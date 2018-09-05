STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin 9.4.2018

Below are the rankings heading into the biggest Late Model Race of the year. The granddaddy of them all is this week at Eldora Speedway. The 48th Annual World 100 takes to the high banks this week. The winner will not only take home the most prestigious trophy home known as the globe but a winner’s share of $50,000 to win.

The place will be packed with motorhomes, tents, and thousands of race fans for almost a full week. Action takes place on Thursday and should conclude weather permitting on Saturday night. You can expect nearly 100 late model teams on hand including last year’s defending champion Jonathan Davenport. Davenport last year drove for GR Smith and this year he is the current point leader on the Lucas Oil Series and drives for Lance Landers and Mark Martin. The Batesville Arkansas team also has Jason Durham turning the wrenches. Davenport is definitely one of the favorites but not the favorite. How can you even consider anyone not to be the favorite other than Scott Bloomquist. He dominated the Dream back in June, and he even had to start tail of his heat race due to not racing one of his preliminary nights. Scott took home $100,000 back in June and if I was a betting man I don’t see anyone beating him unless he has a bad break. You never know about the dark one, anything can happen but his World Racing Group suspension is over and he is ready to conquer the World. He has won more big races at Eldora than anyone and if the middle is the fastest way around the race track he will do it again.

Brandon Sheppard and Mark Richards have never won the World, the best prepared car in the country is due. Brandon has had incredible year the team has won close to 20 features this year already.

Just like my rankings you can start at the top and all of them have had some success at Eldora. Mike Marlar and Chris Madden are always fast at Eldora and have had some great finishes and been a threat to win just have not got it done.

Bobby Pierce and Dale McDowell both have won the globe and I can see both on the big stage with the flames in the background getting number two. If there is a cushion and with moisture being predicted Little Bobby will be tough. McDowell on the other hand has the car, he drives a Bloomquist/Sweet machine and will be in the hunt as well as Ricky Weiss. Ricky won the North/South last month, and anyone will tell you guys that run good at the North/South usually run up front at Eldora.

Jimmy Owens and Earl Pearson Jr. also are good on the big half mile, both have won big races at Big E. Pearson coming off winning the Dirt Million a couple of weeks ago earned $200,000. Pearson will be strong in his Black Diamond Stuckey entry.

Shannon Babb and Brian Shirley should be good. Babb has been solid of late but Shirley has been hit by some motor gremlins. Hopefully all of that is behind the Chatham Illinois driver now as he gets set for some big money races in the coming weeks.

Tim McCreadie, Josh Richards, and Gregg Satterlee have all had some good runs at Eldora. Satterlee back in June had a good car and a poor slide job by Bobby Pierce ended his night early. Gregg finished second at the World a year ago. McCreadie and Richards both will tell you this year has not been very good at all, but both know how to get around this place and have plenty of experience. These guys need some luck this weekend which is something they both have lacked this year.

Brandon Overton won the Hillbilly last weekend and took home $50,000. The Franklin team has been pretty good lately and “Big Sexy” is always a sleeper at Eldora, watch out for the #76 this weekend.

Devin Moran the son of the legend Donnie is another one that has watched a ton of races at Eldora. The Ohio native is also very good on big wide open joints.

Finally, you can’t have a story on the World 100 if it doesn’t include the 5-Time Globe Winner Billy Moyer. I know it has been awhile since he won his last one, but you just can’t stop rooting for counting out the ONLY 5-Time winner. He is still as feisty as ever and nobody has more experience than Mr. Smooth.

Below are my rankings heading into the World 100. Good luck to all of the teams, drivers, and fans this week. OH, one other thing that is worth mentioning that guy that everyone loves and makes you smile Brian Birkhofer, well he will be at Eldora as well – go get em Birky !!!

StlRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 9.4.2018

1 Brandon Sheppard

2 Scott Bloomquist

3 Jonathan Davenport

4 Mike Marlar

5 Chris Madden

6 Bobby Pierce

7 Dale McDowell

8 Jimmy Owens

9 Earl Pearson Jr.

10 Shannon Babb

11 Ricky Weiss

12 Brian Shirley

13 Tim McCreadie

14 Josh Richards

15 Gregg Satterlee

16 Devin Moran

17 Brandon Overton

18 Hudson O’Neal

19 Don O’Neal

20 Tyler Erb

21 Chris Simpson

22 Darrell Lanigan

23 Billy Moyer

24 Shane Clanton

25 Dennis Erb Jr.

Enjoy the races and keep supporting your local dirt tracks !!