HAUBSTADT HUSTLER NEXT – $10,000 TO WIN FOR SPRINT CARS

Haubstadt, IN – September 10, 2018 – The Hoosier Tire Midwest Sprint Car Series is in preparation for the HAUBSTADT HUSTLER to be held at Tri-State Speedway. This race will match the series with that of the United States Auto Club. It will be one of the largest paying sprint car events of the season. The 11th annual HAUBSTADT HUSTLER on Saturday September 15th will pay $10,000 to the feature winner.

The sprint car feature event will be for a 40 lap distance. Fans can expect to see the very best non-wing sprint drivers from across the country battle lap after lap for top honors. This event has been co-sanctioned by the USAC sprints and MSCS Sprints since 2011.

Tri-State Speedway continues to offer exciting special events that only a well prepared Â¼ mile dirt oval can provide.

Kevin Thomas Jr. was the most recent of eight drivers who have won the HAUBSTADT HUSTLER! He and Daron Clayton are the only 2 drivers to have won a second Hustler title. Jeff Bland Jr. holds the distinction of winning the inaugural HAUBSTADT HUSTLER in 2008. The list of other former winners include the late Bryan Clauson, Jon Stanbrough, Casey Riggs, Daron Clayton, Brady Short, and Kyle Cummins. At least 22 cars will transfer to the feature through preliminary events plus there is the possibility that some drivers will have provisionals to use in joining the field.

The current MSCS points leader is Carson Short from Marion, IL.

Brandon Mattox and Donny Brackett are in a close race to claim the runner-up spot and have an outside chance at the season title. Aric Gentry and Robert Ballou round out the top 5 in points.

Eleven different drivers have won USAC sprint car features so far in 2018. Ten different drivers have won MSCS features in 2018. Six of these drivers have won feature events in both USAC and MSCS competition this season. Kevin Thomas Jr. won the last time that USAC and MSCS participated together in a co-sanctioned event. That was in April at Tri-State Speedway. Thomas is currently leading the USAC National points in what is shaping up to be a three way battle with Tyler Courtney and Chris Windom.

The USAC series also made a late July visit to Tri-State Speedway for the Indiana Sprint Week Finale. Veteran Dave Darland was the victor that night. Chris Windom and Chase Stockon joined him on the podium.

The Midwest Sprint Car Series schedule is set to play out with two final events at Tri-State Speedway. The upcoming HAUBSTADT HUSTLER and the HARVEST CUP on October 13th are the only events remaining on the trackâ€™s schedule. Both have rain dates set for the next day on a Sunday evening if needed!

The UMP Open Wheel Modified cars will also be racing on this program.

The feature winner will receive $600. Zack Fair picked up feature win number three at the speedway on Labor Day Weekend. Brandon McDowell has two victories. Trent Young and Dustin Beck recorded feature wins earlier in the season.

This event continues to be an ever amazing double header each season.

Full fields and ultra competitive cars and drivers are expected to compete in both divisions. The pit gate at Haubstadt opens at 3 P.M.

Warm-ups will be at 6 P.M. to be followed by hot laps including group qualifying according to the MSCS format. Heat races will begin at

7:30 P.M. Tri-State Speedway operates on Central time. For early arrivals the grandstands will open for your convenience at 4 P.M.

(Provided as News and Publicity for MSCS and Tri-State Speedway.)