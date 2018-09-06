Lucas Oil Speedway playing host to ‘Live PD’ Watch Party at Hockett/McMillin Memorial

WHEATLAND, Missouri (September 6, 2018) – The final night of the 8th annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway also will include a watch party for one of the nation’s hottest television shows.

“Live PD” will be available on televisions throughout the facility and members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, including Corporal James Craigmyle and K-9 Lor, will be on hand at the races on September 22. They will be on the Lucas Oil Speedway midway prior to the races for a meet and greet with fans.

“We’re excited to welcome our law enforcement friends from Greene County to a night at the races and look forward to giving our fans an opportunity to meet them,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Dan Robinson said.

The hit show, which airs on the A&E Network on Friday and Saturday nights from 8-11 p.m., features law enforcement officers from across the country during their nighttime patrols. The Greene County Sheriff’s office has been one of the agencies on the show since March with members like Craigmyle and K-9 Lor, plus Deputy Dustin Kendrick and K-9 Stark, becoming popular among viewers nationwide.

Asked about the show’s popularity, Craigmyle said it has piggybacked off the instant-video world of cell phones and social media.

“Our world has evolved into a huge live reality show, unfortunately,” Craigmyle said. “That’s where (A&E) derived the show from. If everybody has a cell phone out there, recording stuff, why not put a camera in a car and record this live for the community to see. It’s a documentary, no different than news media being out there on the side of the road.

“People like watching it. They want to see and want to know what is going on in their community.”

Craigmyle said that Lor has developed his own fan base, noting that the Dutch Shepherd – a dual-purpose canine trained in patrol and narcotics detection – even receives his own fan mail.

“People love the dogs and the interaction,” Craigmyle said.

The 8th annual ASCS Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial will feature the Lucas Oil ASCS Sprints and WAR Sprints in three big nights of action, featuring some of the nations top Sprint-car drivers. The final-night ASCS feature will pay $10,000 to win.

Ticket information:

Thursday, Sept. 20 and Friday, Sept. 21

Adults (16 and over) $20

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $17

Youth (6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family pass $40

Pitt pass $35

3-day pit pass $100

Saturday, Sept. 22

Adults (16 and over) $25

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $22

Youth (6-15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family pass $50

Pit pass $40

3-day pit pass $100

Action at Lucas Oil Speedway resumes on Sept. 14-15 with the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling Nationals, featuring two nights of some of the nation’s most-powerful trucks and tractors. The infield in front of the main grandstand will be transformed into a pulling area for the powerful machines, with gates opening at 4 p.m. both nights with pulling set for 7 p.m. on Sept. 14 and 6 p.m. on Sept. 15.

For ticket information on all events at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2018, contact Admission Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or by email at nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com. Fans also can go online to purchase tickets for any event on the 2018 schedule.

CONTACT:

Dan Robinson

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

Dan@lucasoil.com