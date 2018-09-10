Knoxville Late Model Nationals On Deck

BATAVIA, OHIO (September 10, 2018) – The 15th Annual Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals – Presented by Casey’s General Store at Knoxville Raceway is set to take to the track this weekend.

As one of the most prestigious events of the season, on one of motorsport’s biggest stages, the event will bring together the nation’s top dirt late model drivers to the famed half-mile oval. Over $270,000 in purse money will be paid out over the course of the three-day, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event.

The activities on Thursday and Friday, September 13th-14th will feature a complete program of: Hot Laps, Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, D-Main, C-Main, and B-Main, along with a 25-lap, $7,000-to-win main event. Drivers will earn points in each of the two preliminary nights that will determine the line-ups for Saturday night’s finale.

Saturday night’s program will include: Hot Laps, D-Main, C-Main, B-Main, and the 100-lap, $40,000-to-win main event for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The Malvern Bank Super Late Models will serve as a support division on Saturday, September 15th.

Numerous off-track activities will take place surrounding the three-day event. The exposition opens at 1:00 pm each day with exhibits on the Midway, behind the main grandstand. The Hall of Fame Auction will take place at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, behind turn two, on Saturday at 12:00pm (NOON). A driver meet and greet session will be held on Saturday at 3:00pm in the Dyer-Hudson Hall, off the Midway.

This half-mile speed-plant is located within the Marion County Fairgrounds, in the heart of Knoxville, IA, just a short drive from Des Moines. Knoxville Raceway provides some of the best racing in the country. A grandstand seating capacity of over 24,000, suites, paved pit area, Jumbo Tron screen, huge vendor area, camping and numerous other amenities make Knoxville Raceway a must-see for both racers and fans alike.

For tickets and more information on the 15th Annual Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals – Presented by Casey’s General Store, visit: www.knoxvilleraceway.com.

Lucas Oil Championship Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS TRAIL BY 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 7185 2 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 6965 -220 3 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 6895 -290 4 1 Earl Pearson Jr. Jacksonville, FL 6725 -460 5 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 6535 -650 6 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 6530 -655 7 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 6475 -710 8 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 6440 -745 9 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 6040 -1145 10 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 6005 -1180 11 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA 5930 -1255 12 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 5825 -1360 13 28 Dennis Erb Jr. Carpentersville, IL 5780 -1405 14 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL 5695 -1490

Track Information:

Knoxville Raceway

Phone Number: 641-842-5431

Location: 1000 N. Lincoln St., Knoxville, IA 50138

GPS Coordinates: Latitude: 41.32671 – Longitude: -93.10954

Directions: At the north edge of Knoxville on SR 14 (fairgrounds)

Website: www.knoxvilleraceway.com

Knoxville Raceway Thursday-Friday Tire Rule:

Fronts – Hoosier LM20

Rears – Hoosier LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials and Heat Races.

*For the D-Main, C-Main, B-Main and A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Knoxville Raceway Saturday Tire Rule:

Fronts – Hoosier LM20, LM40

Rears – Hoosier LM40

*For the D-Main, C-Main, B-Main and A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Knoxville Late Model Nationals Purse Information:

Thursday-Friday A-Main Purse: 1. $7,000, 2. $4,000, 3. $3,000, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,000, 7. $900, 8. $800, 9. $700, 10. $600, 11. $580, 12. $560, 13. $540, 14. $520, 15. $500, 16. $490, 17. $480, 18. $470, 19. $460, 20. $450, 21. $440, 22. $430, 23. $410, 24. $400

Thursday-Friday B-Main Purse: 1. Transfer + $100, 2. Transfer + $100, 3. Transfer + $100, 4. Transfer + $100, 5. Transfer + $100, 6. Transfer + $100, 7. $200, 8. $200, 9. $200, 10. $200, 11. $200, 12. $200, 13. $200, 14. $200, 15. $200, 16. $200, 17. $200, 18. $200, 19. $200, 20. $200, 21. $200, 22. $200, 23. $200, 24. $200

Thursday-Friday C-Main Purse: 1. Transfer + $100, 2. Transfer + $100, 3. Transfer + $100, 4. Transfer + $100, 5. $200, 6. $190, 7. $180, 8. $170, 9. $160, 10. $150, 11. $140, 12. $130, 13. $120, 14. $110, 15. $100, 16. $100, 17. $100, 18. $100, 19. $100, 20. $100, 21. $100, 22. $100

Thursday-Friday D-Main Purse: 1. Transfer + $100, 2. Transfer + $100, 3. Transfer + $100, 4. Transfer + $100, 5. $150, 6. $140, 7. $130, 8. $120, 9. $110, 10. $100, 11. $100, 12. $100, 13. $100, 14. $100, 15. $100, 16. $100, 17. $100, 18. $100, 19. $100, 20. $100, 21. $100, 22. $100, 23. $100, 24. $100, 25. $100, 26. $100

Saturday A-Main Purse: 1. $40,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $8,750, 5. $7,500, 6. $7,000, 7. $6,500, 8. $6,000, 9. $5,500, 10. $5,000, 11. $4,500, 12. $4,000, 13. $3,500, 14. $3,400, 15. $3,300, 16. $3,200, 17. $3,100, 18. $3,000, 19. $2,900, 20. $2,800, 21. $2,700, 22. $2,600, 23. $2,500, 24. $2,500, 25. $2,500, 26. $2,500, 27. $2,500, 28. $2,500, 29. $2,500, 30. $2,500

Saturday B-Main Purse: 1. Transfer + $200, 2. Transfer + $200, 3. Transfer + $200, 4. Transfer + $200, 5. Transfer + $200, 6. Transfer + $200, 7. $500, 8. $500, 9. $500, 10. $500, 11. $500, 12. $500, 13. $500, 14. $500, 15. $400, 16. $400, 17. $400, 18. $400, 19. $400, 20. $400, 21. $400, 22. $400, 23. $400, 24. $400

Saturday C-Main Purse: 1. Transfer + $100, 2. Transfer + $100, 3. Transfer + $100, 4. Transfer + $100, 5. $400, 6. $400, 7. $400, 8. $400, 9. $400, 10. $400, 11. $400, 12. $400, 13. $400, 14. $400, 15. $400, 16. $400, 17. $400, 18. $400, 19. $400, 20. $400, 21. $400, 22. $400

Saturday D-Main Purse: 1. Transfer + $100, 2. Transfer + $100, 3. Transfer + $100, 4. Transfer + $100, 5. $200, 6. $200, 7. $200, 8. $200, 9. $200, 10. $200, 11. $200, 12. $200, 13. $200, 14. $200, 15. $200, 16. $200, 17. $200, 18. $200, 19. $200, 20. $200

Previous Late Model Knoxville Nationals Winners:

2004 – Brian Birkhofer

2005 – Scott Bloomquist

2006 – Brian Shirley

2007 – Brady Smith

2008 – Tim McCreadie

2009 – Scott Bloomquist

2010 – Billy Moyer

2011 – Don O’Neal

2012 – Steve Francis

2013 – Darrell Lanigan

2014 – Brian Birkhofer

2015 – Jared Landers

2016 – Mike Marlar

2017 – Mike Marlar