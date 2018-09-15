Seavey Victorious in Barlow Memorial at Jacksonville Speedway

Jacksonville, IL – Taking his fifth POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League victory of the 2018, and his first-career Herb Barlow Memorial win, Logan Seavey took the checkers first at Jacksonville Speedway over Tanner Carrick and Zeb Wise.

Starting outside the front row to Tanner Carrick, at the drop of the green flag Seavey fell in line as Carrick set a blistering pace. Quickly reaching lapped traffic, Carrick gradually worked through the traffic in an effort to maintain the lead, allowing Seavey to close. Nearing the halfway mark, Carrick’s machine appeared to lose speed as the 71K Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports Toyota-powered Bullet by Spike caught some of the rougher parts of the high-banked quarter mile. With 18 laps down Carrick’s left rear cut down, bringing out the caution and allowing Logan Seavey to assume the lead.

After entering the work area and getting a fresh left rear, Carrick returned to racing at the tail of the field. Seavey took off at the drop of the green flag and distanced himself from Zeb Wise, Jake Neuman, and Zach Daum. On lap 20, Brayton Lynch running in the top ten took a tumble down the back stretch, bringing the racing to a stop.

Returning to racing, Seavey led the field to green followed by Wise and Klaasmeyer. Daum took to the work area during the red to replace a tire and tagged the back of the field. With laps winding down, Tanner Carrick was knocking on the door of the top five. Closing in to the checkered, Carrick picked off cars until he was in second and closing on Seavey. But it was not enough time for Carrick to make a move to regain the lead.

Zeb Wise took third with Tucker Klaasmeyer in fourth. Holley Hollan took fifth, her first career top five with the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League. Zach Daum took sixth with Jake Neuman in seventh. Aaron Schuck finished eighth with Karter Sarff and Sam Johnson rounding out the top ten.

“It was a really good run,” commented Logan Seavey. “Obviously, I’ve got the best car here. I just had to take care of it with the way the racetrack was. You saw Tanner getting himself in trouble, just blowing the left rear off. You’ve got to get through the holes really precise and if you don’t, well you saw what happened to Tanner. It was just one of those deals where you have to take care of your racecar more than anything. You’ve just got to take care of your car and not bounce through the holes and he just bounced through the holes a little much and that’s what got him into trouble.”

Midgets

Speedway Motors Heat Race Winners: Heat 1: 71K – TANNER CARRICK, Heat 2: 67 – LOGAN SEAVEY, Heat 3: 3N – JAKE NEUMAN

Mesilla Valley Transportation Feature Winner: 67 – LOGAN SEAVEY

POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League Feature Results (30 laps): 1. 67 – LOGAN SEAVEY 2. 71K – TANNER CARRICK 3. 39BC – ZEB WISE 4. 27 – TUCKER KLAASMEYER 5. 14JR – HOLLEY HOLLAN 6. 5D – ZACH DAUM 7. 3N – JAKE NEUMAN 8. 53 – AARON SCHUCK 9. 21KS – KARTER SARFF 10. 72 – SAM JOHNSON 11. 79 – BLAKE CARRICK 12. 57 – MARIA COFER 13. 91 – DANIEL ROBINSON 14. 16C – DAVE CAMFIELD, JR. 15. 1K – BRAYTON LYNCH 16. 86C – DEVIN CAMFIELD 17. 40 – ANDY HUSTON 18. 3B – SHELBY BOSIE 19. 3W – BRANDON WAELTI 20. 83B – JEFF BEASLEY 21. 10C – DALTON CAMFIELD 22. 5T – PRESLEY TRUEDSON 23. 97A – AUSTIN O’DELL 24. 71 – RYAN ROBINSON 25. 23 – PATRICK RYAN

