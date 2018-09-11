Springfield Raceway Announces Information On Saturday Night Under The Lights Presented By Midwest Sheet Metal And Casey’s



Springfield, Mo.- Springfield Raceway officials have announced starting information for the 2 day event at The “Quick-Quarter” on Sept. 28 and 29th as Midwest Sheet Metals and Casey’s General Stores as The Malvern Bank Cash Money Super Dirt Late Models will salute Southwest Missouri area Racing Legends with The Saturday Night Under The Lights 100 Late Late Model feature.

This 2 day event will feature added lap money for certian laps depending on the Legends car number as continued sponsor money is being gathered.

Friday Night will find the Malvern Bank Cash Money Super Dirt Late Models competing in 2 rounds of qualifying heats to help set-up the last chance races and 100 lap feature on Saturday night. No pit stops scheduled, but 100 laps on the Springfield Raceway ” Quick-Quarter” High-banked dirt oval. The newly formed Cash money Series has grown leeps and bounds this season with already 50 plus drivers who have registered. At the last race, they had over 32 entries and with the payout set, it could possibly get up to the 40 car mark or even better.

Friday night will find full shows for The USRA Out Pace B Modifieds presented by Reliable Chevrolet will compete for $400 to win and $50 to start along with Summit Racing Equipment National points The Casey’s General Stores Midwest Modifieds battle it out in a full show of heats and features for $200 to win and $40 to start along with The always exciting Wheeler Metals Legend Cars competing for $200 to win and $40 to start. Pit Passes will be $35.

Saturday night will feature full showd as The Pepsi Pure Stocks go to battle in the 5 for $500 event. Full shows alos for the USRA B Modifieds with $400 going to the winner and $50 to start the A feature along with USRA National points, A full show for the Midwest Modz and Legends with the same payout as Friday Night.

The Cash Money Late Models will compete in last chance events and then put on the helmet for 100 laps of pure speed excitment to see who will be the 1st driver to claim the honor of our Area Racing Legends.

Mark your dates to be there both nights as you won’t want to miss the action.