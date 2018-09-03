Mike Harrison Continues Domination at Fayette County Speedway

BROWNSTOWN, IL – SEPTEMBER 2, 2018

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series concluded the Labor Day weekend swing at the Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown, IL on Sunday night for the Don Lamacchia Memorial event. Mike Harrison from Highland, IL would cap off his dominating weekend with another victory in his Impressive Chassis #24H entry and collect the $5,000 pay day.

Brian Bielong and Mike Harrison would lead the field to green for the 56-Lap event. Harrison would waste zero time and assume the top position to lead the opening lap. Harrison would quickly pull away from the field as Kenny Wallace, Tait Davenport, Tyler Nicely, and others would run multiple grooves for the second-position. The event would be slowed by six cautions but each restart would see Harrison maintain his strangle hold on the competition. Just past the mid-point of the event, Robbie Eilers would claim the second-position and attempt to mount a charge on Harrison. In the end, it would be all Harrison as he would lead from green to checkered and claim his sixth series victory of the 2018 season. After a clean sweep of the weekend, Harrison’s first place total prize money would be a grand total of $20,000! Completing the top-five would be Robbie Eilers, Lucas Lee, Kenny Wallace, and Tyler Nicely.

The remainder of the top ten at the completion of the Summit Racing Equipment A-Main at Fayette County Speedway would be Michael Bolyard, Zach Schantz, Josh Harris, Tait Davenport, and Mark Enk.

The next event for the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Series will be the 2018 season finale at the Mansfield Motor Speedway. The event will pay $2,000 to win features on September 21st and the final main event will pay $10,000 to win on September 22nd.

Race Summary

Sunday, September 2, 2018

Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL)

Quick Car Racing Products Overall Fast Time: Mike Harrison (13.480 seconds)

Fast Time Group A: Kenny Wallace (13.590 seconds)

Fast Time Group B: Mike Harrison (13.480 seconds)

Summit Racing Equipment Heat #1 Finish (10 laps): Kenny Wallace, Josh Harris, Tait Davenport, Trent Young, Zach Schantz, Gary Bentley, Wil Prater, Troy Dodson, Dustin Atchison

Hypercoils Heat #2 Finish (10 laps): Ricky Arms, Lucas Lee, Rich Dawson, Peyton Harlow, Rick Conoyer, Ryan Eilers, Blaze Melton, Zeb Moake, Keith Harre

Fast Shafts Heat #3 Finish (10 laps): Mike Harrison, Trey Harris, Robbie Eilers, Steve Meyer, Dave Armstrong, Gabriel Kirtley, Jacob Rexing, Steve Stotler, Joey Lee

F.A.S.T. Heat #4 Finish (10 laps): Brian Bielong, Tyler Nicely, Steve Stevenson, Michael Bolyard, Mark Enk, Rob Lee, Tanner Reed, Phil Bible, Jason Johnson

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #1 (12 laps): Zach Schantz, Rick Conoyer, Gary Bentley, Zeb Moake, Blaze Melton, Wil Prater, Keith Harre, Ryan Eilers

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #2 (12 laps): Dave Armstrong, Gabriel Kirtley, Mark Enk, Tanner Reed, Jacob Rexing, Steve Stotler, Joey Lee, Phil Bible, Jason Johnson

A-Main Finish (56 laps):

FINISH CAR # DRIVER NAME

1 24H Mike Harrison

2 3E Robbie Eilers

3 12L Lucas Lee

4 36 Kenny Wallace

5 25 Tyler Nicely

6 28 Michael Bolyard

7 128 Zach Schantz

8 22 Josh Harris

9 18 Tait Davenport

10 117 Mark Enk

11 4 Ricky Arms

12 K7 Gabriel Kirtley

13 34T Tanner Reed

14 1 Steve Stevenson

15 59R Jacob Rexing

16 70 Brian Bielong

17 6 Dave Armstrong

18 A1 Gary Bentley

19 155 Peyton Harlow

20 12 Rick Conoyer

21 1A Steve Meyer

22 10Y Trent Young

23 57 Trey Harris

24 80 Rich Dawson

Race Statistics

• Entrants: 36

• Race Leaders: (Mike Harrison 1-56)

• Cautions: 6

• Red Flags: 0

• Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Provisionals: Tanner Reed & Gary Bentley

• Time of Race: n/a

• Margin of Victory: n/a

• Quick Car Racing Products Fast Time Award ($100 cash): Mike Harrison

• Allstar Performance Hard Charger Award ($100 certificate): Mark Enk

• Maxima Racing Oil Tough Fifth Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): Tyler Nicely

• Wilwood Lucky Seven Award ($50 certificate): Zach Schantz

• Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #1 Winner ($50 certificate): Kenny Wallace

• Hypercoil Springs Heat Race #2 (certificate for one spring): Ricky Arms

• Fast Shafts Heat Race #3 ($75 certificate): Mike Harrison

• FAST Ignition Systems Heat Race #4 ($250 certificate): Brian Bielong

• Out Pace Racing Products B-Main Awards ($75 certificate): Zeb Moake & Steve Stotler

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings (after 09/02/18)

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME POINTS

1 10y Trent Young 3055

2 22 Josh Harris 2900

3 80 Rich Dawson 2270

4 18 Tait Davenport 2170

5 12L Lucas Lee 2160

6 25 Tyler Nicely 2115

7 55 Blaze Melton 2110

8 1s Brian Shaw 2080

9 K7 Gabriel Kirtley 2055

10 24H Mike Harrison 2045

*Points are unofficial until close of business on the Tuesday following race day*

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Upcoming 2018 Schedule of Events

• September 21-22 (Friday & Saturday) Mansfield Motor Speedway (Mansfield, OH): $10,000 to win – American Modified Series Championship Weekend

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2018 Official Sponsors

• Summit Racing Equipment: “Title Sponsor for the American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #1”

• ALLSTAR Performance: “Official Hard Charger of the Race” Award Sponsor at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events

• FAST Fuel/Air/Spark/Technology: “Official Ignition System” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #4”

• KBC Graphics: “Official Graphics Company” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

• Maxima Racing Oil: “Official Oil” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Tough Fifth Place Award Sponsor

• Quick Car Racing Products: “$100 Fast Qualifier Award” at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events

• VP Racing Fuels: “Official Race Fuel” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

• Wilwood: “Official Brakes” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and “Lucky 7” Award Sponsor

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2018 Marketing Partners

• Bandit Race Cars

• Brucebilt Performance

• Fast Shafts (“Sponsor of Heat Race #3”)

• Fox Shocks

• Hypercoils (“Sponsor of Heat Race #2”)

• Impressive Race Cars

• Maximum Energy Development

• Mullins Race Engines

• Oakley Motorsports

• Out-Pace Race Products (Official B-Mains Sponsor)

• Print Worx

• RACEceiver

• Reaper Race Cars

• UMP Dirt Car

For the latest breaking news concerning the American Modified Series, including the latest series standings, 2018 tour schedule, and more visit the official website at www.americanmodifiedseries.com.

Like us on Facebook (American Modified Series)

Follow us on Twitter (@AMSmodified)

View on Instagram (americanmodifiedseries)