner Carrick. “A good start to six nights of racing for us. We’ll get ready for the next four nights and see if we can carry this momentum into it.”

 

Midgets

POWRi National Midgets with POWRi West Midgets

A Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Tucker Klaasmeyer Paola, KS 27
2 8 Logan Seavey Sutter, CA 67
3 3 Tanner Carrick Lincoln, CA 71K
4 4 Tyler Thomas Collinsville, OK 91T
5 5 Ryan Robinson Foresthill, CA 71
6 6 Holly Shelton Gold River, CA 67K
7 7 Zach Daum Pocahontas, IL 5D
8 14 Maria Cofer Macdoel, CA 57
9 12 Blake Carrick Lincoln, CA 79
10 11 Michelle Decker Guthrie, OK 4M
11 20 Sam Johnson St Peters, MO 72
12 9 Jake Neuman New Berlin, IL 3N
13 13 Kory Schudy Springfield, MO 28
14 19 Hank Davis Sand Springs, OK 42
15 21 Holley Hollan Tulsa, OK 14JR
16 16 Karsyn Elledge Mooresville, NC 83
17 15 Andrew Felker Carl Junction, MO 56X
18 10 JD Black Grain Valley, MO 7JR
19 18 Karter Sarff Mason City, IL 21KS
20 22 Austin Brown Millstadt, IL 7F
21 1 Kyle Craker Harrisburg, PA 85
DNS Chance Morton Coweta, OK 7M

B Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Chance Morton Coweta, OK 7M
2 1 Karter Sarff Mason City, IL 21KS
3 6 Hank Davis Sand Springs, OK 42
4 7 Sam Johnson St Peters, MO 72
5 4 Holley Hollan Tulsa, OK 14JR
6 5 Austin Brown Millstadt, IL 7F
7 10 Presley Truedson Kennedy, MN 5T
8 8 Tyler Vantoll Belleville, IL 30T
DNS Chase Porter St. Joseph, MO 81
DNS Brendon Wiseley Sand Springs, OK 721

Heat 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Ryan Robinson Foresthill, CA 71
2 2 Logan Seavey Sutter, CA 67
3 5 Zach Daum Pocahontas, IL 5D
4 4 Blake Carrick Lincoln, CA 79
5 6 Kory Schudy Springfield, MO 28
6 3 Karter Sarff Mason City, IL 21KS
7 8 Karsyn Elledge Mooresville, NC 83
8 9 Hank Davis Sand Springs, OK 42
9 (DNF) 7 Brendon Wiseley Sand Springs, OK 721

Heat 2

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Tucker Klaasmeyer Paola, KS 27
2 5 Tanner Carrick Lincoln, CA 71K
3 4 Jake Neuman New Berlin, IL 3N
4 8 Holly Shelton Gold River, CA 67K
5 2 Andrew Felker Carl Junction, MO 56X
6 1 Holley Hollan Tulsa, OK 14JR
7 6 Austin Brown Millstadt, IL 7F
8 9 Sam Johnson St Peters, MO 72
9 7 Presley Truedson Kennedy, MN 5T

Heat 3

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 5 Kyle Craker Harrisburg, PA 85
2 4 Tyler Thomas Collinsville, OK 91T
3 2 Michelle Decker Guthrie, OK 4M
4 1 Maria Cofer Macdoel, CA 57
5 8 JD Black Grain Valley, MO 7JR
6 3 Chase Porter St. Joseph, MO 81
7 7 Chance Morton Coweta, OK 7M
8 6 Tyler Vantoll Belleville, IL 30T
