MOWA Sprints, POWRi Midgets, $1000 To Win MSSC Street Stocks and POWRi Micros This Friday Sept 14

HERB BARLOW MEMORIAL AND JAMES ‘Bubba’ GRANT MEMORIAL THIS FRIDAY SEPT 14

JACKSONVILLE SPEEDWAY

Forget last week’s crazy weather. We have sunny and 80 on tap for this Friday night for 2 big rescheduled events. The Herb Barlow Memorial featuring Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Cars delivered Morrow Brothers Ford, Lucas Oil POWRi Midgets and Speedway Motors POWRi 600cc Winged Outlaw Micros… PLUS the James ‘Bubba’ Grant $1,000 to win Midwest Street Stock Championship event. Lots of money to be won with $2,000 to win Sprints, $2,000 to Win Midgets and $1,000 to win Street Stocks.

Grandstands open at 5:00, Hot Laps 6:15. Racing at 7:00. Adult admission for this restructured combined show is $25. Ages 11-18 just $5. Kids 10 and under Free.

Ken Dobson

Jacksonville Speedway

217-371-3653

jacksonvillespeedway@gmail.com