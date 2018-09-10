Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Knoxville Late Model Nationals On Deck

Knoxville Late Model Nationals On Deck

BATAVIA, OHIO (September 10, 2018) – The 15th Annual Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals – Presented by Casey’s General Store at Knoxville Raceway is set to take to the track this weekend.

 

As one of the most prestigious events of the season, on one of motorsport’s biggest stages, the event will bring together the nation’s top dirt late model drivers to the famed half-mile oval. Over $270,000 in purse money will be paid out over the course of the three-day, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event.

 

The activities on Thursday and Friday, September 13th-14th will feature a complete program of: Hot Laps, Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, D-Main, C-Main, and B-Main, along with a 25-lap, $7,000-to-win main event. Drivers will earn points in each of the two preliminary nights that will determine the line-ups for Saturday night’s finale.

 

Saturday night’s program will include: Hot Laps, D-Main, C-Main, B-Main, and the 100-lap, $40,000-to-win main event for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The Malvern Bank Super Late Models will serve as a support division on Saturday, September 15th.

 

Numerous off-track activities will take place surrounding the three-day event. The exposition opens at 1:00 pm each day with exhibits on the Midway, behind the main grandstand. The Hall of Fame Auction will take place at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, behind turn two, on Saturday at 12:00pm (NOON). A driver meet and greet session will be held on Saturday at 3:00pm in the Dyer-Hudson Hall, off the Midway.

This half-mile speed-plant is located within the Marion County Fairgrounds, in the heart of Knoxville, IA, just a short drive from Des Moines. Knoxville Raceway provides some of the best racing in the country. A grandstand seating capacity of over 24,000, suites, paved pit area, Jumbo Tron screen, huge vendor area, camping and numerous other amenities make Knoxville Raceway a must-see for both racers and fans alike.

For tickets and more information on the 15th Annual Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals – Presented by Casey’s General Store, visit: www.knoxvilleraceway.com.

 

Lucas Oil Championship Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS TRAIL BY
1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 7185  
2 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 6965 -220
3 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 6895 -290
4 1 Earl Pearson Jr. Jacksonville, FL 6725 -460
5 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 6535 -650
6 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 6530 -655
7 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 6475 -710
8 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 6440 -745
9 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 6040 -1145
10 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 6005 -1180
11 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA 5930 -1255
12 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 5825 -1360
13 28 Dennis Erb Jr. Carpentersville, IL 5780 -1405
14 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL 5695 -1490

 

Track Information:

Knoxville Raceway
Phone Number: 641-842-5431

Location: 1000 N. Lincoln St., Knoxville, IA 50138

GPS Coordinates: Latitude: 41.32671 – Longitude: -93.10954

Directions: At the north edge of Knoxville on SR 14 (fairgrounds)

Website: www.knoxvilleraceway.com

 

Knoxville Raceway Thursday-Friday Tire Rule:

Fronts – Hoosier LM20
Rears – Hoosier LM40

 

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials and Heat Races.
*For the D-Main, C-Main, B-Main and A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

 

Knoxville Raceway Saturday Tire Rule:

Fronts – Hoosier LM20, LM40
Rears – Hoosier LM40

 

*For the D-Main, C-Main, B-Main and A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

 

Knoxville Late Model Nationals Purse Information:

Thursday-Friday A-Main Purse: 1. $7,000, 2. $4,000, 3. $3,000, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,000, 7. $900, 8. $800, 9. $700, 10. $600, 11. $580, 12. $560, 13. $540, 14. $520, 15. $500, 16. $490, 17. $480, 18. $470, 19. $460, 20. $450, 21. $440, 22. $430, 23. $410, 24. $400

 

Thursday-Friday B-Main Purse: 1. Transfer + $100, 2. Transfer + $100, 3. Transfer + $100, 4. Transfer + $100, 5. Transfer + $100, 6. Transfer + $100, 7. $200, 8. $200, 9. $200, 10. $200, 11. $200, 12. $200, 13. $200, 14. $200, 15. $200, 16. $200, 17. $200, 18. $200, 19. $200, 20. $200, 21. $200, 22. $200, 23. $200, 24. $200

 

Thursday-Friday C-Main Purse: 1. Transfer + $100, 2. Transfer + $100, 3. Transfer + $100, 4. Transfer + $100, 5. $200, 6. $190, 7. $180, 8. $170, 9. $160, 10. $150, 11. $140, 12. $130, 13. $120, 14. $110, 15. $100, 16. $100, 17. $100, 18. $100, 19. $100, 20. $100, 21. $100, 22. $100

 

Thursday-Friday D-Main Purse: 1. Transfer + $100, 2. Transfer + $100, 3. Transfer + $100, 4. Transfer + $100, 5. $150, 6. $140, 7. $130, 8. $120, 9. $110, 10. $100, 11. $100, 12. $100, 13. $100, 14. $100, 15. $100, 16. $100, 17. $100, 18. $100, 19. $100, 20. $100, 21. $100, 22. $100, 23. $100, 24. $100, 25. $100, 26. $100

 

Saturday A-Main Purse: 1. $40,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $8,750, 5. $7,500, 6. $7,000, 7. $6,500, 8. $6,000, 9. $5,500, 10. $5,000, 11. $4,500, 12. $4,000, 13. $3,500, 14. $3,400, 15. $3,300, 16. $3,200, 17. $3,100, 18. $3,000, 19. $2,900, 20. $2,800, 21. $2,700, 22. $2,600, 23. $2,500, 24. $2,500, 25. $2,500, 26. $2,500, 27. $2,500, 28. $2,500, 29. $2,500, 30. $2,500

 

Saturday B-Main Purse: 1. Transfer + $200, 2. Transfer + $200, 3. Transfer + $200, 4. Transfer + $200, 5. Transfer + $200, 6. Transfer + $200, 7. $500, 8. $500, 9. $500, 10. $500, 11. $500, 12. $500, 13. $500, 14. $500, 15. $400, 16. $400, 17. $400, 18. $400, 19. $400, 20. $400, 21. $400, 22. $400, 23. $400, 24. $400

 

Saturday C-Main Purse: 1. Transfer + $100, 2. Transfer + $100, 3. Transfer + $100, 4. Transfer + $100, 5. $400, 6. $400, 7. $400, 8. $400, 9. $400, 10. $400, 11. $400, 12. $400, 13. $400, 14. $400, 15. $400, 16. $400, 17. $400, 18. $400, 19. $400, 20. $400, 21. $400, 22. $400

 

Saturday D-Main Purse: 1. Transfer + $100, 2. Transfer + $100, 3. Transfer + $100, 4. Transfer + $100, 5. $200, 6. $200, 7. $200, 8. $200, 9. $200, 10. $200, 11. $200, 12. $200, 13. $200, 14. $200, 15. $200, 16. $200, 17. $200, 18. $200, 19. $200, 20. $200

 

Previous Late Model Knoxville Nationals Winners:
2004 – Brian Birkhofer
2005 – Scott Bloomquist
2006 – Brian Shirley
2007 – Brady Smith
2008 – Tim McCreadie
2009 – Scott Bloomquist
2010 – Billy Moyer
2011 – Don O’Neal
2012 – Steve Francis
2013 – Darrell Lanigan
2014 – Brian Birkhofer
2015 – Jared Landers
2016 – Mike Marlar
2017 – Mike Marlar

