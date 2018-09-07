World 100 Now Followed by World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series for Ultimate Racing Weekend in Mid-October

ROSSBURG, OH — Sept. 7, 2018 — Persistent rains and dire forecasts of storms and up to 50-mph winds, have forced Eldora Speedway to reschedule the highly-anticipated crown jewel of dirt Late Model racing, the World 100.

Rossburg, OH, is set to receive six inches of rain over the next couple of days, with probable storms. “It was impossible to hold the event,” explained Eldora General Manager Roger Slack. “We held on as long as we could, but it’s a matter of public safety.”

This late into the season, open dates for rescheduled events are difficult to come by. In true dirt camaraderie and in the interest of the sport, the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series worked with Slack and The Dirt Oval at Route 66 owner Sheri Hackenast to move the previously scheduled Chi-Town Showdown to 2019 in order to accommodate a rain date for the World 100 and allow World of Outlaws drivers to participate in what is now the Ultimate Racing Weekend.

The World 100 will now run on Friday, October 12 and Saturday, October 13. After the 2018 Late Model World 100 Champion has done his rooftop dance, the Ultimate Racing Weekend will continue with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series on Sunday. Eldora will close out its racing season with the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, as planned, with The Last Call For Them All, on Sunday, October 14.

World 100 ticketholders should retain tickets, wristbands, and camping passes. All of these will be good for the reschedule dates on October 12 and 13. World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series #LastCallForThemAll tickets are available online.