Super Nationals engine auction adds $20,600 to Saturday purse

BOONE, Iowa – Proceeds from the auction of champions’ engines added another $20,600 to the Saturday night purse paid at the IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals fueled by Casey’s.

Stock Car champion Damon Murty’s engine was claimed by the track for $500 and gaveled at $7,300 so each of the other 29 starters in that event get another $234.48 on top of their purse shares.

The power plant that put Jeff Aikey in victory lane sold for $5,000. The other 32 starters in that minimum $1,000 to start race get an additional $156.25.

Northern SportMod champion Jake McBirnie saw his engine sell for $4,500. Each of the other 29 drivers in that race receive $155.17 shares.

And Hobby Stock champion Shannon Anderson’s engine sold for $3,300, meaning the other 29 starters in get an additional $113.79.

Aikey, McBirnie and Anderson all received new crate engines from Karl Chevrolet. Murty’s contingency award package included most of the parts needed to build a new engine.

The 2018 auction netted exactly $1,500 more than last year’s. All auction proceeds will be mailed this week from the IMCA home office.