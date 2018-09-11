Lebanon Midway Fall Survivor Series To Start Saturday

Lebanon, Mo.- Following the rain- out last Saturday, The Lebanon Midway Speedway will begin the Fall Survivor Series with The Out Pace USRA B Modifieds presented by S&S U-Pull It Auto Parts competing for Summit Racing Equipment National points.

The Survivor Series is scheduled to run all the way into the 1st Saturday in November with USRA B Modified National points awarded all through until the end of October.

Last season Tyler Brown nipped out Sam Petty for the Fall Championship. Other classes running on a regular rotation will include Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Hornets and Bombers. Other Fall Series champions last year included Brian Piercy ( Midwest Modifieds), Mike Piercy ( Pure Stocks), Joe Francis( Bombers), and Sam McDaniel ( Hornets). Street Stocks were on a very limited schedule last season but look to have more dates this season

With the opening race rain-out, The 2nd Annual Bud Perry Memorial will be held on Saturday October 6th featuring the popular Cash Money Super Late Model Series along With The Out Pace USRA B Modifieds helping head line that program.Other special nights will be on Saturday Sept. 22 as The high-powered USRA A-Modifieds will make an apperance on G3 Boats Night at the races.

For more information visit the Facebook Page or visit The Website at WWW.MidwaySpeedway.Net

Lebanon Midway Fall Survivor Series Tenative Schedule

Sept. 15-USRA B Mods, Street Stocks, Midwest Modifieds,Pure Stocks, Hornets, Bombers

Sept 22-G3 Boat Night-USRA A Modifieds, USRA B Modifieds, Street Stocks, Hornets, Midwest Modifieds, Pure Stocks, Bombers

Sept 29-USRA B Modifieds, Pure Stocks, Hornets, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks, Bombers, Gateway Vintage Association

October 6-2nd Annual Bud Perry Memorial-Cash Money Late Models, USRA B Modifieds, Pure Stocks, Hornets, Midwest Modifieds,

October 13-USRA B Modifieds, Hornets, Pure Stocks, Street Stocks,Midwest Modifieds,Bombers

October 20-USRA B Modifieds, Hornets, Pure Stocks, Midwest Modifieds,Bombers-Not sure yet on Street Stocks

October 27-USRA B Modifieds, Street Stocks, Hornets, Pure Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Bombers

November 6-Fall Series Championship Night-B Modifieds, Street Stocks, Hornets, Midwest Modifieds, Pure Stocks,Bombers